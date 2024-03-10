Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Just Debuted Her Baby Bump on the Oscars Red Carpet
The first celebrity to make their mark on the 96th Oscars Red Carpet did so with style, grace, and an announcement that required no introduction. Actress Vanessa Hudgens wore a black, high-neck gown that beautifully showed off a baby bump that no one saw coming. This special announcement required a very special outfit, and Hudgens along with her stylist Jason Bolden chose Vera Wang Couture for the occasion. Embellished in diamond jewelry from the Chopard Haute Joaillerie Collection, we can't imagine a better way to announce a bump.
Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot with MLB's Cole Tucker just three months ago in Tulum. They met during the pandemic in a Zoom meditation session that led to much more than a relaxing afternoon. This will be the High School Musical and Spring Breaker alum's first child. We can't wait to learn more.
The jewelry was the star of her look here: Hudgens wore an 18K white gold necklace that showed off a 10.06-carat pear-shaped yellow diamond that was embellished with 29.88-carat diamonds. This was paired with more diamond rings and earrings from Chopard to complete the look.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.