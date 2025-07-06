I Gasped When I Saw Zara's New Summer Collection—12 New-In Buys That Will Sell Out First

The Spanish brand's new collection is full of timeless dresses, crisp tailoring and elevated accessories. These are the pieces that will sell out first.

Florrie Alexander
By
published
Features

With summer underway, we're all looking to spend our time soaking up the sunshine and enjoying al fresco activities. Usually, I wouldn't want to interrupt that, but today I have to. Zara's latest summer drop has arrived, and it's one you really need to see.

Whilst the new season has only officially begun, the last month of heatwaves has offered a chance to try out some of our summer outfits already. For me, I've already identified a few gaps in my summer capsule wardrobe, and am looking for fresh ways to update my most relied upon outfits to make them feel brand new again. Luckily, the latest collection is a masterclass in dressing for the summer months.

It seems as though Zara is working to outdo itself with every release, so once again I find myself declaring that this is my favourite collection to date. Dresses have an elegant spin, with understated colourways and pretty details setting them apart. The first piece to catch my eye was a refined white dress with black piping. It's classic, elegant, and a prime example of the brand's way of making expensive-looking pieces at affordable prices.

As staples are known for their timeless appeal and versatility, Zara includes a selection of capsule buys from classic shirts to high-waist shorts that can be mixed and matched in various outfits this summer and for many more to come. As always, Zara shows off its ability to make affordable pieces look incredibly high-end with crisp tailored trousers and sleek waistcoats for those looking for a more polished look. Personally, I'm eyeing up a linen-blend wrap top that will make my office looks that much chicer. Finally, a selection of summer-ready accessories are set to complete our looks, from elevated sandals to a pair of suede Mary Janes that are similar to a sell-out pair from last month.

As we know, great pieces don't tend to stick around, so scroll on to shop the 12 new-in Zara buys that will sell out first, plus more standouts from Zara's latest collection.

12 New-In Zara Buys That Will Sell Out First

Midi Dress With Contrast Piping
ZARA
Midi Dress With Contrast Piping

The black piping compliments this classic white dress so well.

Zw Collection Linen Blend Double-Breasted Waistcoat
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Blend Double-Breasted Waistcoat

If you're looking for a breezy yet put-together set for work or evening drinks, consider adding this to basket.

Wide-Leg Trousers With Wrap Waist
ZARA
Wide-Leg Trousers With Wrap Waist

Every wardrobe deserves a great pair of tailored trousers.

Camisole Dress With Trims
ZARA
Camisole Dress With Trims

The front is beautiful, but the back bead details make this a standout.

Crossover Sandals With Metal Detail
ZARA
Crossover Sandals With Metal Detail

Zara's best-selling crossover sandals have had a fresh update for July 2025.

Zw Collection Oversize Double-Breasted Waistcoat
ZARA
Zw Collection Oversize Double-Breasted Waistcoat

Celebrate the sunshine in sunny yellow shades.

Zw Collection Crinkled Embroidered Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Crinkled Embroidered Dress

I have a feeling this boho dress won't stick around for long.

Z1975 Mom-Fit High-Waist Shorts
ZARA
Z1975 Mom-Fit High-Waist Shorts

I rarely wear white outside of summer, but this season my white denim shorts have been one of my most worn pieces.

Braided Elongated Tote Bag
ZARA
Braided Elongated Tote Bag

Just so chic.

Striped Linen Blend Shirt
ZARA
Striped Linen Blend Shirt

I'm ready to recreate this whole look.

Zw Collection Camisole Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Camisole Dress

If you have any reason to dress up this summer, you'll be best dressed in this red number.

Shop More of Zara's July 2025 New-In Pieces

Linen Blend Trousers
ZARA
Linen Blend Trousers

Zara's linen-blend styles always sell out fast.

Zw Collection Embroidered Combined Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Combined Dress

No one will believe that this intricately embroidered dress comes from the high street.

Split Suede Ballerinas
ZARA
Split Suede Ballerinas

A similar pair sold out last month. This time, I won't miss out.

Rustic Panelled Skirt
ZARA
Rustic Panelled Skirt

Save this set for those days when you have five minutes to get dressed but want to look extremely elegant.

Woven Cowboy Hat
ZARA
Woven Cowboy Hat

Leave your cap at home this summer. Instead, try a playful woven cowboy hat.

Hemstitch Short Shirt
ZARA
Hemstitch Short Shirt

Light, breezy, and sure to work hard in your wardrobe.

Leather Cord Necklace With Stone
ZARA
Leather Cord Necklace With Stone

Bring a contemporary feel to your basics with this cool stone necklace.

Embroidered Strappy Top
ZARA
Embroidered Strappy Top

Pair this pretty top with skirts, shorts, trousers and more.

Wide Flowing Trousers
ZARA
Wide Flowing Trousers

This pair also comes in brown, cream and black.

Flat Sandals With Metal Toe Detail
ZARA
Flat Sandals With Metal Toe Detail

These are such a fashion person favourite, Zara brings them back every year.

Satin Halter Top
ZARA
Satin Halter Top

I'm saving this for a warm evening abroad.

High-Waist Shorts
ZARA
High-Waist Shorts

It's time to lean into the polka dot trend.

Zw Collection Asymmetric Waistcoat
ZARA
Zw Collection Asymmetric Waistcoat

The asymmetric buttons are such a nice touch.

Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

