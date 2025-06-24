Are These the World's Chicest Jelly Sandals?

Jelly sandals have been called lots of things. They've been called ugly by some and nostalgic by others. Perhaps there's truth in both of those opinions. Jelly sandals are inherently a little funny looking because they encase your bare feet in a sheer, jelly-like PVC. Many of us grew up wearing them, unaware of what it was like to be perceived by others for what we're wearing. Instead, we were just enamored with the sandals that looked like dessert and smelled like bubble gum.

Jelly sandals haven't really been in the fashion zeitgeist for most of us since the age of 12, but now, they're a bona fide trend. You'll see them at retailers such as Mango, J.Crew, and Gap. They've also unexpectedly popped up on the runway, which means they're now even being described as "high fashion."

Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

At the S/S 25 Chloé show, models wore the chicest jelly sandals anyone had seen. The Chloé Jelly TPU Sandals are jelly thong sandals with an ankle strap and a kitten heel. To make things even better, the heel is in the shape of a petal. There's certainly childlike whimsy to them but not without a bit of controversy. What are they if not sheer thong flip-flops with a heel?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

But these jellies have the potential to change the whole jelly-sandal conversation. Whether you're a fan of the sandal style or not, it's not hard to see why anyone would want the Chloé take. They're comfortable, add a pop of color, and are ideal for wearing on vacation. The silhouette makes them feel elevated enough to wear to a fancy dinner, but the material means you can wear them to the beach beforehand with no problem.

They're also perfect to wear with long, billowing tops with huge sleeves and dresses that collapse into a fit of ruffles. They can top off an ethereal bohemian look that feels particularly mermaid-esque—right on time for vacation season.

It'll be no time before you start seeing them on every stylish person's feet. Perhaps it's too early to call them the sandals of the summer, but I feel confident enough to already crown them so. It is about time jelly shoes got the appreciation they deserve.

Shop the Chloé jelly sandals below.