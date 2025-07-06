I Gasped When I Saw Zara's New Summer Collection—12 New-In Buys That Will Sell Out First
The Spanish brand's new collection is full of timeless dresses, crisp tailoring and elevated accessories. These are the pieces that will sell out first.
With summer underway, we're all looking to spend our time soaking up the sunshine and enjoying al fresco activities. Usually, I wouldn't want to interrupt that, but today I have to. Zara's latest summer drop has arrived, and it's one you really need to see.
Whilst the new season has only officially begun, the last month of heatwaves has offered a chance to try out some of our summer outfits already. For me, I've already identified a few gaps in my summer capsule wardrobe, and am looking for fresh ways to update my most relied upon outfits to make them feel brand new again. Luckily, the latest collection is a masterclass in dressing for the summer months.
It seems as though Zara is working to outdo itself with every release, so once again I find myself declaring that this is my favourite collection to date. Dresses have an elegant spin, with understated colourways and pretty details setting them apart. The first piece to catch my eye was a refined white dress with black piping. It's classic, elegant, and a prime example of the brand's way of making expensive-looking pieces at affordable prices.
As staples are known for their timeless appeal and versatility, Zara includes a selection of capsule buys from classic shirts to high-waist shorts that can be mixed and matched in various outfits this summer and for many more to come. As always, Zara shows off its ability to make affordable pieces look incredibly high-end with crisp tailored trousers and sleek waistcoats for those looking for a more polished look. Personally, I'm eyeing up a linen-blend wrap top that will make my office looks that much chicer. Finally, a selection of summer-ready accessories are set to complete our looks, from elevated sandals to a pair of suede Mary Janes that are similar to a sell-out pair from last month.
As we know, great pieces don't tend to stick around, so scroll on to shop the 12 new-in Zara buys that will sell out first, plus more standouts from Zara's latest collection.
12 New-In Zara Buys That Will Sell Out First
Shop More of Zara's July 2025 New-In Pieces
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
I Tried On the Everlane Pieces You're About to See Everywhere This Summer
Elevated basics ahead.
-
I'm a Shopping Director —These Under $100 Nordstrom Finds Are Too Good Not to Share
From linen pants to jelly shoes.
-
These 21 Premium-Looking Old Navy Pieces Feel Straight-Up Luxurious
And so many are on sale!
-
I Just Created 5 Incredibly Chic Summer Outfits From Amazon for Under $190
Cool looks for less.
-
This Is the Chicest One-Color Outfit to Wear Instead of All-Black Ones This Summer
This neutral is the new black.
-
FYI: Outfit Experts Are Now Wearing *This* Pretty Dress Trend With Flats
Olivia Rodrigo is one of them.
-
A Rich-Looking Closet Is the Goal—31 Amazon Picks That Surprisingly Fit the Bill
Bring on the compliments.
-
I'm Basically My Sister's Personal Stylist—36 Chic, Summer-Ready Zara Pieces I'm Sending Her Way
Plus, some hot new arrivals.