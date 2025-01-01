Megan Fox's Makeup Artist Uses This Genius Trick to Create the Glowiest Red-Carpet Skin
Megan Fox is known to switch up her hair and nails every so often. Most recently, she gave us the coolest holiday beauty inspo with her "deep red jelly" nails. Yet, there's one thing that always stays the same—that is her smooth, glowing skin.
While we're lucky enough to know some of the skincare products she counts on to keep it that way, we're always eager to learn more. So, you can imagine our delight when we learned about the genius trick her makeup artist uses to create her glowy red-carpet makeup look. Hint: it involves a certain antioxidant-packed face oil... Keep scrolling to learn what it is and how to master it for your own makeup looks.
The Face Oil
It starts with Herbivore's Phoenix Roship Anti-Aging Face Oil. In a post on Instagram, celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina revealed her trick for ensuring Fox had the glowiest skin at the GQ Men of the Year event in Los Angeles. "For the most beautiful glowy skin, I added 2 drops of Herbivore Botanicals Pheonix Oil to the foundation, leaving the skin looking radiant," she wrote.
Kristina isn't the only celebrity makeup artist who uses this face oil. Makeup artist Lilly Keys used it on Tate McRae and Makeup artist Tobi Henney on Barbara Palvin. Even celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo is a fan of this trick! Watch her tutorial here.
Why Use This Face Oil in Particular?
The formula is a blend of CoQ10, rosehip oil, and sea buckthorn oil. Each of these ingredients is antioxidant-rich and allows the oil to almost instantly absorb into the skin. Translation? It's brightening and there's no greasy residue left behind. Even better, the orange hue delivers a subtle and natural bronzing effect to the skin.
How to Use This Trick at Home
Add a few pumps of your favorite foundation to a makeup palette or the back of your hand. Then, add a couple of drops of the face oil, before mixing it with a brush, makeup sponge, or even your fingers. After that, apply it as you would normally. This will give the foundation a silky, moisturizing texture, and subsequently, an ultra-dewy finish. The more drops you add, the less coverage you'll get, so use a light hand if you like fuller coverage. Alternatively, add more if you prefer sheer coverage.
5 Editor-Approved Foundations to Pair With The Herbivore Botanicals Phoenix Face Oil
This foundation works for all skin types. Yes, even oily and acne-prone skin. In fact, it's the one foundation that esthetician, Dakota Katttells all of her clients to use because it won't clog pores. Read more about it here.
I've talked to so many makeup artists who are obsessed with this foundation, and for good reason. It offers weightless, medium coverage, and the formula is spiked with fermented arnica. It's an effective skincare ingredient that helps reduce redness and protect against environmental stress.
This drugstore foundation works as well as high-end options that are more than triple its price. Every time I use it, I'm newly surprised by how smooth, even, and perfect it looks on my skin. Plus, it offers extra sun protection with SPF 20.
This foundation contains perfecting powders, which make for a flawless finish and a long-wearing formula. The best part? The coverage is customizable. It's easy to build and blend; you never have to worry about it looking cakey.
This foundation is my not-so-secret weapon. Check out my before-and-after pictures to see just how well it covers redness, dark circles, and hyperpigmentation.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated to her home state of Michigan. Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading publications, including Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and more. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
-
I Tested So Many Celeb Beauty Brands This Year—These 24 Items Earned My Stamp of Approval
I'm picky.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Clinique's Black Honey Was *the* Lipstick for '90s Starlets and Supermodels—Don't Miss the Rest of the Collection
Each product is as good as the original.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
The TikTok Crowd Calls This Device the "Dyson Airwrap for Your Face," so I Tried It
My honest review after 40 days.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Eloise at the Plaza Is the OG Coquette Icon—12 Beauty Staples I'm Convinced She'd Use Today
From a sparkle-infused hair oil to an oversize velvet bow.
By Maya Thomas
-
This Celeb Makeup Artist Almost Exclusively Uses High-End Products—These 5 Drugstore Products Are the Exception
From a lash-lengthening mascara to an iconic French pharmacy product.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Needed Quick Holiday Party Makeup Inspo, so I Asked My Favorite Makeup Artist for Guidance
Perfect for any lazy girl.
By Shawna Hudson
-
I Want to Smell Like a New Year's Eve Angel—11 On-Sale Sephora Fragrances I'm Shopping
These scents will get you some serious aura points.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm Using Revolve's Best-Selling Beauty Products for the Ultimate New Year's Glow-Up
New year, new beauty routine.
By Kaitlyn McLintock