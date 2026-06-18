Kaia Gerber Just Told Me Her "Everything" Shower Routine and Number One Secret for a Red Carpet Glow

Has a beauty product ever impressed you so much that you can't imagine how you ever functioned without it? An item so life-changing that you had an intense urge to reach out to and thank the person who created it? Kaia Gerber knows the feeling. After receiving Uni's 24-Hour Body Serum as a gift, the model and actress became so obsessed she immediately reached out to the founder, Alexandra Keating, to gush over the glowy finish and skin-smoothing formula. No strings, just an organic conversation between two bodycare enthusiasts—one that, eventually, would lead to Gerber's official appointment as Uni's first-ever Creative Partner in Residence.
"The first thing I noticed [about the 24-Hour Body Serum] was how effective it was without feeling heavy," Gerber exclusively tells Who What Wear. "It is packed with skincare-level ingredients, absorbs so quickly, and doesn't leave any greasy residue. My skin feels hydrated, smoother, and just healthier overall when I use it consistently, and the scent is divine. It became one of those products that quietly worked its way into my routine, and now I can't imagine not using it daily." Pumped with Australian lime caviar to gently exfoliate dead skin, Australian kakadu plum to strengthen skin elasticity and brighten, and the brand's signature Uni marine complex for long-lasting hydration, the serum is essentially a secret weapon for dewy, glass-like skin. (And FYI: Other celebs like Elsa Hosk and Adwoa Aboah have also given it their stamps of approval.)
And because it's non-greasy, Gerber can glob it on from head