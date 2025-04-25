7 Celebrity-Backed Colour Trends I’m Copying to Look Elegant and Cool This Season

The same colours have enjoyed a long tenure in my wardrobe and it's fair to say I'm ready for a little bit of a shakeup. Hence why I've turned to collecting the celebrity colour trends that are popping up everywhere this year. These looks do more than simply inform me of what shades are set to be big. They're a master class in understanding how to wear those colours, now and later. Whilst it's one thing to recognise popular colours, it's an entirely different feat trying to work them into your wardrobe seamlessly.

As someone who has been a little reserved when it comes to trying new colours, seeing how stars and their stylists work a variety of colour combinations gives me much more confidence and inspiration to try them myself. From light, warm and playful hues like butter yellow to darker shades like olive green, here are the colours on my radar that are written on the stars.

Celebrity Fashion Colour Trends to Get Behind for 2025:

1. Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This whimsical hue has made a comeback this season. It’s softer than gold and warmer than white, making it easy to pair with all of your spring and summer neutrals. I adore Katie Holmes’ monochromatic take on this colour and think it’s the perfect tone for a head-to-toe outfit.

Shop the Colour:

MANGO Straight-Fit Linen Trousers With Bow £60 SHOP NOW The perfect cut for trousers—and in the perfect hue.

Reformation Petites Britney Satin Dress £298 SHOP NOW The only occasion dress I'll be wearing this spring and summer.

JACQUEMUS Le Salon Leather Clutch £950 SHOP NOW The chicest baguette (and butter) clutch.

2. Olive Green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Several shades of green are populating my feed this season, and olive is one of two that’s standing out the most. It's slightly warmer than other shades of green and works well with a surprising number of other colours. Simone Ashley’s chic pairing of green and grey is a combo I hadn’t even thought of and one I've certainly screenshotted.

Shop the Colour:

COS Knitted Cotton Waistcoat £65 SHOP NOW Waistcoats aren't going anywhere this year.

Levi Andy Tech Jacket £130 SHOP NOW A bomber jacket is a staple layering piece that's always worth having on hand.

H&M Linen Shirt £28 SHOP NOW This linen shirt looks so good with dark-wash denim.

3. Light Blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Everyone looks incredible in light blue—that’s a fashion truth I’ll stand by. It’s one of the reasons why I’ll forever hold onto pastel tone, regardless of its popularity dips and spikes. When contrasted against a navy blue or white, you can’t go wrong. Or make it the centre of attention and choose a pretty mini dress like Nara Smith or a jumpsuit to fully embrace this blue.

Shop the Colour:

ZIMMERMANN Acacia Paneled Denim Midi Dress £725 SHOP NOW Zimmermann always nails the brief.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan £25 SHOP NOW I envision this pretty cardi with deep blue, barrel-leg denim.

ZARA Zw Collection Bustier Top £30 SHOP NOW A must-pack for all of this year's warm-weather holidays.

4. Brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This is the colour that keeps on giving. Once chocolate brown arrived as a trend in autumn last year, it quickly cemented itself as a lovable shade. But rather than getting packed away for spring, celebrities are still including it. It’s softer than black but remains an adaptable neutral. I love how Jodie Turner-Smith incorporated two trends here — a waisted cardigan and this gorgeous, warming shade.

Shop the Colour:

& Other Stories Waisted Knitted Wrap Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW We've spotted waisted cardigans everywhere this season, and a chocolate brown shade is a gorgeous way to wear this elegant knitwear trend.

H&M Shoulder Bag £28 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

COS Shirred Cotton Jumpsuit £115 SHOP NOW Breezy cotton in a sophisticated silhouette you'll want to wear all summer.

5. Sage Green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Another shade of green that has caught my attention is sage. It too is becoming a celebrity wardrobe staple, and I can see why. It’s brighter than olive green and khaki shades but it’s still soft and subtle. Kendall Jenner’s cool off-duty look is uplifted with her cosy coat.

Shop the Colour:

TOAST Organic Cotton Linen Easy Sweater £165 SHOP NOW Soft, chic and very on trend.

LOEWE Anagram Embroidered Ribbed Silk-Jersey Tank £495 SHOP NOW Swapping out your neutral-coloured basics for something in a different hue helps refresh your wardrobe.

Sézane Théophile Trousers £140 SHOP NOW Pleats and the wool texture make for a great pair of elevated trousers.

6. Black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whilst black is undoubtedly a timeless colour, I’m noticing it’s no longer being reserved for the coldest months of the year. You can easily elevate spring and summer outfits with a splash of black. Sienna Miller’s pairing of black and white is a great example of this. The loose barrel jeans, black top and black slides give it a very modern feel.

Shop the Colour:

ZARA Sleeveless Knit Top £13 SHOP NOW This top will go with nearly any pair of trousers, shorts or skirt.

Reformation Skylar Top Es £148 SHOP NOW Swap your waisted cardigans for a sleek waistcoat when the weather warms up.

AEYDE Anna Leather Slides £210 SHOP NOW These will be my go-to pair of slides for sandal season.

7. Burnt Orange

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If these celebrity colour trends have taught me anything, it’s that colours have shifted towards seasonless. Whilst I may have only worn burnt orange in the autumn or butter yellow in spring, I think removing these parameters makes dressing so much more fun. That’s what Tracee Ellis Ross proves with her pretty umber jacket.

Shop the Colour:

Sézane Kylie Cardigan £100 SHOP NOW I personally have been wearing this cardigan nonstop.

Nobodys Child Burnt Orange Tiered Roselena Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW The perfect foundation for your dress-and-sandal outfits this summer.