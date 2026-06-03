It's Confirmed: Toasted Brunette Is the Go-To A-List Hair Colour This Summer

When it comes to summer hair trends, especially hair colour trends, we're pretty used to seeing the same old things. Bright blonde tones, balayage...the list goes on. As much as I'm a fan of these trends (I've been sporting blonde balayage for a good few years now), I've noticed more and more celebs opting for a certain brunette hue this season. Enter the toasted brunette hair trend.
As the name suggests, the toasted nature of this hair colour has a warming appeal, almost like a honey undertone throughout. The result? A glossy, rich hue that looks chic, expensive and perfect for summer. Plus, it's very low maintenance, so you don't have to worry about visiting the salon every six weeks.
If you're still not sold, I highly suggest that you keep on scrolling to see the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Camila Morrone and Halle Berry giving the trend a go. If it's good enough for them...
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Toasted Brunette Hair Inspiration
I first noticed the trend after seeing Daisy Edgar-Jones at the 2026 Met Gala, and I quickly fell in love with her toasted brunette hair colour.
Pair this warmer hue with loose waves for the ultimate beachy finish.
Is there anything chicer than a toasted brunette bob hairstyle? I think not.
Yes, toasted brunette balayage also looks incredible.
See how good this hair colour looks in the sunshine?
Mia Goth's long brunette locks are forever my hair inspiration.
I need to know Jennifer Lopez's secret to keeping her hair looking so good at the gym.
Hailey has opted for a few toasted brunette strands at the front of her face for a sunkissed effect.
The Best Products for Toasted Brunette Hair
L'Oréal Professionnel
Vitamino Colour Spectrum Shampoo & Conditioner
This shampoo and conditioner bundle will keep your new hair colour looking vibrant all summer long.
Gisou
Honey Gloss Collagen Drops Hair Oil
Add a glossy finish to your hair with Gisou's Honey Gloss Collagen Drops.
JVN Hair
Revive Rapid Repair Bond Gloss
Speaking of shine, this in-shower treatment will make it look as if you've just left the salon.
GHD
Triple Barrel Waver
For beachy waves, this GHD hair tool is my go-to.
Garnier
Ultimate Blends Hair Honey Serum
If you're in between appointments, Garnier's hair serum will reduce the appearance of split ends and protect your strands from heat.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.