The Celebrity-Approved Trainer Styles That Are Set to Dominate for the Rest of the Year
Every person who works in fashion knows that the season's breakthrough trends often start in celebrity inner circles. Between their up-to-date wardrobes and their the tendency to be photographed (and for those photographs to quickly circulate), it's this stylish group that holds the power to catapult a trend into the mainstream.
With access to fresh from the runway collections, I always look to this stylish crowd for shopping inspiration—and they never disappoint. However, as we move towards the autumn, I've been keen to assess the trainer trends that are standing out for celebrities right now and I've spotted several new and old styles are sneaking in to their rotations. We all know that celebrities heavily rely on trainers in their downtime just like we all do, and with access to some of the most exclusive styles out there, they always set the bar when it comes to cult sneakers.
As expected, the A-list are already setting the tone for the rest of the year's biggest trainer trends. Read on to discover the trainer styles that celebrities can't get enough of right now.
THE TRAINER STYLES CELEBRITIES ARE WEARING NOW
1. CHECKERBOARD VANS
Style Notes: Every fashion person I know has owned a pair of these trainers at some point in their life. Consistently comfortable and enduringly versatile, the retro skate shoes are set for a revival this summer. Cropping up in Gigi Hadid's wardrobe several times this season, the classic trainers remain so easy to style. On this occasion Hadid paired them with colourful jeans, but I also spotted the model styling them with a pretty slip dress just last week.
SHOP VANS CHECKERBOARD:
This slip on style is perfect for mid-summer styling.
2. FENTY X PUMA AVANTI
Style Notes: Having worked together since 2014, the Fenty X Puma pairing is a longstanding fashion favourite, and Rihanna's recent outing teases their latest drop. Building on their Avanti trainers range, the vivid red shade is set for release in autumn and is destined to sell swiftly from then.
SHOP FENTY X PUMA AVANTI TRAINERS:
3. CONVERSE HIGH TOPS
Style Notes: Having followed Alexa Chung's style journey for longer than I can remember, I was pleasantly surprised to see her come back to a forgotten trainer trend that used to dominate her wardrobe. Styling high top Converse, the presenter asserted that the crowd-pleasing trainers will be a wardrobe mainstay for 2024.
SHOP CONVERSE HIGH TOPS
4. ONITSUKA TIGER MEXICO 66
Style Notes: The latest celebrity to fall head over heels for Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers, Kaia Gerber selected hers in the trending sunshine yellow shade. Wearing hers with relaxed trousers and a breezy trench, Gerber spoke to the versatile nature of the rising trainer trend.
SHOP ONITSUKA TIGER MEXICO 66 TRAINERS:
This earthy colour palette is easy to style with other natural shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
