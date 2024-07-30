The Celebrity-Approved Trainer Styles That Are Set to Dominate for the Rest of the Year

Every person who works in fashion knows that the season's breakthrough trends often start in celebrity inner circles. Between their up-to-date wardrobes and their the tendency to be photographed (and for those photographs to quickly circulate), it's this stylish group that holds the power to catapult a trend into the mainstream.

With access to fresh from the runway collections, I always look to this stylish crowd for shopping inspiration—and they never disappoint. However, as we move towards the autumn, I've been keen to assess the trainer trends that are standing out for celebrities right now and I've spotted several new and old styles are sneaking in to their rotations. We all know that celebrities heavily rely on trainers in their downtime just like we all do, and with access to some of the most exclusive styles out there, they always set the bar when it comes to cult sneakers.

As expected, the A-list are already setting the tone for the rest of the year's biggest trainer trends. Read on to discover the trainer styles that celebrities can't get enough of right now.

THE TRAINER STYLES CELEBRITIES ARE WEARING NOW

1. CHECKERBOARD VANS

Gigi Hadid wears Vans checker board trainers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Every fashion person I know has owned a pair of these trainers at some point in their life. Consistently comfortable and enduringly versatile, the retro skate shoes are set for a revival this summer. Cropping up in Gigi Hadid's wardrobe several times this season, the classic trainers remain so easy to style. On this occasion Hadid paired them with colourful jeans, but I also spotted the model styling them with a pretty slip dress just last week.

SHOP VANS CHECKERBOARD:

Vans Slip-On Checkerboard Trainers in Black and White
Vans
Slip-On Checkerboard Trainers

These comfy trainers are perfect for everyday use.

Vans Old Skool Primary Check Trainers in Black & White
Vans
Old Skool Primary Check Trainers

Shop these classic trainers whilst they're on sale.

Vans Slip-On Reissue 98
Vans Slip-On Reissue 98
Vans Slip-On Reissue 98

This slip on style is perfect for mid-summer styling.

2. FENTY X PUMA AVANTI

Rihannah wears Fenty X Pump trainers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Having worked together since 2014, the Fenty X Puma pairing is a longstanding fashion favourite, and Rihanna's recent outing teases their latest drop. Building on their Avanti trainers range, the vivid red shade is set for release in autumn and is destined to sell swiftly from then.

SHOP FENTY X PUMA AVANTI TRAINERS:

Puma X Fenty Avanti Vl
Puma x Fenty
Avanti Vl

These are well on their way to selling out.

Puma X Fenty Avanti L
Puma x Fenty
Avanti L

This rich green shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Puma X Fenty – Avanti L Club Navy
Puma
Avanti Trainers

The fold-over tongue adds a sporty effect.

3. CONVERSE HIGH TOPS

Alexa Chung wears converse.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Having followed Alexa Chung's style journey for longer than I can remember, I was pleasantly surprised to see her come back to a forgotten trainer trend that used to dominate her wardrobe. Styling high top Converse, the presenter asserted that the crowd-pleasing trainers will be a wardrobe mainstay for 2024.

SHOP CONVERSE HIGH TOPS

trainers
Converse
All Star Hi Lift Trainers

Shop the shade that's a part of Chung's wardrobe rotation.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in White
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers

Every great wardrobe starts with classic white trainers.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers in Black & White
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers

These also come in so many other shades.

4. ONITSUKA TIGER MEXICO 66

Kaia Gerber wears Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 trainers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: The latest celebrity to fall head over heels for Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers, Kaia Gerber selected hers in the trending sunshine yellow shade. Wearing hers with relaxed trousers and a breezy trench, Gerber spoke to the versatile nature of the rising trainer trend.

SHOP ONITSUKA TIGER MEXICO 66 TRAINERS:

TRAINERS
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Trainers

These are every fashion person's favourites.

Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 Trainers
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Trainers

This earthy colour palette is easy to style with other natural shades.

Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 Trainers
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Trainers

Style with denim or wear with a summer dress.

