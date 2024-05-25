Carla Bruni Wore the French-Girl Shoe Trend That New Yorkers Can't Stand

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

No matter what decade it is, Carla Bruni's style has and will always be elite. The Italian-born model, who moved to Paris at the age of 7, captures French girl style like no one else, especially since she's married to the country's former president. For proof, just take a look at what she wore while traveling to Cannes for the French city's annual film festival.

Spotted at Le Majestic Hotel, Bruni chose a comfortable army-green jumpsuit that she effortlessly paired with an oversized quilted-leather Saint Laurent bag and flip-flops, aka the sandals style that French women like Bruni can't quit but New Yorkers wouldn't be caught dead in. (And they're not afraid to chastise you for doing it either.) Specifically, her thong sandals were a chestnut brown leather and a perfect fit for the French Riviera.

Simple, chic, and great for vacations in the South of France, scroll down to shop a selection of luxe flip-flops that you should wear in Europe but maybe avoid upon touching down at JFK.

On Carla Bruni: Saint Laurent Icare Maxi Shopping Bag in Quilted Lambskin ($4900)

SAINT LAURENT Icare Maxi Shopping Bag in Quilted Lambskin $4900 SHOP NOW

Shop French girl–approved flip flops:

Tory Burch Roxanne Flip Flops $98 SHOP NOW These won't stay in stock for long.

TKEES 'Liners' Flip Flop $60 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Leather Flip Flops $205 SHOP NOW This color is calling my name.

ZARA Flat Velvet Sandals $50 SHOP NOW Velvet flip flops? Say less.

Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flop $34 SHOP NOW A summer-vacation must.

BEACH BY MATISSE Bungalow Flip Flop $40 SHOP NOW Just easy.

AEYDE Renee Leather Flip Flops $295 SHOP NOW These are just too good.

The Row City Flip Flop $890 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a luxe option, go for these from The Row. They're stellar.

ZARA Animal Embossed Leather Slides $50 SHOP NOW Say yes to leopard-print everything.