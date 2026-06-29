Zoë Kravitz, Madonna and Lauren Conrad: These Are the Most Iconic Ponytails of All Time
Kylie Jenner's latest ponytail might have gone viral, but editor-in-residence Chani Ra argues there are much more creative ways to slick back your hair. Here, she considers the most iconic ponytails of all time, from the runways to the red carpet.
Once upon a time, not too long ago, Kylie Jenner walked outside with her hair in aponytail and sent the internet into a frenzy. As such, beauty marketers across the world started a race to rebrand this fairly innocuous staple hairstyle into the new and (supposedly) improved "partless slick-back" trend. Surely the standard for a sleek ponytail should really be the hair at Balmain’s spring/summer 2016 show by Sam McKnight, which was high, smooth and finished with a piece of hair wrapped around the elastic hairband (to conceal the inner workings and add a layer of mystery).
As well as Balmain’s show models exemplifying the ultimate show pony, when considering great hair, I often find myself referencing a certain model dog,Samantha. This influencer Afghan hound is the ultra-elegant long-haired, long-nosed, pearlescent canine who sports effortless up-dos and silk scarves, and who proves that there's no need to reinvent the wheel when you can simply up the ante. So with that, get your hair ties at the ready, because it’s time to look back at some ponytails worth writing about!
Starting with the biggest for maximum impact, Guido Palau’s ponytails on the runway for Versace’s pre-fall 2019 show make pageant girls look like skinheads. Two models turned heads with XXLbrunette ponytails adorned with gaudy crystals that fall into the "so wrong it’s right" category. The collection came the season after the 2018 tribute, where Donatella Versace unearthed the greatest hits from her brother Gianni's archive, and she was evidently still riding the wave for pre-fall 2019.