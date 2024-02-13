28 Elegant Nordstrom Shoes I'm Shocked Are on Sale

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Shoes on a shelf

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

In case you've yet to hear, Nordstrom is having another sale, and it's a major one. This one's the Nordstrom Winter Sale, which closes out the season with prices slashed by up to 50% and lasts until February 20. The sale includes a whole slew of your favorite brands, in true Nordstrom fashion. For this particular roundup, I'm zeroing in on elegant footwear. 

As far as fashion is concerned, we're in the age of elegance. Many of the current trends are refined and sophisticated—that goes for shoes too. The easiest way to elevate an outfit is with an elegant pair of shoes, and I found plenty of them while scrolling through the sale. From kitten heels to Mary Janes to pointed-toe flats, Nordstrom has everything you could need for an elegant shoe wardrobe this season—and they're all on sale. Keep scrolling to shop my shoe picks from the Nordstrom winter sale.

Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps

Kitten heel slingback pumps are the elegant go-to shoe trend.

Georgia Pump
Tory Burch
Georgia Pumps

You can't go wrong with Tory Burch shoes.

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneakers

As far as sneakers go, I find these to be quite elegant.

Meadow Ballet Flat
Sam Edelman
Meadow Ballet Flats

The flats you'll reach for on a daily basis.

Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pumps

Nordstrom shoppers go crazy for these pumps.

Georgia Square Toe Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Georgia Square Toe Ballet Flats

What a steal.

Jeffrey Campbell Tutu Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Tutu Ballet Flats

All of your Chanel-inspired spring outfits start here.

Flexa Fabiene Bootie
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Flexa Fabiene Booties

So many shoe trends are represented here.

Cecile Half d'Orsay Slingback Pump
Veronica Beard
Cecile Half d'Orsay Slingback Pumps

What I plan on wearing for the remainder of winter (and beyond).

Patos Leather Sandal
Tory Burch
Patos Leather Sandals

Warm weather will be here before you know it.

Yaya Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Yaya Sandals

These won't stay in stock for much longer.

Bow Logo Cap Toe Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Bow Logo Cap Toe Ballet Flats

I'm obsessed with this color combination.

Hipplie Mary Jane Flats
Dune London
Hipplie Mary Jane Flats

Perfection—no notes.

Sadie Slingback Leather Pump
Coach
Sadie Slingback Leather Pump

I'm stunned that these are only $100.

Myra Ballet Flat
Kenneth Cole New York
Myra Ballet Flats

Ballet flats aren't going anywhere, folks.

Beaumont Sandal
Reiss
Beaumont Sandals

You'll wear these for years to come.

Envious Ankle Strap Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Envious Ankle Strap Pumps

The styling possibilities are endless.

Colleague Loafer
Jeffrey Campbell
Colleague Loafers

The perfect simple loafers.

Laurence Sandals
Coach
Laurence Sandals

I'm into the subtle '70s look of these.

Over the Knee Boot
Tory Burch
Over the Knee Boots

For anyone who wants to keep wearing boots during spring, this pair is perfect.

Rooney Strappy Slide Sandal
Matisse
Rooney Strappy Slide Sandals

Trendy but still quite elegant.

Lana Pump
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Lana Pumps

I bet these are wildly comfortable.

Ricarda Weatherproof Knee High Boot
Aquatalia
Ricarda Weatherproof Knee High Boots

No rubber rain boots here.

Deandra Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Linea Paolo
Deandra Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps

In case you have any doubts about these, check out the glowing reviews.

Charlene Buckle Mule
L'Agence
Charlene Buckle Mules

No wonder these are almost sold out.

Desert Western Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Desert Western Boots

Western boots aren't usually this simple, but I'm into it.

Aristida Genuine Calf Hair Pointed Toe Pump
Manolo Blahnik
Aristida Genuine Calf Hair Pointed Toe Pumps

Just add an LBD.

Kimmi Flat
Sam Edelman
Kimmi Flats

These would look incredible with jeans.

Explore More:
Shoes Sale Shopping Nordstrom
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

I'm Allyson. Nice to meet you! I've been a Who What Wear editor for over eight years, I started with the company as our co-founder Katherine Power's assistant back in 2014. I'm now senior editor and work remotely from Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to joining Who What Wear, I worked in the entertainment industry at companies like Sony Pictures Television. I'm originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and I have a BFA in musical theater. In terms of my personal-style preferences, I gravitate toward denim, which I love to punch up with accessories and cool outerwear.

 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸