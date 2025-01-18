Hailey Bieber Wore the Jean Color and Shoe Trend Combo That'll Be Everywhere This Spring
Halfway through the first month of the year, Hailey Bieber just stepped out in Aspen wearing what will likely end up being one of my favorite outfits of hers of 2025—that's how much I liked it. The midpoint of the winter season each year is when many of us start thinking about spring shopping and outfits, even though it's frigid out there. So let's discuss that Hailey Bieber outfit.
Snowy Aspen, Colorado in the middle of January may not make you think of spring, but Bieber's cozy outfit actually did in one specific way. As you're probably aware, dark brown suede shoes have arguably been the biggest shoe trend of the season, and instead of ditching them once spring creeps in, follow her lead and wear them with light-wash jeans, just as she did (along with a maxi-length chocolate brown fur coat and white T-shirt). The light wash denim alludes to spring while the dark brown suede makes the jeans look rich. Get ready to see this combination everywhere this spring—including on me.
Scroll to shop light-wash jeans and brown suede shoes to get a head start.
On Hailey Bieber: Vintage Ralph Lauren coat; Miu Miu Aventure Bag ($4100); Gucci sunglasses
Shop Light-Wash Jeans
Shop Brown Suede Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
