The 6 Shoe Brands Every Celeb Is Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2024

By Allyson Payer
While red carpet shoes don't get as much attention as the dresses, they're an important part of a celebrity's look, and there are undoubtedly certain brands that every celeb stylist gravitates toward, time and time again. The thing with red carpet shoes is that they don't really change that much over time, unlike shoe trends in general. They're almost always high stilettos (with a few platforms here and there), and they're often pumps or strappy sandals. There are certainly exceptions to these norms, but certain shoes just look best with red carpet dresses.

Another thing that doesn't change all that much is the red carpet shoe brands celebrities wear. That said, there is a bit of variation from year to year, and I've been keeping tabs on what the most popular brands are thus far for 2024. Keep scrolling to see them in action and shop the most red-carpet-worthy pairs.

Jimmy Choo

Greta Lee red carpet

(Image credit: Monica Schipper via Getty Images)

No other shoe brand is as synonymous with the red carpet as Jimmy Choo. And with straight-forward pumps alongside beautiful, ornate shoes, it's easy to see why the brand is a go-to for celebrity stylists year after year.

On Greta Lee: LII dress; Jimmy Choo Ixia 95 Patent Leather Pumps ($715)

Jimmy Choo pumps
Jimmy Choo
Ixia 95 Patent Leather Pumps

Azie Colorblock Sandal
Jimmy Choo
Azie Colorblock Sandals

Love 85 Flocked Mesh Pumps
JIMMY CHOO
Love 85 Flocked Mesh Pumps

Love 85 Leather-Trimmed Crystal-Embellished Mesh Pumps
JIMMY CHOO
Love 85 Leather-Trimmed Crystal-Embellished Mesh Pumps

Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz red carpet

(Image credit: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Saint Laurent heels are a celebrity favorite—both on and off-duty—right now. In the past we've seen the Tribute platforms and other heeled sandals on the red carpet but in 2024, it's the brand's sky-high slingback patent leather pumps that are most popular.

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent swimsuit, skirt, and Blake 110 Pumps ($1150)

Saint Laurent Blake Pumps
Saint Laurent
Blake 110 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Saint Laurent
Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Sin Ankle Strap Sandal
Saint Laurent
Sin Ankle Strap Sandals

Calista Ankle Strap Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Saint Laurent
Calista Ankle Strap Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps

Gianvito Rossi

Anne Hathaway red carpet

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gianvito Rossi shoes are what I think of when I think of Italian luxury footwear. They're beautiful, sexy, and timeless, and they make your feet look amazing—hence the reason stylists and celebrities love them.

On Anne Hathaway: Atelier Versace dress; Bvlgari bag and jewelry; Gianvito Rossi Lucrezia Metallic Leather Sandals ($1095)

Tokio 95 Patent-Leather Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
Tokio 95 Patent-Leather Pumps

Lucrezia Metallic Leather Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Lucrezia Metallic Leather Sandals

85 Leather Slingback Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
85 Leather Slingback Pumps

Rania Crystal-Embellished Organza Mules
Gianvito Rossi
Rania Crystal-Embellished Organza Mules

Manolo Blahnik

Margot robbie red carpet

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn via Getty Images)

It's telling that Manolo Blahnik has never waivered in popularity over the years. The brand's splurge-worthy shoes are beautifully constructed and timeless, and they look right at home on the red carpet.

On Margot Robbie: Thierry Mugler vintage bodysuit; Manolo Blahnik custom sandals

Leva 105 Metallic Leather Sandals
Manolo Blahnik
Leva 105 Metallic Leather Sandals

Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals
Manolo Blahnik
Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals

Bb Pointed Toe Pump
Manolo Blahnik
BB Pointed Toe Pumps

Bbla 105 Suede and Flocked Mesh Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Bbla 105 Suede and Flocked Mesh Pumps

Christian Louboutin

Anya Taylor-Joy red carpet

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

When it comes to shoes, nothing will ever be iconic as the red soles on Christian Louboutins. While the general public may not go as wild for those soles as they once did (the footwear market is more saturated these days, after all), celebrities have stayed very loyal to the brand over the years.

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Miss Sohee dress; Jimmy Choo bag; Christian Louboutin Kate 100 Leather Pumps ($795)

Kate 100 Patent-Leather Pumps
Christian Louboutin
Kate 100 Patent-Leather Pumps

Me Dolly Peep Toe Slide Sandal
Christian Louboutin
Me Dolly Peep Toe Slide Sandals

Loubigirl 85 Leather Sandals
Christian Louboutin
Loubigirl 85 Leather Sandals

Nicol Is Back Slide Sandal
Christian Louboutin
Nicol Is Back Slide Sandals

Valentino

Florence Pugh red carpet

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Valentino everything is very much beloved by celebrities, and that includes the brand's stunning footwear. The platforms have been especially popular on the red carpet in recent seasons.

On Florence Pugh: Valentino dress; Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Metallic Leather Pumps ($1085)

Valentino Tan-Go Pumps
Valentino Garavani
Tan-Go 155 Metallic Leather Platform Pumps

Roserouche Leather Sandals
Valentino Garavani
Roserouche Leather Sandals

Nite-Out Bow-Detailed Satin Pumps
Valentino Garavani
Nite-Out Bow-Detailed Satin Pumps

Tan-Go Platforms Patent Leather Slide 155mm
Valentino Garavani
Tan-Go Platforms Patent Leather Slides 155mm

