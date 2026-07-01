I Just Got Back From The Hamptons—This Is How Travelling Inspires My Style

Blanca Miró Scrimieri is a Who What Wear UK editor-in-residence and a Barcelona-based stylist. As the founder of fashion brand La Veste and co-founder of sunglasses line Delarge, her expertise lies in design, creative direction and brand building. Although you may know Miró from her collaborations with luxury fashion houses, it is likely her distinctive street style and outfit curation have brought her Instagram profile to your attention. When she isn't attending fashion week or behind the scenes at La Veste, you can also find her curating chic tablescapes at @blanca_a_table.
People always ask me where I find inspiration, and honestly, I never travel looking for it. I travel because I love seeing new places, getting lost in shops, markets and bookstores, and because I’m incredibly curious. The inspiration usually comes later. I’ve also realised that travelling doesn’t really change my taste; I’ve always liked the same things, and it just keeps growing with everywhere I visit. The Hamptons was one of those places.
I wasn’t obsessed with the big houses or the beaches. Rather, it was everything around them. The faded sweatshirts in tiny local shops, old American cookbooks with covers I wanted to frame, the hat stands at the markets, monograms on absolutely everything, farm stands that looked like film sets, vintage Porsches in the happiest colours, the way every porch seemed to have the perfect chairs. Those are the things my brain keeps.
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