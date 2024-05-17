These Cannes Red Carpet Looks Epitomize French Glamour
It's been a fantastic month for fans of red carpet style. First, we had the Met Gala, where many celebrities chose to pull rare vintage looks from the archives. Now we've set our sights on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which is celebrating its 77th year. The legendary event has always been the epitome of French glamour and is attended by the most stylish celebrities in the world. By the way, did you catch my retrospective of the most popular Cannes look of all time? The list includes late fashion icons such as Princess Diana, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and more.
This year, the red carpet looks are second to none. Emma Stone made an appearance wearing a plunging Louis Vuitton gown, while Lily Gladstone wore a re-creation of a Cristobal Balenciaga look from 1959. Scroll down to get all the details on the Cannes Film Festival's best-dressed celebrities.
WHO: Margaret Qualley and Hunter Schafer
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Kinds of Kindness
WEAR: On Qualley: Chanel dress; On Schafer: Armani Privé dress; Chopard jewelry
WHO: Lily Gladstone
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Kinds of Kindness
WEAR: Balenciaga custom dress inspired by a 1959 archival look
WHO: Emma Stone
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Kinds of Kindness
WEAR: Louis Vuitton custom dress
WHO: Naomi Campbell
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga
WEAR: Chanel dress
WHO: Taylor Hill
WHAT: Attending the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony
WEAR: Messika jewelry
WHO: Yseult
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Megalopolis
WEAR: Dior custom look
WHO: Kirsten Dunst
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Kinds of Kindness
WEAR: Gucci custom dress
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.