These Are the Best Places to Buy Workout Clothes, Period
Dare I say, I’m in my fitness era. I have been more consistent with my workouts and found myself actually feeling disappointed when I have to miss my pilates class instead of my usual response, secretly being thrilled I have an excuse to miss class. As you can imagine, this has led me down a rabbit hole of trying tons of different workout/activewear brands. Many of them were misses, but 6 of them were absolute hits. Take it from me, just because I’m going to a workout class doesn’t mean I’m sacrificing style, and I’m someone who doesn’t play around when it comes to quality.
These 6 brands check both boxes and then some, keep scrolling to shop the activewear brands I swear by.
ALO
This celebrity-loved activewear/wellness brand is absolutely worth the hype and if I’m being honest, my personal favorite active-wear brand. The quality is unmatched, when you put on an item of clothing from Alo you can feel that you’re wearing some of the best of the best in the game. Plus their designers are always putting out chic new styles while consistently updating hero styles I love in new colors and fabrics. I can’t sing the praises of Alo enough.
437
I basically live in my 437 pieces. They’re so flattering and made with buttery fabric that feels so good against the skin. 437 sets are usually what I reach for when running errands or on a travel day, but don’t get me wrong their pieces can stand up to a workout for sure. Plus they come in so many different colors and styles, you’re bound to find a set or onesie you love.
Nike
Who doesn’t love Nike? This brand has been one of my favorite brands since I was in middle school. Nike’s workout clothing is designed to help enhance your performance and help you get everything you possibly can out of your workout no matter what it is. Plus their pieces are built to last.
SET ACTIVE
This influencer-loved brand has quickly become one of my personal favorites. I love how fun and colorful their selection is, and how flattering their pieces fit on. Set Active pieces are my go-to for pilates then matcha date with a friend or for a Sunday of running errands, or even a travel day.
FP Movement
FP Movement makes the perfect low-intensity workout/ more lounge-wear-y pieces that you’ll want to live in. If yoga is your thing, they have tons of picks I know would be perfect for a yoga class. They have the vibe and essence of Free People, as to be expected.
Splits59
I’ve just recently started wearing Splits59 and I have to admit, I’m obsessed. It’s rare I find a new activewear brand that really wows me but my hat is off to Splits59. The price point is very approachable for how high quality it is, plus their pieces are stylish enough to wear outside of the gym.
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
