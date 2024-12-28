This Is the Only Color That Looks Better With Burgundy Than Black—Period

Rich, earthy hues make for the best cozy (but chic) looks. While black is an easy go-to for combining with any color, the unexpectedness of brown with burgundy gives a more unique, luxurious spin. The two tones also evoke a warm vibe perfect for colder months.

While homey knits and luxe coats are perfect in these colorways, using burgundy as an accent color makes for an effortless outfit formula. Just ask Ashley Benson, who recently stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a chocolate-colored cardigan, mid-wash jeans, and a sleek burgundy handbag. She even matched her pointed-toe flats to her Celine bag for the ultimate daytime look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Ashley Benson: Celine Classique 16 Bag ($4950) and Frame 52 Sunglasses ($440); Tiffany & Co. Narrow Bangle ($4500)

Another (personal favorite) way to combine the colors is in a tonal look. With the option to stack additional brown or red hues to build out the 'fit. This gives the option to play around with adjacent hues to brown and burgundy or anything in between.

Below, get to building your next brown-and-burgundy look.

Shop brown options:

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $149 $100 SHOP NOW

MANGO Wideleg Pleated Pants $90 SHOP NOW

COACH Brooklyn 28 Shoulder Bag $295 SHOP NOW

Reformation Elio Knit Top $98 SHOP NOW

ZARA Long Tube Skirt Zw Collection $70 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Justine Knee Boot $328 SHOP NOW

Good American Sculpted Faux Leather Blazer $150 SHOP NOW

BLANKNYC The Franklin Rib Cage Coated Denim Flare Pants $128 SHOP NOW

Shop burgundy options:

Helsa Esti Turtleneck Sweater $258 SHOP NOW

YFGBCX Wine Colored Purse Top Handle $19 SHOP NOW

MANGO Wool Bomber Jacket With Pockets $200 SHOP NOW

ZARA Mixed Pleated Knit Skirt $60 SHOP NOW

RAYE Noam Flat $158 SHOP NOW

Asos Extreme Sleeve Nipped Waist Coat in Burgundy $139 SHOP NOW