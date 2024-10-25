Trust Me—Buy These 26 Things

By
published
in Features

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfie collage

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

Trust Me—Buy This is a series where editor at large Nicole Eshaghpour makes her favorite fashion finds shoppable for Who What Wear readers.

Despite NYC's best attempt to confuse us with the most bizarre temperature swings all week long, I know by the calendar, the changing leaves, and all my favorite sites' new-arrivals sections that it is very much still fall—and I'm dressing like it! Whether it’s for school drop-off or dinner with my friends, I’ve fully embraced autumn fashion and have been taking advantage of the time before it gets truly frigid to wear a lot of my favorite pieces.

Just what are those pieces, you may wonder? Well, you’re about to find out. From jackets and sweaters to skirts and shoes, below are the items I can’t stop wearing or telling people about. Expect a mix of steals and splurge pieces, classic items and trendier picks, and, as always, a lot of basics. Ready to get started? Simply keep scrolling.

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie skirt suit

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

I've never bought something as quickly as I did this H&M outfit, and while I'm truly baffled by the fact that it's still in stock, it's great news for you! I also love wearing the jacket on its own with jeans or black pants. It's such a cool, structured shape yet still so wearable.

Structured Twill Jacket
H&M
Structured Twill Jacket

Structured Twill Mini Skirt
H&M
Structured Twill Mini Skirt

The Row, Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag
The Row
Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie casual sneakers

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

Yes, I wear white jeans in the fall (and even winter), and this is my go-to way to style them. Here I'm wearing my everyday black coat, my favorite sneakers, and of course, my beloved bag charm that makes every outfit cooler. If you're looking for the best socks ever, I also included those below!

Dissh, MILES BLACK WOOL WRAP COAT
Dissh
MILES BLACK WOOL WRAP COAT

Emery Crop Relaxed Straight in Seashell
Citizens of Humanity
Emery Crop Relaxed Straight in Seashell

Big Chakra Energy Bag Ting
String Ting
Big Chakra Energy Bag Ting

TNA, Best-ever Ankle Sock 3-pack
TNA
Best-ever Ankle Sock 3-pack

Women's Techloom Zipline Sneakers
APL
Techloom Zipline Sneakers

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie suede jacket

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

This suede bomber is my first Helsa piece, and I must say, she knows what she's doing. I've been wearing it so much this month (both day and night). Here, I styled it with the perfect, baggy-ish jeans and, as my pop of color, these Loewe sneakers in what I would consider the most elite shade of green.

Suede Bomber Jacket
Helsa
Suede Bomber Jacket

501® '90s Straight Leg Ankle Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Straight Leg Ankle Jeans

Loewe, Flow Runner Monogram Logo Sneakers
Loewe
Flow Runner Monogram Logo Sneakers

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie sweater and skirt

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

I'm a sucker for a cable-knit, so I've been wearing this sweater a lot, and my favorite way to style it has been with a miniskirt and slingbacks. I bought this Khaite skirt in spring, and while it was a splurge, I've used it so much since that it's felt worth it.

Rue Sophie, Lyon Sweater
Rue Sophie
Lyon Sweater

Black 'the Jett' Miniskirt
KHAITE
Black the Jett Miniskirt

Modellerie Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Prada
Modellerie Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie cardigan and jeans

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

In case you're wondering what I wear to drop my kids off at school in the morning, 99% of the time it looks something like this. I bought this Leset cardigan in person at a store last month—a rare occurrence these days—and I've not stopped wearing it since.

Mica Blouson Top
LESET
Mica Blouson Top

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Canvas-Jacquard Sneakers
SALOMON
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Canvas-Jacquard Sneakers

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie going-out

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

It's no secret that I love wearing black, so this is a typical "going-out" outfit for me. This jacket and these jeans are both from a little over a year ago but are still available and still some of my favorite pieces. These shoes are probably my most recent purchase, and not gonna lie, I'm obsessed.

Blazé Milano, Gliss Cotton-blend Bouclé Jacket
Blazé Milano
Gliss Cotton-blend Bouclé Jacket

Khaite Vivian New Bootcut Flare Jeans
Khaite
Vivian New Bootcut Flare Jeans

Carine Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
SAINT LAURENT
Carine Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie fall style

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

We can't talk about fall 2024 style without giving some airtime to brown suede. If, like me, you've been hesitant to go all in, I recommend dipping your toes into the trend by way of accessories! This new belt and old pair of boots have helped me feel like I'm giving my looks an of-the-moment touch without going overboard or too far from my own day-to-day style.

Nili Lotan Nili Suede Belt
Shopbop
Nili Lotan Nili Suede Belt

The Row, Brown Zipped I Boots
The Row
Brown Zipped I Boots

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie cape

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

So in case you can't tell what's going on here, this is a cape that I wore with a belt and black miniskirt underneath so that it looks kind of like a dress. I actually got this last winter and wasn't sure how to wear it until this idea came to me, and now I'm in love with it.

Wool Blend Cape
COS
Wool Blend Cape

Janessa Leone, Myra Belt
Janessa Leone
Myra Belt

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie barn jacket

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

I love an oversize jacket as well as any excuse to steal my husband's clothes, so seeing as he had this Alex Mill "barn jacket" from before they were suddenly a thing, I jumped at the opportunity to take his instead of procuring my own.

Alex Mill Frontier Jacket
Shopbop
Alex Mill Frontier Jacket

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit mirror selfie vest and trousers

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

This Tibi look from fashion week is one of my favorite outfits I've worn all year! I love pieces that are simple and classic but have elements that make them cool and current so you're still excited to wear them. That's how I feel about this vest and trousers.

Ellis Suiting Shrunken Vest - Grey Multi / 00 / F124ei7867
Tibi
Ellis Suiting Shrunken Vest

Tibi, Ellis Suiting Derrick Trouser
Tibi
Ellis Suiting Derrick Trouser

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Editor-at-Large

Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2024, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸