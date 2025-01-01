Megan Fox's Makeup Artist Uses This Genius Trick to Create the Glowiest Red-Carpet Skin

Megan Fox is known to switch up her hair and nails every so often. Most recently, she gave us the coolest holiday beauty inspo with her "deep red jelly" nails. Yet, there's one thing that always stays the same—that is her smooth, glowing skin.

While we're lucky enough to know some of the skincare products she counts on to keep it that way, we're always eager to learn more. So, you can imagine our delight when we learned about the genius trick her makeup artist uses to create her glowy red-carpet makeup look. Hint: it involves a certain antioxidant-packed face oil... Keep scrolling to learn what it is and how to master it for your own makeup looks.

The Face Oil

Herbivore Phoenix Rosehip Anti-Aging Face Oil $88 SHOP NOW It starts with Herbivore's Phoenix Roship Anti-Aging Face Oil. In a post on Instagram, celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina revealed her trick for ensuring Fox had the glowiest skin at the GQ Men of the Year event in Los Angeles. "For the most beautiful glowy skin, I added 2 drops of Herbivore Botanicals Pheonix Oil to the foundation, leaving the skin looking radiant," she wrote. Kristina isn't the only celebrity makeup artist who uses this face oil. Makeup artist Lilly Keys used it on Tate McRae and Makeup artist Tobi Henney on Barbara Palvin. Even celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo is a fan of this trick! Watch her tutorial here.

Why Use This Face Oil in Particular?

The formula is a blend of CoQ10, rosehip oil, and sea buckthorn oil. Each of these ingredients is antioxidant-rich and allows the oil to almost instantly absorb into the skin. Translation? It's brightening and there's no greasy residue left behind. Even better, the orange hue delivers a subtle and natural bronzing effect to the skin.

How to Use This Trick at Home

Add a few pumps of your favorite foundation to a makeup palette or the back of your hand. Then, add a couple of drops of the face oil, before mixing it with a brush, makeup sponge, or even your fingers. After that, apply it as you would normally. This will give the foundation a silky, moisturizing texture, and subsequently, an ultra-dewy finish. The more drops you add, the less coverage you'll get, so use a light hand if you like fuller coverage. Alternatively, add more if you prefer sheer coverage.

5 Editor-Approved Foundations to Pair With The Herbivore Botanicals Phoenix Face Oil

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation $69 SHOP NOW This foundation works for all skin types. Yes, even oily and acne-prone skin. In fact, it's the one foundation that esthetician, Dakota Katt tells all of her clients to use because it won't clog pores. Read more about it here.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation With Fermented Arnica $49 SHOP NOW I've talked to so many makeup artists who are obsessed with this foundation, and for good reason. It offers weightless, medium coverage, and the formula is spiked with fermented arnica. It's an effective skincare ingredient that helps reduce redness and protect against environmental stress.

Revlon Colorstay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin $12 SHOP NOW This drugstore foundation works as well as high-end options that are more than triple its price. Every time I use it, I'm newly surprised by how smooth, even, and perfect it looks on my skin. Plus, it offers extra sun protection with SPF 20.

MAKEUP BY MARIO Surrealskin™ Luminous Hydrating Foundation $42 SHOP NOW This foundation contains perfecting powders, which make for a flawless finish and a long-wearing formula. The best part? The coverage is customizable. It's easy to build and blend; you never have to worry about it looking cakey.