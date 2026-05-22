Not Trainers, Not Sandals—This Flat Shoe Trend Makes Skirts Look Their Chicest

Put down the trainers—skirts look much chicer with this comfortable flat.

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Daisy Edgar Jones poses on a balcony in Cannes wearing a black cotton skirt with black ballet flats and a black crop top.
(Image credit: Marco Bahler)
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It’s an unfortunate truth that not every flat shoe works with a skirt. Whilst trainers can feel a little clunky against the feminine silhouette and simple slides often fall flat, I’ve found that skirts look their chicest when paired with an elegant ballet flat.

Offering all the polish of a heel with the comfort of staying firmly grounded, ballet flats are the first shoe trend I think of whenever warm-weather dressing rolls around.

Putting the timeless style to the test, Daisy Edgar-Jones demonstrated just how elegant the pairing can be. Spotted in Cannes, the actor styled sleek black ballerina flats with a flowing skirt, creating one of the chicest daytime looks I’ve seen in some time.

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Daisy Edgar Jones poses on a balcony in Cannes wearing a black cotton skirt with black ballet flats and a black crop top.

(Image credit: Marco Bahler)

Wearing a coordinating Jil Sander skirt alongside a geometric bra and the Linea bag—all from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection—Daisy's look was pretty, feminine and genuinely comfortable.

Shop my edit of the best Daisy-inspired ballet flats below.

Shop Ballet Flats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.