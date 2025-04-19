I Just Tried on Zara's Linen Trousers—Here's Why They're Instantly Replacing My Jeans

I went into my local Zara store to see what would catch my eye—these linen trousers had no business looking so chic. Read my full review on them.

Deputy Editor Maxine Eggenberger tries on Zara&#039;s cream linen trousers
(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)
Maxine Eggenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

I've spent the best part of my adult life searching for the perfect pair of linen trousers. I'm petite and have an hourglass figure, and although I've learned to love my body, that doesn't mean shopping for trousers has gotten any easier. Often pairs that fit around the hips are far too large when it comes to the waist, then any that do fit snugly against my midriff seem to cling around my thighs. It's an endless struggle. Still, I'm an optimist and I never gave up hope that I'd find my perfect pair and fit. Enter Zara's new-in linen trousers.

Deputy Editor Maxine Eggenberger tries on Zara's cream linen trousers

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

Linen trousers always come into their own at this time of year, their appeal enduring all summer, so I've always felt their absence in a big way in my wardrobe. But not this year. As part of our biannual series, The Great Try On, I headed to my local Zara store to try on the brand's new-season pieces for myself and, in doing so, I stumbled across a pair of wide-leg, darted cream trousers in a linen fabric. They looked chic on the hanger—weightier than the usual linen trousers you see on the high street, thus making them look more premium, too. And even though I knew they'd likely be a touch long for my 5' 3" frame, as all Zara trousers tend to be, I don't see that as something to complain about—it's much easier for me to shorten any trouser than it is for length to be added for someone who needs it.

In the interest of staying on topic, let's talk about what happened in the changing room. From the moment I pulled these linen trousers on, I knew I was on to a winner. Picking up a medium (I can fluctuate between that and an extra large in Zara trousers), I was happy to find they fit. Not only that but they fit in the ways I'd want them to; nipped in on the waist, just loose enough around the hips and bum to make them comfortable to wear without looking too big and with trouser legs that skim over my shapely thighs and create an elongated look. I wore them with chunky wooden-sole platforms that I also grabbed from the shop floor which made them just skim on the ground—I'd probably take them up a bit but some of you will find them the ideal length already.

Deputy Editor Maxine Eggenberger tries on Zara's cream linen trousers

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

No one knew but I was 10 weeks pregnant and suffering from bloating. It took me countless attempts to find items that fit me but didn't highlight my growing bump, with these trousers being the absolute best of the bunch—a further testament to their accurate fit and cut. Knowing I have a lot of growing to do is the only reason these didn't come home with me, but I have been thinking about them ever since. So much so, I think I'll invest in a pair in a larger size so I can wear them for some of summer 2025 at least then potentially have them tailored to fit for next.

After spending years avoiding trying on linen trousers, especially at Zara where not all of my past experiences have been so positive, I'm glad I didn't overlook this pair. And something so good must be shared. Scroll below to shop the exact linen trousers from my try on, the pieces I picked up in store to style them with and to browse more of Zara's new linen trousers.

SHOP ZARA'S WIDE-LEG LINEN TROUSERS

Trousers With Double Pleat
ZARA
Linen-Blend Trousers With Double Pleat

The ultimate wide-leg linen trouser.

SHOP MY FULL ZARA LOOK

Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Poplin Shirt

There are very few outfits that a blue shirt won't make look polished.

Leather Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Leather Heeled Sandals

I wore these in store for over an hour and they were so comfortable.

Braided Elongated Tote Bag
ZARA
Braided Elongated Tote Bag

A bag no will will ever guess came from the high street.

SHOP MORE ZARA LINEN TROUSERS

Zw Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
Linen Palazzo Trousers

More lightweight than my Zara linen trousers, this pair will work well in balmy temperatures.

Linen Blend Straight Trousers
ZARA
Linen Blend Straight Trousers

Beige linen trousers go with so much.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
Linen Palazzo Trousers

Such a great option if you prefer to wear bright colours.

Linen Blend Straight Trousers
ZARA
Linen-Blend Straight Trousers

Drawstring waistlines are extra comfortable.

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers
ZARA
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers

If you prefer a more tailored look, this pair has a similar cut to my OGs.

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers
ZARA
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers

Laid back and deeply elegant.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
Linen Palazzo Trousers

Pause your usual black trousers for a breezy linen pair—now is the time, after all.

Linen Belted Straight-Leg Trousers
ZARA
Linen Belted Straight-Leg Trousers

For those who prefer a more streamlined trouser leg.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
Linen Palazzo Trousers

This colour will also work with brighter hues of yellow, blue and green.

Linen Blend Straight Trousers
ZARA
Linen-Blend Straight Trousers

Picture this with a white vest top and beaded sandals.

Zw Collection Linen Barrel Trousers
ZARA
Linen Barrel Trousers

The ultimate throw-on.

Zw Collection Linen Trousers
ZARA
Linen Trousers

If you love jeans, this linen weave closely emulates denim.

Zw Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
Linen Palazzo Trousers

Extreme wide-leg trousers will give your look a glamorous feel.

Zw Collection Darted Linen Blend Trousers
ZARA
Darted Linen Blend Trousers

Trust me, this shade of olive green is more versatile than you might think.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

Latest