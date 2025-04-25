If I Gave WWW Editors a $500 Stipend, These Are the Beauty Products They'd Actually Buy
The 14 splurge-worthy items you'll never regret.
Some beauty products are series regulars—a trusty SPF, hyaluronic acid serum, or foundation, for instance—while others take on more of a cameo role. Sure, you may feel comfortable shelling out $75 for a retinol you use every single night, but a clay mask of the same price feels like a special-occasion buy—a "nice to have" as opposed to an absolute nonnegotiable. This is true even for beauty editors who have access to a plethora of brand samples for product testing. When we do spend our hard-earned dollars on a refill, it's likely something with stalwart status, unless, of course, we have a gift card to spend.
When buying a "treat yourself" present (be it to celebrate a momentous occasion or just because you damn well can), I'd assume you want to steer away from regular purchases and focus on something snazzy, like a luxurious perfume you've been eyeing for some time but haven't been able to justify. I'm curious what products my fellow Who What Wear editors consider worth-it splurges, so I decided to give each a metaphorical $500 stipend and urge them to go wild on beauty products. Here's how they'd indulge…
Emma Hughes, Associate Social Media Editor
"My best friend recently came to visit me (long-distance besties can relate) and asked if she could borrow a hair straightener. I handed her my GHD Chronos (which, admittedly, I had gotten used to just how good it is), and she was instantly blown away by how much silkier, shinier, and easier it was to use compared to her own. After sending her home with mine (she straightens her hair way more than I do), it made me realize what a difference a quality hair tool makes to your daily routine. If you're able to splurge, you won't regret it."
Alyssa Brascia, Associate Beauty Editor
"If I had a hefty gift card to shop with, I'd let myself splurge on this $350 night cream from Dr. Diamond. I stand firmly behind my statement that this is one of the best, if not the most elite moisturizer I've ever tried—offering plush, otherworldly smooth results from the very first smear. I've even gotten my 53-year-old mom hooked on this magical stuff (she swears that her makeup never looks better than when she wears the Instafacial Emulsion the night before)."
"With the bit I'd have left over, I'd waste no time adding Kérastase's Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil to my cart—a $62 potion that makes my hair feel, look, and smell heavenly soft (I feel bad every time I recommend it to my friends because the price is slightly too high)."
"[I'd also buy] Westman Atelier's $48 Face Trace Cream Contour Stick. I've heard the highest praises but have yet to try."
Natalie Gray Herder, Branded Commerce Editor
"I don't go around spending $240 on a night cream often, but this one changed the game for me this year. I have extremely dry, dehydrated skin that is borderline unbearable to deal with from November to March. This night cream in conjunction with the Queen Essence made this the first winter I didn't constantly notice my fine lines or dry flakes. I'm sure there are great under-$100 moisturizers that would help my skin, but using this product was such a luxurious experience and the results were undeniable."
Maya Thomas, Associate Beauty Editor
"I've always loved taking a few minutes to myself at the end of a busy week to do a face mask. I can always trust the cooling Jasmine and Lily Calming Mask by Chantecaille to soothe my skin and revive my complexion in minutes. Its luxurious formula is powered by a botanical blend of jasmine and lily which help improve the skin barrier and lock in moisture all while calming down any inflammation that may have occurred during the day. I'll always justify the price for the amount of unparalleled benefits this one offers!"
"Okay, I'll admit it—I would gladly start to pinch pennies to save up for Augustinus Bader's The Face Mist (fingers crossed I'll snag it at a discounted price in the future). It's an ultrafine hydrating mist that floods the skin with moisture while promoting a smooth and plump skin. Since it also helps create a clear, luminous complexion and defends against environmental stressors, I would take this one with me everywhere I go for a quick skin fix."
"I love an ultra-hydrating face cream that will keep my skin feeling and looking its best all day, and La Mer's Crème de La Mer Face Cream is one of the best products to do that on the market. It revives dry, dull complexions with the brand's patented Miracle Broth to strengthen and soothe the complexion while lime tea helps combat free radicals. I'm already clearing space for it in my medicine cabinet."
Kaitlyn McLintock, Beauty Editor
"This vitamin C-infused body oil is like liquid gold for my dry, sun-damaged skin. I would bathe in it if I could, but at $120 a bottle, I save it for the times I really need it (AKA post-beach days or after sun-soaked vacations). Otherwise, I stick to my more affordable body care products."
"Yet another expensive bodycare item I love, Mutha's Body Butter is thick, rich, and luxurious. It melts onto the skin, delivering soothing moisture. While I could use this every day if my budget allows it, I stick to a once-a-week schedule so as not to burn through it too fast. It's the only body lotion I've tried that *actually* prevents razor burn and ingrown hairs post-shaving. Plus, it makes my limbs look incredible."
"This is the most highly pigmented, creamy, luxe, eye-catching shade of red lipstick I've ever come across. I love it so much that I keep it in open view atop my vanity, so I can gaze at it lovingly whenever I want. However, the price tag is nothing to laugh at, which is why I reserve it for special occasions only."
Jamie Schneider, Senior Beauty Editor
Sheet masks already fall into the "nice to have" category, and a $145 pack of 10 is far from an essential buy. That said, I think everyone deserves to try SK-II's magic at least once! Anytime my skin looks a little lackluster, I'll slap on one of these beauties, as each highly-saturated cotton is brimming with skin-plumping hydrators that literally spring my complexion back to life. It's capital-D drenched with serum, so much so that even after I marinate for about 15 minutes, I have enough lingering moisture to massage into my neck and décolletage. They're a pricey investment, but trust me, these masks are such a treat.
Coveted NYC facialist Elizabeth Grace Hand introduced me to this skin tonic about a year go, and I've been genuinely obsessed ever since. It's equally clarifying and soothing, so it never leaves my skin beet red—just impossibly glowing. I never thought I'd consider a toner such a workhorse product in my regimen (it's far less essential than a cleanser or moisturizing SPF), but my morning routine honestly wouldn't be the same without this chamomile-infused potion.
Dropping $50 on a lip balm might sound a little ludicrous, but have you seen this stunning Prada number?! It's the definition of a beauty treat with gorgeous packaging, an embossed bullet, and sophisticated, micro-blushing technology. This specific color-changing shade has gone OOS a few times thanks to celebrity endorsements (cough, Sabrina Carpenter), so I suggest snagging it while it's still available at Sephora. Any beauty lover (self very much included) would be thrilled to open it as a gift.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
This Affordable Korean Skincare Line Launched at Target—I Tried It, and My Skin Is Happier Than Ever
Smoother, brighter, calmer, and clearer.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
If I Could Only Use 15 Beauty Products, I'd Choose These
My essentials for glowing skin.
By Sasha Mironer
-
All Your Favorite Celebs Book This Lymphatic Drainage Expert Before Events—I Scored Her At-Home Tips
Genius de-puffing tricks ahead.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Asked Beauty Editors to Test 3 TikTok-Viral Lip Stains—This Was the Undeniable Favorite
Honest thoughts ahead.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Derms Say This Is the Ultimate "Glass Skin" Ingredient, and You've Probably Never Heard of It
Here's the 411.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Derms and Beauty Editors (Hi, It's Me) Swear By This Straight-From-Nature Skin Hero That's DIY Mask–Approved
This is your sign to start slathering it on.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Salma Hayek Pinault's Key to Youthful Skin? Moisturizer Sandwiches and This "Turkey Neck" Treatment
No retinol, no peels, and absolutely no injectables.
By Jamie Schneider
-
My Eye Shadow Stick Obsession Runs Deep, But Nothing Compares to This Crease-Resistant Fave
Plus, more options for mature and dry skin.
By Alyssa Brascia