Carla Bruni Wore the French-Girl Shoe Trend That New Yorkers Can't Stand

Carla Bruni is seen at Le Majestic Hotel during the 77th Cannes Film Festival wearing a utility jumpsuit, a YSL quilted-leather tote bag, oversize sunglasses, and flat thong sandals.

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

No matter what decade it is, Carla Bruni's style has and will always be elite. The Italian-born model, who moved to Paris at the age of 7, captures French girl style like no one else, especially since she's married to the country's former president. For proof, just take a look at what she wore while traveling to Cannes for the French city's annual film festival.

Spotted at Le Majestic Hotel, Bruni chose a comfortable army-green jumpsuit that she effortlessly paired with an oversized quilted-leather Saint Laurent bag and flip-flops, aka the sandals style that French women like Bruni can't quit but New Yorkers wouldn't be caught dead in. (And they're not afraid to chastise you for doing it either.) Specifically, her thong sandals were a chestnut brown leather and a perfect fit for the French Riviera.

Simple, chic, and great for vacations in the South of France, scroll down to shop a selection of luxe flip-flops that you should wear in Europe but maybe avoid upon touching down at JFK.

On Carla Bruni: Saint Laurent Icare Maxi Shopping Bag in Quilted Lambskin ($4900)

Icare Maxi Shopping Bag in Quilted Lambskin
SAINT LAURENT
Icare Maxi Shopping Bag in Quilted Lambskin

Shop French girl–approved flip flops:

Roxanne Flip Flops
Tory Burch
Roxanne Flip Flops

These won't stay in stock for long.

'liners' Flip Flop
TKEES
'Liners' Flip Flop

A classic choice.

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

This color is calling my name.

Flat Velvet Sandals
ZARA
Flat Velvet Sandals

Velvet flip flops? Say less.

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop

A summer-vacation must.

Bungalow Flip Flop
BEACH BY MATISSE
Bungalow Flip Flop

Just easy.

Renee Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Renee Leather Flip Flops

These are just too good.

City Flip Flop
The Row
City Flip Flop

If you're looking for a luxe option, go for these from The Row. They're stellar.

Animal Embossed Leather Slides
ZARA
Animal Embossed Leather Slides

Say yes to leopard-print everything.

Morgan Satin Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Morgan Satin Flip Flops

Woah.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

