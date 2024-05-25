Carla Bruni Wore the French-Girl Shoe Trend That New Yorkers Can't Stand
No matter what decade it is, Carla Bruni's style has and will always be elite. The Italian-born model, who moved to Paris at the age of 7, captures French girl style like no one else, especially since she's married to the country's former president. For proof, just take a look at what she wore while traveling to Cannes for the French city's annual film festival.
Spotted at Le Majestic Hotel, Bruni chose a comfortable army-green jumpsuit that she effortlessly paired with an oversized quilted-leather Saint Laurent bag and flip-flops, aka the sandals style that French women like Bruni can't quit but New Yorkers wouldn't be caught dead in. (And they're not afraid to chastise you for doing it either.) Specifically, her thong sandals were a chestnut brown leather and a perfect fit for the French Riviera.
Simple, chic, and great for vacations in the South of France, scroll down to shop a selection of luxe flip-flops that you should wear in Europe but maybe avoid upon touching down at JFK.
On Carla Bruni: Saint Laurent Icare Maxi Shopping Bag in Quilted Lambskin ($4900)
Shop French girl–approved flip flops:
If you're looking for a luxe option, go for these from The Row. They're stellar.
