Hot Take, But This Trendy Wellness Supplement Belongs in Your Skincare Routine—Here's Why

If there's one supplement that has capitalized on the wellness conversation lately, it's magnesium. Essential for over 300 processes in the human body, magnesium plays a role in everything from muscle and nerve function to blood pressure regulation, energy production, and DNA synthesis. While it's not produced by the human body, magnesium is found in many foods, including dark leafy greens, whole grain breads, nuts, seeds, and certain types of fruit. Needless to say, it's important, and it makes sense why some people feel a pull to supplement their diet with magnesium powders and pills (under doctor supervision, might I add).

Here's what many people might not know: While magnesium is critical for health and wellness, it's also a stellar skincare ingredient. I'm not just talking about post-workout creams and sprays either (magnesium is often used topically to relieve muscle tension). I'm talking about *actual* skincare products. When formulated into skincare products, Dermatologists say it can soothe irritation, improve barrier function, and even boost moisture retention. So, yeah, it might be time to stop subjugating it to your medicine cabinet and welcome it into your skincare routine. Keep reading to learn more about magnesium in skincare.

What Is Magnesium?

First things first. You might remember this from high-school chemistry class (I'm having flashbacks to the Periodic Table right now), but it's a chemical element (atomic number 12 if you're wondering). Take it from double board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp. "Magnesium is a mineral and an essential nutrient, meaning that the body does not produce it and needs to get it from external sources. It is popular as a wellness supplement because it is involved in a number of cellular reactions involving protein synthesis, muscle function, blood pressure regulation, and energy production."

However, it's magnesium as a skincare ingredient that we're concerned with today.

How Does Magnesium Benefit the Skin?

"Oral supplements are generally thought to be most effective if there is a known deficiency of a specific vitamin or mineral," Camp says. However, deficiencies aside, he says magnesium can offer real skin benefits when used topically.

First, it has anti-inflammatory effects and can help calm irritation (even irritation associated with skin conditions like acne or rosacea). Second, it can strengthen and support the natural skin barrier. Third, it can improve moisture retention in the skin. Together, these benefits can lead to smoother, calmer, and clearer skin.

Who Should Use Magnesium Skincare and Who Should Avoid It?

The good news is that magnesium is generally well-tolerated as a skincare ingredient, even (and maybe even especially) for sensitive skin types. Camp says that's because of its anti-inflammatory properties, which make it suitable for "acne and rosacea-prone skin."

Still, that doesn't mean you're automatically in the clear. Any skincare product can cause irritation, or worse, an allergic reaction. That's why it's best to proceed with caution. "While generally well tolerated, any skincare product, including those with magnesium, may irritate sensitive skin," Camp says. "Consider doing a test spot with any new skincare product."

The Best Magnesium Skincare Products

Glossier Super Glow Vitamin C + Magnesium Serum $34 SHOP NOW The star ingredients in this brightening serum are vitamin C and magnesium PCA.

Timeless Skin Care Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin C Serum $23 SHOP NOW With magnesium, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, this is a skin glow-up in a bottle.

Pacifica Dream Milk Magnesium Body Spray $18 SHOP NOW "Made with magnesium, aloe, oat milk, and acai, this lightly scented calming body spray soothes and restores skin, leaving it nourished and soft," Camp says.

Biossance Ectoin Overnight Rescue Deep Repair Night Moisturizer $68 SHOP NOW The ultimate skin-soothing moisturizer, this formula contains magnesium, ectoin, peptides, and sugarcane-derived squalane for 360° nighttime skin restoration.

Alo Yoga Magnesium Superfruit Body Lotion Liter $62 SHOP NOW This hydrating body lotion is infused with magnesium and has a subtle citrus scent.

NEOM Wellbeing Perfect Night's Sleep Magnesium Bath Milk $48 SHOP NOW Camp recommends this soothing Bath Milk, too. "Formulated with natural fragrance, magnesium, antioxidants, and vitamins, this bath relaxes the mind and muscles and nourishes skin with restorative jojoba oil, argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera," he says.