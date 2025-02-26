These New $25 H&M Shoes Are as Chic as the $700 Designer Pair I Want

There are a few fantastic feelings: landing a dream job, tightly hugging a long-lost friend, slipping into bed with fresh sheets, and finding the perfect alternative to that designer item on your wish list. Today, I experienced the latter when I discovered a pair of slingback flats at H&M that closely resembles my latest designer obsession—Toteme's $700 slingback heels.

The similarities are uncanny when you remove the kitten heels from Toteme's shoes and compare them to H&M's croc-embossed flats. Both styles feature a sleek, pointed toe and a luxurious croc-embossed design that elevates the look. They also have a thick leather slingback strap that adds an elegant touch.

What I love about this H&M find is how closely it mirrors the designer version and how versatile and affordable it is. For a fraction of the price, you can achieve a similar high-fashion aesthetic without breaking the bank. Whether you're aiming for a chic, minimalistic vibe or simply need a stylish pair of shoes for day-to-night wear, H&M's slingback flats are the perfect alternative that doesn't compromise style. Plus, these shoes remind us that fashion doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag to be stunning. Why pay $700 when you can get the same look for just a fraction of the cost? I'll take the H&M slingbacks, thanks!

Below, you can shop the $25 H&M flats, but do it quickly. I bet they will sell out before March 1.

Shop Toteme's slingback shoes:

Toteme Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps $740 SHOP NOW These are on my wish list this year.

Shop H&M's new $25 alt:

H&M Patent Slingbacks $25 SHOP NOW These also come in burgundy and black patent leather.

Shop more chic slingbacks:

Jeffrey Campbell Scone Slingback Pointed Toe Flats $150 SHOP NOW This new pair just dropped on Nordstrom and I can't stop thinking about them.

Schutz Paola Mid Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps $138 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Steve Madden Shay Pointed Toe Slingback Flats $90 SHOP NOW Another great new Nordstrom find.

Reformation Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingbacks $278 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors love Reformation's footwear.

ZARA Split Leather Strappy Slingback Pumps $70 SHOP NOW There is so much to love about these shoes: the strappy design, the soft suede fabric, and the wooden heel.

Tony Bianco Elijah Heels $124 SHOP NOW Prada, who?