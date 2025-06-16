Stylish People Have Convinced Me That This Elegant Day-to-Night Dress Is a Summer Hero

Nobody's Child is known for excellent dresses, and the Felicity Bandeau Midi is the latest example of the brand's brilliance in creating expensive-looking pieces.

Three women wear bandeau dresses
(Image credit: @raquelcostagomess @ritamontezuma @caetanaba photographed by Dan Hack)
It feels as though every time summer rolls around, I find myself on the hunt for a great dress. For years, I've searched for the kind of piece that can be pulled out for both daytime and evening looks, with a timeless appeal, versatility in styling and of course, a brilliant shade. With every summer, I find pieces that come close to hitting all my requirements. Finally, I've found a dress that can do it all, and comes with an affordable price tag. As I'm not one to gatekeep, it's time to talk about the Nobody's Child Felicity Bandeau Midi Dress.

As a brand that is known for excellent dresses, alongside an array of other standout fashion buys, Nobody's Child was one of the first places I looked to find this elusive, perfect summer dress. Whilst my wish list filled up with all the pretty offerings, the Felicity dress stood out for all the reasons above. The first to catch my eye was the deep blue shade, then came the rainbow of other colour options, including a buttery yellow, trending polka dots and various other prints that truthfully make choosing just one pretty tricky.

What brings me back to Nobody's Child is the considered design details. The ruched top flowing into an a-line skirt is a tried and true classic shape that always looks so high-end. Alongside, there are smaller thoughtful details, such as pockets (who doesn't love declaring "it has pockets!" any time they get a dress compliment) as well as the detachable straps. Whilst designed to be an elegant bandeau dress, those who prefer a strap have the choice. The dress and lining are both made of 100% cotton, a breezy fabric to suit the warmer days.

The final thing to sell me on this dress was seeing it on Raquel, Rita and Costana. Immediately, I began counting down the days until my next holiday, when I too could stroll down cobbled streets with a pair of sandals and a basket bag the only accompaniment needed to create an elegant summer's day look. I then thought of an upcoming wedding I have, and how a pair of metallic mules and a clutch bag can bring this dress into a more elevated sphere. Now, I've bookmarked this dress for a variety of day and evening occasions in my summer calendar.

Keep scrolling to shop the Nobody's Child Felicity Bandeau Midi Dress.

Shop the Nobody's Child Felicity Bandeau Midi Dress

Butter Yellow Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Butter Yellow Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

Celebrate the summer days with a sunny yellow dress.

Blue Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Blue Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

This blue shade is incredible.

Blue and White Striped Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Blue and White Striped Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

We've noticed that stylish people are turning to waisted dresses.

Cream Ditsy Floral Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Cream Ditsy Floral Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

This pretty floral style is selling fast.

Red Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Red Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

Bold and beautiful.

Abstract Floral Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Abstract Floral Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

The shirring of the top is such a nice touch.

Black Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Black Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

Polka dots are a huge trend for 2025, whilst still being incredibly timeless.

Brown Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Brown Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

The brown shade is also calling my name.

White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

The elegance of this dress is simply undeniable.

Stone Check Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Stone Check Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

Pair with minimalist summer sandals, or take to evening with simple black heels.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

