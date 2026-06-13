Blonde hair really comes into its own in the summer, doesn't it? I always go lighter for the warmer months, desperate for those beachy blonde locks that make it look as if I spend my days hopping from island to island (in reality, I'm hopping from tube to desk and back again). When it comes to hair colour trends, it's also one of the most versatile shades. From icy blonde to golden hues (the golden bob is currently huge), there are so many different ways to make blonde hair work for you. But what blonde hair trends will be most popular this summer? That's where the experts come in.
I spoke to Hollie Rose Clarke, stylist ambassador for Living Proof, to find out how to keep your blonde hair looking fresh this season. From trending shades to the perfect hairstyles to pair with your new colour, she shared so many great recommendations with me.
Below, I've rounded up all the summer hair trends for blondes that you're going to want to have on your radar, so keep on scrolling to find out more and learn how to get the look at home...
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6 Stylish Summer Hair Trends for Blondes
1. Buttercream Blonde
First up, a hair colour I can't get enough of. Say hello to buttercream blonde. "Creamy, rich and glossy, buttercream blonde is the 2026 update to replace platinum blondes," says Clarke. "The emphasis is on softness, shine and condition to give a rich finish, rather than putting too much emphasis on lifting colour."
Buttercream blonde still leans relatively cool, so banish brassy tones with K18's purple shampoo.
Gisou
Honey Gloss Collagen Drops Hair Oil
A glossy finish looks so good, and this new Gisou launch will seriously deliver.
2. The Summer Midi
If you're looking for a cut to pair with your new colour, why not try the summer midi? "Rooted in '90s nostalgia, the summer midi brings soft layers cut around the collarbone that allude to natural movement," Clarke explains. "It’s a perfect look to achieve a natural texture or wear blown out."
Recreate that fresh blow-dry feeling with Living Proof's new Style Refresh Mist.
3. Honey Blonde
Another colour that is definitely tempting me to go lighter this month is honey blonde. "Honey blonde borders on a light brunette and is one of the deepest shades of blonde," Clarke tells me. "The hair will often look naturally sun-kissed, and you [could] team this look with champagne money pieces for an extra pop of lightness around the face."
Get the Look:
Glaze
Supergloss Color Conditioning Hair Gloss Honey Blonde
I love using the Glaze Hair Gloss in between salon appointments to revive my colour.
Gisou
Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask
Bleaching your hair can make the ends dry, but this nourishing mask is sure to bring your strands back to life.
4. The French Pin
The French pin hair accessory is seriously trendy right now, and pairs beautifully with blonde updo hairstyles. "Blonde hair looks effortlessly chic during the summer months with a timeless updo such as the French pin," Clarke agrees. "It’s the ultimate French girl summer hair hack that keeps you looking stylish and elegant, whilst also being a handy look when heatwaves hit the city."