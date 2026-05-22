It’s an unfortunate truth that not every flat shoe works with a skirt. Whilst trainers can feel a little clunky against the feminine silhouette and simple slides often fall flat, I’ve found that skirts look their chicest when paired with an elegant ballet flat.
Offering all the polish of a heel with the comfort of staying firmly grounded, ballet flats are the first shoe trend I think of whenever warm-weather dressing rolls around.
Putting the timeless style to the test, Daisy Edgar-Jones demonstrated just how elegant the pairing can be. Spotted in Cannes, the actor styled sleek black ballerina flats with a flowing skirt, creating one of the chicest daytime looks I’ve seen in some time.
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Wearing a coordinating Jil Sander skirt alongside a geometric bra and the Linea bag—all from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection—Daisy's look was pretty, feminine and genuinely comfortable.
Shop my edit of the best Daisy-inspired ballet flats below.
Shop Ballet Flats:
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Poplin Tie Side Midi Skirt
These come in three different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
Style these with white socks to give you look a preppy feel.
COS
Voluminous Cotton Midi Skirt
I'm banking this ahead of the high summer months.
Reformation
Blaine Flat
With voluminous cotton skirts and jeans, this shoe trend always looks chic.
StyleIn
Jorina A-Line Cotton Midi Skirt
A sleek black skirt is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballerinas
The high-vamp ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs fo slowing down.
Peachy Den
Deba Black Midi Skirt
Peachy Den's Deba skirt is a fashion person's favourite.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Bow Square Toe Flat Ballet Pumps
The square-toe detailing lends these such a polished feel.
& Other Stories
Gathered A-Line Maxi Skirt
This also comes in red and white.
Jil Sander
Leather Ballet Flats
These asymmetric flats are a much chicer alternative to your average ballerinas.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.