28 Elegant Nordstrom Shoes I'm Shocked Are on Sale
In case you've yet to hear, Nordstrom is having another sale, and it's a major one. This one's the Nordstrom Winter Sale, which closes out the season with prices slashed by up to 50% and lasts until February 20. The sale includes a whole slew of your favorite brands, in true Nordstrom fashion. For this particular roundup, I'm zeroing in on elegant footwear.
As far as fashion is concerned, we're in the age of elegance. Many of the current trends are refined and sophisticated—that goes for shoes too. The easiest way to elevate an outfit is with an elegant pair of shoes, and I found plenty of them while scrolling through the sale. From kitten heels to Mary Janes to pointed-toe flats, Nordstrom has everything you could need for an elegant shoe wardrobe this season—and they're all on sale. Keep scrolling to shop my shoe picks from the Nordstrom winter sale.
Kitten heel slingback pumps are the elegant go-to shoe trend.
What I plan on wearing for the remainder of winter (and beyond).
For anyone who wants to keep wearing boots during spring, this pair is perfect.
In case you have any doubts about these, check out the glowing reviews.
I'm Allyson. Nice to meet you! I've been a Who What Wear editor for over eight years, I started with the company as our co-founder Katherine Power's assistant back in 2014. I'm now senior editor and work remotely from Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to joining Who What Wear, I worked in the entertainment industry at companies like Sony Pictures Television. I'm originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and I have a BFA in musical theater. In terms of my personal-style preferences, I gravitate toward denim, which I love to punch up with accessories and cool outerwear.
