7 Celebrity-Backed Colour Trends I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Season
The same colours have enjoyed a long tenure in my wardrobe and it's fair to say I'm ready for a little bit of a shakeup. Hence why I've turned to collecting the celebrity colour trends that are popping up everywhere this year. These looks do more than simply inform me of what shades are set to be big. They're a master class in understanding how to wear those colours, now and later. Whilst it's one thing to recognise popular colours, it's an entirely different feat trying to work them into your wardrobe seamlessly.
As someone who has been a little reserved when it comes to trying new colours, seeing how stars and their stylists work a variety of colour combinations gives me much more confidence and inspiration to try them myself. From light, warm and playful hues like butter yellow to darker shades like olive green, here are the colours on my radar that are written on the stars.
Celebrity Fashion Colour Trends to Get Behind for 2025:
1. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: This whimsical hue has made a comeback this season. It’s softer than gold and warmer than white, making it easy to pair with all of your spring and summer neutrals. I adore Katie Holmes’ monochromatic take on this colour and think it’s the perfect tone for a head-to-toe outfit.
Shop the Colour:
The only occasion dress I'll be wearing this spring and summer.
2. Olive Green
Style Notes: Several shades of green are populating my feed this season, and olive is one of two that’s standing out the most. It's slightly warmer than other shades of green and works well with a surprising number of other colours. Simone Ashley’s chic pairing of green and grey is a combo I hadn’t even thought of and one I've certainly screenshotted.
Shop the Colour:
A bomber jacket is a staple layering piece that's always worth having on hand.
3. Light Blue
Style Notes: Everyone looks incredible in light blue—that’s a fashion truth I’ll stand by. It’s one of the reasons why I’ll forever hold onto pastel tone, regardless of its popularity dips and spikes. When contrasted against a navy blue or white, you can’t go wrong. Or make it the centre of attention and choose a pretty mini dress like Nara Smith or a jumpsuit to fully embrace this blue.
Shop the Colour:
4. Brown
Style Notes: This is the colour that keeps on giving. Once chocolate brown arrived as a trend in autumn last year, it quickly cemented itself as a lovable shade. But rather than getting packed away for spring, celebrities are still including it. It’s softer than black but remains an adaptable neutral. I love how Jodie Turner-Smith incorporated two trends here — a waisted cardigan and this gorgeous, warming shade.
Shop the Colour:
We've spotted waisted cardigans everywhere this season, and a chocolate brown shade is a gorgeous way to wear this elegant knitwear trend.
Breezy cotton in a sophisticated silhouette you'll want to wear all summer.
5. Sage Green
Style Notes: Another shade of green that has caught my attention is sage. It too is becoming a celebrity wardrobe staple, and I can see why. It’s brighter than olive green and khaki shades but it’s still soft and subtle. Kendall Jenner’s cool off-duty look is uplifted with her cosy coat.
Shop the Colour:
Swapping out your neutral-coloured basics for something in a different hue helps refresh your wardrobe.
6. Black
Style Notes: Whilst black is undoubtedly a timeless colour, I’m noticing it’s no longer being reserved for the coldest months of the year. You can easily elevate spring and summer outfits with a splash of black. Sienna Miller’s pairing of black and white is a great example of this. The loose barrel jeans, black top and black slides give it a very modern feel.
Shop the Colour:
Swap your waisted cardigans for a sleek waistcoat when the weather warms up.
7. Burnt Orange
Style Notes: If these celebrity colour trends have taught me anything, it’s that colours have shifted towards seasonless. Whilst I may have only worn burnt orange in the autumn or butter yellow in spring, I think removing these parameters makes dressing so much more fun. That’s what Tracee Ellis Ross proves with her pretty umber jacket.
Shop the Colour:
The perfect foundation for your dress-and-sandal outfits this summer.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.