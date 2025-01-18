Hailey Bieber Wore the Jean Color and Shoe Trend Combo That'll Be Everywhere This Spring

Halfway through the first month of the year, Hailey Bieber just stepped out in Aspen wearing what will likely end up being one of my favorite outfits of hers of 2025—that's how much I liked it. The midpoint of the winter season each year is when many of us start thinking about spring shopping and outfits, even though it's frigid out there. So let's discuss that Hailey Bieber outfit.

Snowy Aspen, Colorado in the middle of January may not make you think of spring, but Bieber's cozy outfit actually did in one specific way. As you're probably aware, dark brown suede shoes have arguably been the biggest shoe trend of the season, and instead of ditching them once spring creeps in, follow her lead and wear them with light-wash jeans, just as she did (along with a maxi-length chocolate brown fur coat and white T-shirt). The light wash denim alludes to spring while the dark brown suede makes the jeans look rich. Get ready to see this combination everywhere this spring—including on me.

Scroll to shop light-wash jeans and brown suede shoes to get a head start.

Hailey Bieber wearing a brown fur coat in Aspen

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Vintage Ralph Lauren coat; Miu Miu Aventure Bag ($4100); Gucci sunglasses

Shop Light-Wash Jeans

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans in Dillon

Agolde 90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans
Agolde
90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans in Navigate

1999 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
DAZE
1999 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans in Promise Vintage

Citizens of Humanity Charlotte High Rise Straight Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Charlotte High Rise Straight Jeans

Levi's 501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans in Medium Indigo

Shop Brown Suede Shoes

Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Brown Suede

Intentionally Blank Marblehead Loafers
Intentionally Blank
Marblehead Loafers

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat in Espresso Suede

Dusty Bootie
Steve Madden
Dusty Booties in Chocolate Brown Suede

Staud Becks Soft Loafers
Staud
Becks Soft Loafers in Mahogany

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

