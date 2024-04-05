The 6 Shoe Brands Every Celeb Is Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2024

While red carpet shoes don't get as much attention as the dresses, they're an important part of a celebrity's look, and there are undoubtedly certain brands that every celeb stylist gravitates toward, time and time again. The thing with red carpet shoes is that they don't really change that much over time, unlike shoe trends in general. They're almost always high stilettos (with a few platforms here and there), and they're often pumps or strappy sandals. There are certainly exceptions to these norms, but certain shoes just look best with red carpet dresses.

Another thing that doesn't change all that much is the red carpet shoe brands celebrities wear. That said, there is a bit of variation from year to year, and I've been keeping tabs on what the most popular brands are thus far for 2024. Keep scrolling to see them in action and shop the most red-carpet-worthy pairs.

Jimmy Choo

(Image credit: Monica Schipper via Getty Images)

No other shoe brand is as synonymous with the red carpet as Jimmy Choo. And with straight-forward pumps alongside beautiful, ornate shoes, it's easy to see why the brand is a go-to for celebrity stylists year after year.

On Greta Lee: LII dress; Jimmy Choo Ixia 95 Patent Leather Pumps ($715)

Jimmy Choo Ixia 95 Patent Leather Pumps $715 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Azie Colorblock Sandals $995 SHOP NOW

JIMMY CHOO Love 85 Flocked Mesh Pumps $1025 SHOP NOW

JIMMY CHOO Love 85 Leather-Trimmed Crystal-Embellished Mesh Pumps $1275 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent

(Image credit: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Saint Laurent heels are a celebrity favorite—both on and off-duty—right now. In the past we've seen the Tribute platforms and other heeled sandals on the red carpet but in 2024, it's the brand's sky-high slingback patent leather pumps that are most popular.

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent swimsuit, skirt, and Blake 110 Pumps ($1150)

Saint Laurent Blake 110 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Sin Ankle Strap Sandals $945 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Calista Ankle Strap Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

Gianvito Rossi

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gianvito Rossi shoes are what I think of when I think of Italian luxury footwear. They're beautiful, sexy, and timeless, and they make your feet look amazing—hence the reason stylists and celebrities love them.

On Anne Hathaway: Atelier Versace dress; Bvlgari bag and jewelry; Gianvito Rossi Lucrezia Metallic Leather Sandals ($1095)

GIANVITO ROSSI Tokio 95 Patent-Leather Pumps $895 SHOP NOW

Gianvito Rossi Lucrezia Metallic Leather Sandals $1095 SHOP NOW

GIANVITO ROSSI 85 Leather Slingback Pumps $950 SHOP NOW

Gianvito Rossi Rania Crystal-Embellished Organza Mules $1395 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn via Getty Images)

It's telling that Manolo Blahnik has never waivered in popularity over the years. The brand's splurge-worthy shoes are beautifully constructed and timeless, and they look right at home on the red carpet.

On Margot Robbie: Thierry Mugler vintage bodysuit; Manolo Blahnik custom sandals

Manolo Blahnik Leva 105 Metallic Leather Sandals $825 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals $825 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pumps $725 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Bbla 105 Suede and Flocked Mesh Pumps $745 SHOP NOW

Christian Louboutin

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

When it comes to shoes, nothing will ever be iconic as the red soles on Christian Louboutins. While the general public may not go as wild for those soles as they once did (the footwear market is more saturated these days, after all), celebrities have stayed very loyal to the brand over the years.

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Miss Sohee dress; Jimmy Choo bag; Christian Louboutin Kate 100 Leather Pumps ($795)

Christian Louboutin Kate 100 Patent-Leather Pumps $795 SHOP NOW

Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Peep Toe Slide Sandals $795 SHOP NOW

Christian Louboutin Loubigirl 85 Leather Sandals $825 SHOP NOW

Christian Louboutin Nicol Is Back Slide Sandals $795 SHOP NOW

Valentino

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Valentino everything is very much beloved by celebrities, and that includes the brand's stunning footwear. The platforms have been especially popular on the red carpet in recent seasons.

On Florence Pugh: Valentino dress; Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Metallic Leather Pumps ($1085)

Valentino Garavani Tan-Go 155 Metallic Leather Platform Pumps $1550 $1085 SHOP NOW

Valentino Garavani Roserouche Leather Sandals $1590 SHOP NOW

Valentino Garavani Nite-Out Bow-Detailed Satin Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW