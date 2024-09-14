We’re Sorry, But These Autumn Hair Trends Are a Little Dated Now—Here Are 5 That Feel Much Fresher

Autumn is upon us, and I've been taking some time to think back to last year's trends to try and predict what we might see make a comeback this season. As we all know, trends come and go, and although some of them have a funny way of coming back into style, there are certain trends that some of us are very ready to say goodbye to in 2024.

As a beauty editor, I've been interested to know what autumnal hair trends team Who What Wear UK are passing on this season, and what they will be swapping them for instead. So, I decided to ask for all of their opinions and gather together some "outdated" autumn hair trends as well as some super fresh alternatives.

As always, I truly believe that beauty is about trying out whatever makes you feel good, so although I love finding out people's opinions on the latest trends, I strongly encourage wearing whatever hairstyle you desire. But, if you are interested in reading about the hair colours, hair accessories and haircuts that the team are favouring, keep on scrolling for the inside scoop...

Pausing: Plum Tones

Wearing: Cherry Red

According to Who What Wear UK's beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden, this autumn we'll be swapping our usual dark, plum-toned hair colours for bolder cherry reds. "We've seen purple come back into style every autumn, but now that these cherry red tones are trending, I'm tempted to try something new."

This deep red hue looks so chic, and is the perfect way to make a statement with your hair this season.

Get the look:

L'oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Semi-Permanent Hair Dye - 360 Black Cherry £10 SHOP NOW Save yourself a trip to the salon with this semi-permanent hair dye from L'oréal Paris.

Glaze Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Hair Gloss – Glace Cherry £16 SHOP NOW This gloss will give your hair a glass-like shine.

Pausing: Claw Clips

Wearing: French Pins

Copy editor Georgia Seago is swapping her claw clips for French pins this autumn, and I can totally see why. "Not only are they great at keeping your hair in place but they add an elegant touch to your look," she explains. With silver accessories set to be big this autumn, I suspect a lot of people will be favouring silver hair pins over the classic claw clip.

A post shared by LELET NY (@leletny) A photo posted by on

I will be attempting to recreate this ASAP.

Get the look:

Free People In Bloom Hair Pin £98 SHOP NOW So stylish.

FP Movement Team Player Silicone Hair Pin £10 SHOP NOW A fun pop of colour.

Pausing: Long Bob

Wearing: Micro Bob

This year we've seen a lot of people growing their bobs out, however this season I predict the return of the micro bob. Although I love a lob, this shorter style is a great way to freshen up your look.

In my opinion, this chin-grazing haircut looks so polished.

Get the look:

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil £35 SHOP NOW Get that shiny finish with the Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil.

Cantu Protective Styles Hair Freshener £9 SHOP NOW Refresh your braided bob with this clever product from Cantu.

Pausing: Money Pieces

Wearing: Face-Framing Balayage

Beauty editor Eleanor Vousden says that this autumn is all about swapping those bold money pieces for more subtle face-framing balayage, and it seems that the celebs agree. "Money pieces are great for highlighting the hair around your face, but by opting for balayage it gives a slightly more understated finish."

I love how this hairstyle gives a naturally sunkissed effect.

Get the look:

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo £46 SHOP NOW Keep your highlights looking fresh in between salon appointments thanks to Oribe.

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask £70 SHOP NOW I love using this mask on my coloured hair when it's in need of a little TLC.

Pausing: Ashy Blonde

Wearing: Rich Honey Tones

Speaking of coloured hair, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger tells me that she is favouring rich, honey tones over ashy blonde hair this autumn. "Honey blonde hair is a great way to transition your hair colour into the autumn months."

This golden shade will give your hair gorgeous depth and make your colour look so expensive.

Get the look:

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask - Golden Blonde £39 SHOP NOW This nourishing hair mask will help enhance your honey blonde hair.