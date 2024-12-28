This Is the Only Color That Looks Better With Burgundy Than Black—Period
Rich, earthy hues make for the best cozy (but chic) looks. While black is an easy go-to for combining with any color, the unexpectedness of brown with burgundy gives a more unique, luxurious spin. The two tones also evoke a warm vibe perfect for colder months.
While homey knits and luxe coats are perfect in these colorways, using burgundy as an accent color makes for an effortless outfit formula. Just ask Ashley Benson, who recently stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a chocolate-colored cardigan, mid-wash jeans, and a sleek burgundy handbag. She even matched her pointed-toe flats to her Celine bag for the ultimate daytime look.
On Ashley Benson: Celine Classique 16 Bag ($4950) and Frame 52 Sunglasses ($440); Tiffany & Co. Narrow Bangle ($4500)
Another (personal favorite) way to combine the colors is in a tonal look. With the option to stack additional brown or red hues to build out the 'fit. This gives the option to play around with adjacent hues to brown and burgundy or anything in between.
Below, get to building your next brown-and-burgundy look.
Shop brown options:
Shop burgundy options:
Copelyn is a freelance fashion and accessory editor. She formerly worked for Who What Wear as an associate shopping editor and is based in New York City. She writes about fashion and accessory trends in addition to creating original content. Before her time at Who What Wear, Copelyn was at Bustle Digital Group, working on the accessory market for cover shoots and fashion features across Nylon, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Romper, and Elite Daily. Copelyn also previously worked at InStyle and Cosmopolitan in the fashion and accessory departments on shopping and fashion market. Copelyn has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her spare time, Copelyn freelances in graphic and web design in the fashion-and-lifestyle space. She also loves to upcycle clothing and home décor as well as collect an embarrassing number of colorful sneakers and experiment with her hair color.
