Trust Me—Buy These 26 Things
Trust Me—Buy This is a series where editor at large Nicole Eshaghpour makes her favorite fashion finds shoppable for Who What Wear readers.
Despite NYC's best attempt to confuse us with the most bizarre temperature swings all week long, I know by the calendar, the changing leaves, and all my favorite sites' new-arrivals sections that it is very much still fall—and I'm dressing like it! Whether it’s for school drop-off or dinner with my friends, I’ve fully embraced autumn fashion and have been taking advantage of the time before it gets truly frigid to wear a lot of my favorite pieces.
Just what are those pieces, you may wonder? Well, you’re about to find out. From jackets and sweaters to skirts and shoes, below are the items I can’t stop wearing or telling people about. Expect a mix of steals and splurge pieces, classic items and trendier picks, and, as always, a lot of basics. Ready to get started? Simply keep scrolling.
I've never bought something as quickly as I did this H&M outfit, and while I'm truly baffled by the fact that it's still in stock, it's great news for you! I also love wearing the jacket on its own with jeans or black pants. It's such a cool, structured shape yet still so wearable.
Yes, I wear white jeans in the fall (and even winter), and this is my go-to way to style them. Here I'm wearing my everyday black coat, my favorite sneakers, and of course, my beloved bag charm that makes every outfit cooler. If you're looking for the best socks ever, I also included those below!
This suede bomber is my first Helsa piece, and I must say, she knows what she's doing. I've been wearing it so much this month (both day and night). Here, I styled it with the perfect, baggy-ish jeans and, as my pop of color, these Loewe sneakers in what I would consider the most elite shade of green.
I'm a sucker for a cable-knit, so I've been wearing this sweater a lot, and my favorite way to style it has been with a miniskirt and slingbacks. I bought this Khaite skirt in spring, and while it was a splurge, I've used it so much since that it's felt worth it.
In case you're wondering what I wear to drop my kids off at school in the morning, 99% of the time it looks something like this. I bought this Leset cardigan in person at a store last month—a rare occurrence these days—and I've not stopped wearing it since.
It's no secret that I love wearing black, so this is a typical "going-out" outfit for me. This jacket and these jeans are both from a little over a year ago but are still available and still some of my favorite pieces. These shoes are probably my most recent purchase, and not gonna lie, I'm obsessed.
We can't talk about fall 2024 style without giving some airtime to brown suede. If, like me, you've been hesitant to go all in, I recommend dipping your toes into the trend by way of accessories! This new belt and old pair of boots have helped me feel like I'm giving my looks an of-the-moment touch without going overboard or too far from my own day-to-day style.
So in case you can't tell what's going on here, this is a cape that I wore with a belt and black miniskirt underneath so that it looks kind of like a dress. I actually got this last winter and wasn't sure how to wear it until this idea came to me, and now I'm in love with it.
I love an oversize jacket as well as any excuse to steal my husband's clothes, so seeing as he had this Alex Mill "barn jacket" from before they were suddenly a thing, I jumped at the opportunity to take his instead of procuring my own.
This Tibi look from fashion week is one of my favorite outfits I've worn all year! I love pieces that are simple and classic but have elements that make them cool and current so you're still excited to wear them. That's how I feel about this vest and trousers.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2024, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.
