These Are the Best Places to Buy Workout Clothes, Period

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

Dare I say, I’m in my fitness era. I have been more consistent with my workouts and found myself actually feeling disappointed when I have to miss my pilates class instead of my usual response, secretly being thrilled I have an excuse to miss class. As you can imagine, this has led me down a rabbit hole of trying tons of different workout/activewear brands. Many of them were misses, but 6 of them were absolute hits. Take it from me, just because I’m going to a workout class doesn’t mean I’m sacrificing style, and I’m someone who doesn’t play around when it comes to quality.

These 6 brands check both boxes and then some, keep scrolling to shop the activewear brands I swear by.

ALO

This celebrity-loved activewear/wellness brand is absolutely worth the hype and if I’m being honest, my personal favorite active-wear brand. The quality is unmatched, when you put on an item of clothing from Alo you can feel that you’re wearing some of the best of the best in the game. Plus their designers are always putting out chic new styles while consistently updating hero styles I love in new colors and fabrics. I can’t sing the praises of Alo enough. 

Airbrush Real Onesie
Alo Yoga
Airbrush Real Onesie

Wild Thing Bra
Alo Yoga
Wild Thing Bra

Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flare Leggings
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flare Leggings

Real Bra Tank
Alo Yoga
Real Bra Tank

High Waist Bike Shorts
Alo Yoga
High Waist Bike Shorts

437 

I basically live in my 437 pieces. They’re so flattering and made with buttery fabric that feels so good against the skin. 437 sets are usually what I reach for when running errands or on a travel day, but don’t get me wrong their pieces can stand up to a workout for sure. Plus they come in so many different colors and styles, you’re bound to find a set or onesie you love.

The Scoop Neck Bra / Peach
The Scoop Neck Bra / Peach

The Lift Short / Peach
The Lift Short / Peach

The Rachael Onesie / Truffle
com
The Rachael Onesie / Truffle

The V Legging / Black
The V Legging / Black

The Curve Bra / Black
The Curve Bra / Black

Nike

Who doesn’t love Nike? This brand has been one of my favorite brands since I was in middle school. Nike’s workout clothing is designed to help enhance your performance and help you get everything you possibly can out of your workout no matter what it is. Plus their pieces are built to last.

Dri-Fit Padded Sports Bra
Nike
Dri-Fit Padded Sports Bra

Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist Pocket Ankle Leggings
Nike
Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist Pocket Ankle Leggings

Sportswear Phoenix Sweatshirt
Nike
Sportswear Phoenix Sweatshirt

Seamless Padded Sports Tank
Nike
Seamless Padded Sports Tank

Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Zip Hoodie
Nike
Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Zip Hoodie

SET ACTIVE

This influencer-loved brand has quickly become one of my personal favorites. I love how fun and colorful their selection is, and how flattering their pieces fit on. Set Active pieces are my go-to for pilates then matcha date with a friend or for a Sunday of running errands, or even a travel day.

Sportbody® Line Bra - Pistachio
SET ACTIVE
Sportbody® Line Bra - Pistachio

Sportbody® Leggings - Pistachio
SET ACTIVE
Sportbody® Leggings - Pistachio

Sculptflex® Sculpt Zip Up - Espresso
SET ACTIVE
Sculptflex® Sculpt Zip Up - Espresso

Sculptflex® Leggings - Espresso
SET ACTIVE
Sculptflex® Leggings - Espresso

Sculptflex® Box Cut Bra - Espresso
SET ACTIVE
Sculptflex® Box Cut Bra - Espresso

FP Movement

FP Movement makes the perfect low-intensity workout/ more lounge-wear-y pieces that you’ll want to live in. If yoga is your thing, they have tons of picks I know would be perfect for a yoga class. They have the vibe and essence of Free People, as to be expected.

Hit the Slopes Jacket
FP Movement
Hit the Slopes Jacket

Hot Shot Onesie
FP Movement
Hot Shot Onesie

Free Throw Crop Top
FP Movement
Free Throw Crop Top

The Way Home Shorts
FP Movement
The Way Home Shorts

One More Serve Onesie
FP Movement
One More Serve Onesie

Splits59

I’ve just recently started wearing Splits59 and I have to admit, I’m obsessed. It’s rare I find a new activewear brand that really wows me but my hat is off to Splits59. The price point is very approachable for how high quality it is, plus their pieces are stylish enough to wear outside of the gym.

Sara Airweight Bra
Splits59
Sara Airweight Bra

River High Waist Airweight Stirrup Leggings
Splits59
River High Waist Airweight Stirrup Leggings

Ella Airweight Bra
Splits59
Ella Airweight Bra

Airweight High Waist 26
Splits59
Airweight High Waist 26" Leggings

Loren Seamless Waist Length Tank
Splits59
Loren Seamless Waist Length Tank

