If I Gave WWW Editors a $500 Stipend, These Are the Beauty Products They'd Actually Buy

Some beauty products are series regulars—a trusty SPF, hyaluronic acid serum, or foundation, for instance—while others take on more of a cameo role. Sure, you may feel comfortable shelling out $75 for a retinol you use every single night, but a clay mask of the same price feels like a special-occasion buy—a "nice to have" as opposed to an absolute nonnegotiable. This is true even for beauty editors who have access to a plethora of brand samples for product testing. When we do spend our hard-earned dollars on a refill, it's likely something with stalwart status, unless, of course, we have a gift card to spend.

When buying a "treat yourself" present (be it to celebrate a momentous occasion or just because you damn well can), I'd assume you want to steer away from regular purchases and focus on something snazzy, like a luxurious perfume you've been eyeing for some time but haven't been able to justify. I'm curious what products my fellow Who What Wear editors consider worth-it splurges, so I decided to give each a metaphorical $500 stipend and urge them to go wild on beauty products. Here's how they'd indulge…

Emma Hughes, Associate Social Media Editor

ghd Chronos Styler $329 SHOP NOW

"My best friend recently came to visit me (long-distance besties can relate) and asked if she could borrow a hair straightener. I handed her my GHD Chronos (which, admittedly, I had gotten used to just how good it is), and she was instantly blown away by how much silkier, shinier, and easier it was to use compared to her own. After sending her home with mine (she straightens her hair way more than I do), it made me realize what a difference a quality hair tool makes to your daily routine. If you're able to splurge, you won't regret it."

Alyssa Brascia, Associate Beauty Editor

Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Instafacial Emulsion $350 SHOP NOW

"If I had a hefty gift card to shop with, I'd let myself splurge on this $350 night cream from Dr. Diamond. I stand firmly behind my statement that this is one of the best, if not the most elite moisturizer I've ever tried—offering plush, otherworldly smooth results from the very first smear. I've even gotten my 53-year-old mom hooked on this magical stuff (she swears that her makeup never looks better than when she wears the Instafacial Emulsion the night before)."

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil $48 SHOP NOW

"With the bit I'd have left over, I'd waste no time adding Kérastase's Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil to my cart—a $62 potion that makes my hair feel, look, and smell heavenly soft (I feel bad every time I recommend it to my friends because the price is slightly too high)."

Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick $26 SHOP NOW

"[I'd also buy] Westman Atelier's $48 Face Trace Cream Contour Stick. I've heard the highest praises but have yet to try."

Natalie Gray Herder, Branded Commerce Editor

Omorovicza Omorovicza Rejuvenating Night Cream $240 SHOP NOW

"I don't go around spending $240 on a night cream often, but this one changed the game for me this year. I have extremely dry, dehydrated skin that is borderline unbearable to deal with from November to March. This night cream in conjunction with the Queen Essence made this the first winter I didn't constantly notice my fine lines or dry flakes. I'm sure there are great under-$100 moisturizers that would help my skin, but using this product was such a luxurious experience and the results were undeniable."

Maya Thomas, Associate Beauty Editor

Chantecaille Chantecaille Jasmine and Lily Calming Mask $105 SHOP NOW

"I've always loved taking a few minutes to myself at the end of a busy week to do a face mask. I can always trust the cooling Jasmine and Lily Calming Mask by Chantecaille to soothe my skin and revive my complexion in minutes. Its luxurious formula is powered by a botanical blend of jasmine and lily which help improve the skin barrier and lock in moisture all while calming down any inflammation that may have occurred during the day. I'll always justify the price for the amount of unparalleled benefits this one offers!"

Augustinus Bader The Face Mist $97 SHOP NOW

"Okay, I'll admit it—I would gladly start to pinch pennies to save up for Augustinus Bader's The Face Mist (fingers crossed I'll snag it at a discounted price in the future). It's an ultrafine hydrating mist that floods the skin with moisture while promoting a smooth and plump skin. Since it also helps create a clear, luminous complexion and defends against environmental stressors, I would take this one with me everywhere I go for a quick skin fix."

La Mer Crème De La Mer Face Cream $100 SHOP NOW

"I love an ultra-hydrating face cream that will keep my skin feeling and looking its best all day, and La Mer's Crème de La Mer Face Cream is one of the best products to do that on the market. It revives dry, dull complexions with the brand's patented Miracle Broth to strengthen and soothe the complexion while lime tea helps combat free radicals. I'm already clearing space for it in my medicine cabinet."

Kaitlyn McLintock, Beauty Editor

Tronque Vitamin C Body Oil $120 SHOP NOW

"This vitamin C-infused body oil is like liquid gold for my dry, sun-damaged skin. I would bathe in it if I could, but at $120 a bottle, I save it for the times I really need it (AKA post-beach days or after sun-soaked vacations). Otherwise, I stick to my more affordable body care products."

Mutha Body Butter $100 SHOP NOW

"Yet another expensive bodycare item I love, Mutha's Body Butter is thick, rich, and luxurious. It melts onto the skin, delivering soothing moisture. While I could use this every day if my budget allows it, I stick to a once-a-week schedule so as not to burn through it too fast. It's the only body lotion I've tried that *actually* prevents razor burn and ingrown hairs post-shaving. Plus, it makes my limbs look incredible."

Hermès Matte Lipstick in Rouge Casaque $77 SHOP NOW

"This is the most highly pigmented, creamy, luxe, eye-catching shade of red lipstick I've ever come across. I love it so much that I keep it in open view atop my vanity, so I can gaze at it lovingly whenever I want. However, the price tag is nothing to laugh at, which is why I reserve it for special occasions only."

Jamie Schneider, Senior Beauty Editor

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask - 10 Pack $145 SHOP NOW Sheet masks already fall into the "nice to have" category, and a $145 pack of 10 is far from an essential buy. That said, I think everyone deserves to try SK-II's magic at least once! Anytime my skin looks a little lackluster, I'll slap on one of these beauties, as each highly-saturated cotton is brimming with skin-plumping hydrators that literally spring my complexion back to life. It's capital-D drenched with serum, so much so that even after I marinate for about 15 minutes, I have enough lingering moisture to massage into my neck and décolletage. They're a pricey investment, but trust me, these masks are such a treat.

Retrouvé Conditioning Tonic With Chamomile $65 SHOP NOW Coveted NYC facialist Elizabeth Grace Hand introduced me to this skin tonic about a year go, and I've been genuinely obsessed ever since. It's equally clarifying and soothing, so it never leaves my skin beet red—just impossibly glowing. I never thought I'd consider a toner such a workhorse product in my regimen (it's far less essential than a cleanser or moisturizing SPF), but my morning routine honestly wouldn't be the same without this chamomile-infused potion.