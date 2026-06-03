It's Confirmed: Toasted Brunette Is the Go-To A-List Hair Colour This Summer

From Daisy Edgar-Jones to Camila Morrone, this warm brunette hue is proving incredibly popular this season.

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A collage of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Camila Morrone and Halle Berry with toasted brunette hair
(Image credit: @daisyedgarjones, @brycescarlett, @halleberry)
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When it comes to summer hair trends, especially hair colour trends, we're pretty used to seeing the same old things. Bright blonde tones, balayage...the list goes on. As much as I'm a fan of these trends (I've been sporting blonde balayage for a good few years now), I've noticed more and more celebs opting for a certain brunette hue this season. Enter the toasted brunette hair trend.

As the name suggests, the toasted nature of this hair colour has a warming appeal, almost like a honey undertone throughout. The result? A glossy, rich hue that looks chic, expensive and perfect for summer. Plus, it's very low maintenance, so you don't have to worry about visiting the salon every six weeks.

If you're still not sold, I highly suggest that you keep on scrolling to see the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Camila Morrone and Halle Berry giving the trend a go. If it's good enough for them...

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Toasted Brunette Hair Inspiration

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a white strapless silky top with a toasted brunette hair colour

(Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

I first noticed the trend after seeing Daisy Edgar-Jones at the 2026 Met Gala, and I quickly fell in love with her toasted brunette hair colour.

Camila Morrone wearing a black sequin top with long, wavy, warm brunette hair

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Pair this warmer hue with loose waves for the ultimate beachy finish.

Halle Berry with a toasted brunette bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @halleberry)

Is there anything chicer than a toasted brunette bob hairstyle? I think not.

Lily James with a glossy, warm brunette balayage hairstyle

(Image credit: @cwoodhair)

Yes, toasted brunette balayage also looks incredible.

Cindy Crawford taking a selfie with warm brunette hair

(Image credit: @cindycrawford)

See how good this hair colour looks in the sunshine?

Mia Goth with warm brunette balayage

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Mia Goth's long brunette locks are forever my hair inspiration.

Jennifer Lopez taking a mirror selfie at the gym with highlighted brunette hair

(Image credit: @jlo)

I need to know Jennifer Lopez's secret to keeping her hair looking so good at the gym.

Hailey Bieber taking a selfie with highlighted brunette hair

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey has opted for a few toasted brunette strands at the front of her face for a sunkissed effect.

The Best Products for Toasted Brunette Hair

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.