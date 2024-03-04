These Are the Best Places to Buy Workout Clothes, Period

Dare I say, I’m in my fitness era. I have been more consistent with my workouts and found myself actually feeling disappointed when I have to miss my pilates class instead of my usual response, secretly being thrilled I have an excuse to miss class. As you can imagine, this has led me down a rabbit hole of trying tons of different workout/activewear brands. Many of them were misses, but 6 of them were absolute hits. Take it from me, just because I’m going to a workout class doesn’t mean I’m sacrificing style, and I’m someone who doesn’t play around when it comes to quality.

These 6 brands check both boxes and then some, keep scrolling to shop the activewear brands I swear by.

ALO

This celebrity-loved activewear/wellness brand is absolutely worth the hype and if I’m being honest, my personal favorite active-wear brand. The quality is unmatched, when you put on an item of clothing from Alo you can feel that you’re wearing some of the best of the best in the game. Plus their designers are always putting out chic new styles while consistently updating hero styles I love in new colors and fabrics. I can’t sing the praises of Alo enough.

Alo Yoga Airbrush Real Onesie $118 SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra $68 SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flare Leggings $98 SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga Real Bra Tank $74 SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga High Waist Bike Shorts $68 SHOP NOW

437

I basically live in my 437 pieces. They’re so flattering and made with buttery fabric that feels so good against the skin. 437 sets are usually what I reach for when running errands or on a travel day, but don’t get me wrong their pieces can stand up to a workout for sure. Plus they come in so many different colors and styles, you’re bound to find a set or onesie you love.

The Scoop Neck Bra / Peach $75 SHOP NOW

The Lift Short / Peach $60 SHOP NOW

com The Rachael Onesie / Truffle $85 SHOP NOW

The V Legging / Black $75 SHOP NOW

The Curve Bra / Black $75 SHOP NOW

Nike

Who doesn’t love Nike? This brand has been one of my favorite brands since I was in middle school. Nike’s workout clothing is designed to help enhance your performance and help you get everything you possibly can out of your workout no matter what it is. Plus their pieces are built to last.

Nike Dri-Fit Padded Sports Bra $40 SHOP NOW

Nike Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist Pocket Ankle Leggings $65 SHOP NOW

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Sweatshirt $70 SHOP NOW

Nike Seamless Padded Sports Tank $65 SHOP NOW

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Zip Hoodie $107.99 SHOP NOW

SET ACTIVE

This influencer-loved brand has quickly become one of my personal favorites. I love how fun and colorful their selection is, and how flattering their pieces fit on. Set Active pieces are my go-to for pilates then matcha date with a friend or for a Sunday of running errands, or even a travel day.

SET ACTIVE Sportbody® Line Bra - Pistachio $57 SHOP NOW

SET ACTIVE Sportbody® Leggings - Pistachio $78 SHOP NOW

SET ACTIVE Sculptflex® Sculpt Zip Up - Espresso $82 SHOP NOW

SET ACTIVE Sculptflex® Leggings - Espresso $72 SHOP NOW

SET ACTIVE Sculptflex® Box Cut Bra - Espresso $52 SHOP NOW

FP Movement

FP Movement makes the perfect low-intensity workout/ more lounge-wear-y pieces that you’ll want to live in. If yoga is your thing, they have tons of picks I know would be perfect for a yoga class. They have the vibe and essence of Free People, as to be expected.

FP Movement Hit the Slopes Jacket $148 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Hot Shot Onesie $70 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Free Throw Crop Top $30 SHOP NOW

FP Movement The Way Home Shorts $30 SHOP NOW

FP Movement One More Serve Onesie $128 SHOP NOW

Splits59

I’ve just recently started wearing Splits59 and I have to admit, I’m obsessed. It’s rare I find a new activewear brand that really wows me but my hat is off to Splits59. The price point is very approachable for how high quality it is, plus their pieces are stylish enough to wear outside of the gym.

Splits59 Sara Airweight Bra $64 SHOP NOW

Splits59 River High Waist Airweight Stirrup Leggings $124 SHOP NOW

Splits59 Ella Airweight Bra $78 SHOP NOW

Splits59 Airweight High Waist 26" Leggings $98 SHOP NOW