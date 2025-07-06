I Gasped When I Saw Zara's New Summer Collection—12 New-In Buys That Will Sell Out First

With summer underway, we're all looking to spend our time soaking up the sunshine and enjoying al fresco activities. Usually, I wouldn't want to interrupt that, but today I have to. Zara's latest summer drop has arrived, and it's one you really need to see.

Whilst the new season has only officially begun, the last month of heatwaves has offered a chance to try out some of our summer outfits already. For me, I've already identified a few gaps in my summer capsule wardrobe, and am looking for fresh ways to update my most relied upon outfits to make them feel brand new again. Luckily, the latest collection is a masterclass in dressing for the summer months.

It seems as though Zara is working to outdo itself with every release, so once again I find myself declaring that this is my favourite collection to date. Dresses have an elegant spin, with understated colourways and pretty details setting them apart. The first piece to catch my eye was a refined white dress with black piping. It's classic, elegant, and a prime example of the brand's way of making expensive-looking pieces at affordable prices.

As staples are known for their timeless appeal and versatility, Zara includes a selection of capsule buys from classic shirts to high-waist shorts that can be mixed and matched in various outfits this summer and for many more to come. As always, Zara shows off its ability to make affordable pieces look incredibly high-end with crisp tailored trousers and sleek waistcoats for those looking for a more polished look. Personally, I'm eyeing up a linen-blend wrap top that will make my office looks that much chicer. Finally, a selection of summer-ready accessories are set to complete our looks, from elevated sandals to a pair of suede Mary Janes that are similar to a sell-out pair from last month.

As we know, great pieces don't tend to stick around, so scroll on to shop the 12 new-in Zara buys that will sell out first, plus more standouts from Zara's latest collection.

12 New-In Zara Buys That Will Sell Out First

Shop More of Zara's July 2025 New-In Pieces