I've spent the best part of my adult life searching for the perfect pair of linen trousers. I'm petite and have an hourglass figure, and although I've learned to love my body, that doesn't mean shopping for trousers has gotten any easier. Often pairs that fit around the hips are far too large when it comes to the waist, then any that do fit snugly against my midriff seem to cling around my thighs. It's an endless struggle. Still, I'm an optimist and I never gave up hope that I'd find my perfect pair and fit. Enter Zara's new-in linen trousers.

Linen trousers always come into their own at this time of year, their appeal enduring all summer, so I've always felt their absence in a big way in my wardrobe. But not this year. As part of our biannual series, The Great Try On, I headed to my local Zara store to try on the brand's new-season pieces for myself and, in doing so, I stumbled across a pair of wide-leg, darted cream trousers in a linen fabric. They looked chic on the hanger—weightier than the usual linen trousers you see on the high street, thus making them look more premium, too. And even though I knew they'd likely be a touch long for my 5' 3" frame, as all Zara trousers tend to be, I don't see that as something to complain about—it's much easier for me to shorten any trouser than it is for length to be added for someone who needs it.

In the interest of staying on topic, let's talk about what happened in the changing room. From the moment I pulled these linen trousers on, I knew I was on to a winner. Picking up a medium (I can fluctuate between that and an extra large in Zara trousers), I was happy to find they fit. Not only that but they fit in the ways I'd want them to; nipped in on the waist, just loose enough around the hips and bum to make them comfortable to wear without looking too big and with trouser legs that skim over my shapely thighs and create an elongated look. I wore them with chunky wooden-sole platforms that I also grabbed from the shop floor which made them just skim on the ground—I'd probably take them up a bit but some of you will find them the ideal length already.

No one knew but I was 10 weeks pregnant and suffering from bloating. It took me countless attempts to find items that fit me but didn't highlight my growing bump, with these trousers being the absolute best of the bunch—a further testament to their accurate fit and cut. Knowing I have a lot of growing to do is the only reason these didn't come home with me, but I have been thinking about them ever since. So much so, I think I'll invest in a pair in a larger size so I can wear them for some of summer 2025 at least then potentially have them tailored to fit for next.

After spending years avoiding trying on linen trousers, especially at Zara where not all of my past experiences have been so positive, I'm glad I didn't overlook this pair. And something so good must be shared. Scroll below to shop the exact linen trousers from my try on, the pieces I picked up in store to style them with and to browse more of Zara's new linen trousers.

SHOP ZARA'S WIDE-LEG LINEN TROUSERS

ZARA Linen-Blend Trousers With Double Pleat £36 SHOP NOW The ultimate wide-leg linen trouser.

SHOP MY FULL ZARA LOOK

ZARA Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW There are very few outfits that a blue shirt won't make look polished.

ZARA Leather Heeled Sandals £70 SHOP NOW I wore these in store for over an hour and they were so comfortable.

ZARA Braided Elongated Tote Bag £60 SHOP NOW A bag no will will ever guess came from the high street.

SHOP MORE ZARA LINEN TROUSERS

ZARA Linen Palazzo Trousers £40 SHOP NOW More lightweight than my Zara linen trousers, this pair will work well in balmy temperatures.

ZARA Linen Blend Straight Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Beige linen trousers go with so much.

ZARA Linen Palazzo Trousers £40 SHOP NOW Such a great option if you prefer to wear bright colours.

ZARA Linen-Blend Straight Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Drawstring waistlines are extra comfortable.

ZARA Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers £30 SHOP NOW If you prefer a more tailored look, this pair has a similar cut to my OGs.

ZARA Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Laid back and deeply elegant.

ZARA Linen Palazzo Trousers £40 SHOP NOW Pause your usual black trousers for a breezy linen pair—now is the time, after all.

ZARA Linen Belted Straight-Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW For those who prefer a more streamlined trouser leg.

ZARA Linen Palazzo Trousers £50 SHOP NOW This colour will also work with brighter hues of yellow, blue and green.

ZARA Linen-Blend Straight Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Picture this with a white vest top and beaded sandals.

ZARA Linen Barrel Trousers £40 SHOP NOW The ultimate throw-on.

ZARA Linen Trousers £50 SHOP NOW If you love jeans, this linen weave closely emulates denim.

ZARA Linen Palazzo Trousers £40 SHOP NOW Extreme wide-leg trousers will give your look a glamorous feel.