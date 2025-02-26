These New $25 H&M Shoes Are as Chic as the $700 Designer Pair I Want
There are a few fantastic feelings: landing a dream job, tightly hugging a long-lost friend, slipping into bed with fresh sheets, and finding the perfect alternative to that designer item on your wish list. Today, I experienced the latter when I discovered a pair of slingback flats at H&M that closely resembles my latest designer obsession—Toteme's $700 slingback heels.
The similarities are uncanny when you remove the kitten heels from Toteme's shoes and compare them to H&M's croc-embossed flats. Both styles feature a sleek, pointed toe and a luxurious croc-embossed design that elevates the look. They also have a thick leather slingback strap that adds an elegant touch.
What I love about this H&M find is how closely it mirrors the designer version and how versatile and affordable it is. For a fraction of the price, you can achieve a similar high-fashion aesthetic without breaking the bank. Whether you're aiming for a chic, minimalistic vibe or simply need a stylish pair of shoes for day-to-night wear, H&M's slingback flats are the perfect alternative that doesn't compromise style. Plus, these shoes remind us that fashion doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag to be stunning. Why pay $700 when you can get the same look for just a fraction of the cost? I'll take the H&M slingbacks, thanks!
Below, you can shop the $25 H&M flats, but do it quickly. I bet they will sell out before March 1.
Shop Toteme's slingback shoes:
Shop H&M's new $25 alt:
Shop more chic slingbacks:
This new pair just dropped on Nordstrom and I can't stop thinking about them.
There is so much to love about these shoes: the strappy design, the soft suede fabric, and the wooden heel.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
