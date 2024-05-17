These Cannes Red Carpet Looks Epitomize French Glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a fantastic month for fans of red carpet style. First, we had the Met Gala, where many celebrities chose to pull rare vintage looks from the archives. Now we've set our sights on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which is celebrating its 77th year. The legendary event has always been the epitome of French glamour and is attended by the most stylish celebrities in the world. By the way, did you catch my retrospective of the most popular Cannes look of all time? The list includes late fashion icons such as Princess Diana, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and more.

This year, the red carpet looks are second to none. Emma Stone made an appearance wearing a plunging Louis Vuitton gown, while Lily Gladstone wore a re-creation of a Cristobal Balenciaga look from 1959. Scroll down to get all the details on the Cannes Film Festival's best-dressed celebrities.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Margaret Qualley and Hunter Schafer

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Kinds of Kindness

WEAR: On Qualley: Chanel dress; On Schafer: Armani Privé dress; Chopard jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lily Gladstone

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Kinds of Kindness

WEAR: Balenciaga custom dress inspired by a 1959 archival look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Stone

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Kinds of Kindness

WEAR: Louis Vuitton custom dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Naomi Campbell

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga

WEAR: Chanel dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Taylor Hill

WHAT: Attending the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony

WEAR: Messika jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Yseult

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Megalopolis

WEAR: Dior custom look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kirsten Dunst

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Kinds of Kindness

WEAR: Gucci custom dress