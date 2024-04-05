The 6 Shoe Brands Every Celeb Is Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2024
While red carpet shoes don't get as much attention as the dresses, they're an important part of a celebrity's look, and there are undoubtedly certain brands that every celeb stylist gravitates toward, time and time again. The thing with red carpet shoes is that they don't really change that much over time, unlike shoe trends in general. They're almost always high stilettos (with a few platforms here and there), and they're often pumps or strappy sandals. There are certainly exceptions to these norms, but certain shoes just look best with red carpet dresses.
Another thing that doesn't change all that much is the red carpet shoe brands celebrities wear. That said, there is a bit of variation from year to year, and I've been keeping tabs on what the most popular brands are thus far for 2024. Keep scrolling to see them in action and shop the most red-carpet-worthy pairs.
Jimmy Choo
No other shoe brand is as synonymous with the red carpet as Jimmy Choo. And with straight-forward pumps alongside beautiful, ornate shoes, it's easy to see why the brand is a go-to for celebrity stylists year after year.
On Greta Lee: LII dress; Jimmy Choo Ixia 95 Patent Leather Pumps ($715)
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent heels are a celebrity favorite—both on and off-duty—right now. In the past we've seen the Tribute platforms and other heeled sandals on the red carpet but in 2024, it's the brand's sky-high slingback patent leather pumps that are most popular.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent swimsuit, skirt, and Blake 110 Pumps ($1150)
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Rossi shoes are what I think of when I think of Italian luxury footwear. They're beautiful, sexy, and timeless, and they make your feet look amazing—hence the reason stylists and celebrities love them.
On Anne Hathaway: Atelier Versace dress; Bvlgari bag and jewelry; Gianvito Rossi Lucrezia Metallic Leather Sandals ($1095)
Manolo Blahnik
It's telling that Manolo Blahnik has never waivered in popularity over the years. The brand's splurge-worthy shoes are beautifully constructed and timeless, and they look right at home on the red carpet.
On Margot Robbie: Thierry Mugler vintage bodysuit; Manolo Blahnik custom sandals
Christian Louboutin
When it comes to shoes, nothing will ever be iconic as the red soles on Christian Louboutins. While the general public may not go as wild for those soles as they once did (the footwear market is more saturated these days, after all), celebrities have stayed very loyal to the brand over the years.
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Miss Sohee dress; Jimmy Choo bag; Christian Louboutin Kate 100 Leather Pumps ($795)
Valentino
Valentino everything is very much beloved by celebrities, and that includes the brand's stunning footwear. The platforms have been especially popular on the red carpet in recent seasons.
On Florence Pugh: Valentino dress; Valentino Garavani Tan-Go Metallic Leather Pumps ($1085)
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
