We’re Sorry, But These Autumn Hair Trends Are a Little Dated Now—Here Are 5 That Feel Much Fresher

Autumn is upon us, and I've been taking some time to think back to last year's trends to try and predict what we might see make a comeback this season. As we all know, trends come and go, and although some of them have a funny way of coming back into style, there are certain trends that some of us are very ready to say goodbye to in 2024.

As a beauty editor, I've been interested to know what autumnal hair trends team Who What Wear UK are passing on this season, and what they will be swapping them for instead. So, I decided to ask for all of their opinions and gather together some "outdated" autumn hair trends as well as some super fresh alternatives.

As always, I truly believe that beauty is about trying out whatever makes you feel good, so although I love finding out people's opinions on the latest trends, I strongly encourage wearing whatever hairstyle you desire. But, if you are interested in reading about the hair colours, hair accessories and haircuts that the team are favouring, keep on scrolling for the inside scoop...

Pausing: Plum Tones

Wearing: Cherry Red

@alllisonho cherry red hair

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

According to Who What Wear UK's beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden, this autumn we'll be swapping our usual dark, plum-toned hair colours for bolder cherry reds. "We've seen purple come back into style every autumn, but now that these cherry red tones are trending, I'm tempted to try something new."

@sophiet cherry red hair

(Image credit: @sophiet)

This deep red hue looks so chic, and is the perfect way to make a statement with your hair this season.

Get the look:

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
L'oréal Paris
Casting Crème Gloss Semi-Permanent Hair Dye - 360 Black Cherry

Save yourself a trip to the salon with this semi-permanent hair dye from L'oréal Paris.

Glaze Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Hair Gloss – Glace Cherry
Glaze
Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Hair Gloss – Glace Cherry

This gloss will give your hair a glass-like shine.

Pausing: Claw Clips

Wearing: French Pins

@lefevrediary wearing a French pin

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Copy editor Georgia Seago is swapping her claw clips for French pins this autumn, and I can totally see why. "Not only are they great at keeping your hair in place but they add an elegant touch to your look," she explains. With silver accessories set to be big this autumn, I suspect a lot of people will be favouring silver hair pins over the classic claw clip.

A post shared by LELET NY (@leletny)

A photo posted by on

I will be attempting to recreate this ASAP.

Get the look:

In Bloom Hair Pin
Free People
In Bloom Hair Pin

So stylish.

Team Player Silicone Hair Pin
FP Movement
Team Player Silicone Hair Pin

A fun pop of colour.

Pausing: Long Bob

Wearing: Micro Bob

@monamali_ micro bob

(Image credit: @monamali_)

This year we've seen a lot of people growing their bobs out, however this season I predict the return of the micro bob. Although I love a lob, this shorter style is a great way to freshen up your look.

@the_oluwaseun micro bob

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

In my opinion, this chin-grazing haircut looks so polished.

Get the look:

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil

Get that shiny finish with the Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil.

Cantu Protective Styles Hair Freshener
Cantu
Protective Styles Hair Freshener

Refresh your braided bob with this clever product from Cantu.

Pausing: Money Pieces

Wearing: Face-Framing Balayage

@sofiagrainge blonde highlighted hair

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Beauty editor Eleanor Vousden says that this autumn is all about swapping those bold money pieces for more subtle face-framing balayage, and it seems that the celebs agree. "Money pieces are great for highlighting the hair around your face, but by opting for balayage it gives a slightly more understated finish."

@beyonce blonde highlighted hair

(Image credit: @beyonce)

I love how this hairstyle gives a naturally sunkissed effect.

Get the look:

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo
Oribe
Bright Blonde Shampoo

Keep your highlights looking fresh in between salon appointments thanks to Oribe.

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
K18
Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

I love using this mask on my coloured hair when it's in need of a little TLC.

Pausing: Ashy Blonde

Wearing: Rich Honey Tones

@anthonyholguin Olivia Jade honey blonde hair

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

Speaking of coloured hair, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger tells me that she is favouring rich, honey tones over ashy blonde hair this autumn. "Honey blonde hair is a great way to transition your hair colour into the autumn months."

@ciara honey blonde hair

(Image credit: @ciara)

This golden shade will give your hair gorgeous depth and make your colour look so expensive.

Get the look:

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask - Golden Blonde
Christophe Robin
Shade Variation Mask - Golden Blonde

This nourishing hair mask will help enhance your honey blonde hair.

Kevin.murphy Shimmer.shine
KEVIN MURPHY
Shimmer Shine

Add a little bit of this finishing mist for a golden glow.

Haircut
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

