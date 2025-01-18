Hailey Bieber Wore the Jean Color and Shoe Trend Combo That'll Be Everywhere This Spring

Halfway through the first month of the year, Hailey Bieber just stepped out in Aspen wearing what will likely end up being one of my favorite outfits of hers of 2025—that's how much I liked it. The midpoint of the winter season each year is when many of us start thinking about spring shopping and outfits, even though it's frigid out there. So let's discuss that Hailey Bieber outfit.



Snowy Aspen, Colorado in the middle of January may not make you think of spring, but Bieber's cozy outfit actually did in one specific way. As you're probably aware, dark brown suede shoes have arguably been the biggest shoe trend of the season, and instead of ditching them once spring creeps in, follow her lead and wear them with light-wash jeans, just as she did (along with a maxi-length chocolate brown fur coat and white T-shirt). The light wash denim alludes to spring while the dark brown suede makes the jeans look rich. Get ready to see this combination everywhere this spring—including on me.



Scroll to shop light-wash jeans and brown suede shoes to get a head start.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Vintage Ralph Lauren coat; Miu Miu Aventure Bag ($4100); Gucci sunglasses

Shop Light-Wash Jeans

Reformation Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans in Dillon $168 SHOP NOW

Agolde 90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans in Navigate $208 SHOP NOW

DAZE 1999 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans in Promise Vintage $98 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Charlotte High Rise Straight Jeans $268 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 Jeans in Medium Indigo $98 SHOP NOW

Shop Brown Suede Shoes

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Brown Suede $135 SHOP NOW

Intentionally Blank Marblehead Loafers $189 SHOP NOW

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat in Espresso Suede $268 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Dusty Booties in Chocolate Brown Suede $150 SHOP NOW