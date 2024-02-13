28 Elegant Nordstrom Shoes I'm Shocked Are on Sale

In case you've yet to hear, Nordstrom is having another sale, and it's a major one. This one's the Nordstrom Winter Sale, which closes out the season with prices slashed by up to 50% and lasts until February 20. The sale includes a whole slew of your favorite brands, in true Nordstrom fashion. For this particular roundup, I'm zeroing in on elegant footwear.

As far as fashion is concerned, we're in the age of elegance. Many of the current trends are refined and sophisticated—that goes for shoes too. The easiest way to elevate an outfit is with an elegant pair of shoes, and I found plenty of them while scrolling through the sale. From kitten heels to Mary Janes to pointed-toe flats, Nordstrom has everything you could need for an elegant shoe wardrobe this season—and they're all on sale. Keep scrolling to shop my shoe picks from the Nordstrom winter sale.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps $140 $100 SHOP NOW Kitten heel slingback pumps are the elegant go-to shoe trend.

Tory Burch Georgia Pumps $378 $227 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with Tory Burch shoes.

Nike Cortez Sneakers $85 $54 SHOP NOW As far as sneakers go, I find these to be quite elegant.

Sam Edelman Meadow Ballet Flats $130 $91 SHOP NOW The flats you'll reach for on a daily basis.

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pumps $150 $60 SHOP NOW Nordstrom shoppers go crazy for these pumps.

Tory Burch Georgia Square Toe Ballet Flats $268 $161 SHOP NOW What a steal.

Jeffrey Campbell Tutu Ballet Flats $135 $81 SHOP NOW All of your Chanel-inspired spring outfits start here.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Flexa Fabiene Booties $200 $140 SHOP NOW So many shoe trends are represented here.

Veronica Beard Cecile Half d'Orsay Slingback Pumps $375 $263 SHOP NOW What I plan on wearing for the remainder of winter (and beyond).

Tory Burch Patos Leather Sandals $258 $168 SHOP NOW Warm weather will be here before you know it.

Chinese Laundry Yaya Sandals $80 $46 SHOP NOW These won't stay in stock for much longer.

Tory Burch Bow Logo Cap Toe Ballet Flats $248 $174 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this color combination.

Dune London Hipplie Mary Jane Flats $120 $84 SHOP NOW Perfection—no notes.

Coach Sadie Slingback Leather Pump $250 $100 SHOP NOW I'm stunned that these are only $100.

Kenneth Cole New York Myra Ballet Flats $99 $79 SHOP NOW Ballet flats aren't going anywhere, folks.

Reiss Beaumont Sandals $285 $228 SHOP NOW You'll wear these for years to come.

Jeffrey Campbell Envious Ankle Strap Pumps $150 $112 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities are endless.

Jeffrey Campbell Colleague Loafers $150 $104 SHOP NOW The perfect simple loafers.

Coach Laurence Sandals $225 $101 SHOP NOW I'm into the subtle '70s look of these.

Tory Burch Over the Knee Boots $628 $377 SHOP NOW For anyone who wants to keep wearing boots during spring, this pair is perfect.

Matisse Rooney Strappy Slide Sandals $120 $72 SHOP NOW Trendy but still quite elegant.

27 EDIT Naturalizer Lana Pumps $145 $90 SHOP NOW I bet these are wildly comfortable.

Aquatalia Ricarda Weatherproof Knee High Boots $625 $438 SHOP NOW No rubber rain boots here.

Linea Paolo Deandra Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps $140 $84 SHOP NOW In case you have any doubts about these, check out the glowing reviews.

L'Agence Charlene Buckle Mules $345 $210 SHOP NOW No wonder these are almost sold out.

Jeffrey Campbell Desert Western Boots $280 $140 SHOP NOW Western boots aren't usually this simple, but I'm into it.

Manolo Blahnik Aristida Genuine Calf Hair Pointed Toe Pumps $975 $585 SHOP NOW Just add an LBD.