Spotted in Kendall Jenner’s Post-Workout Routine: The K-Beauty Sculpting Tool That’s 30% Off RN

To be honest, not many beauty-related TikToks stop me in my tracks. I live and breathe beauty for my job, so when I want to wind down for my nightly, mind-numbing doomscroll, I typically seek out completely opposite content. If my algorithm is listening: Give me cat videos, not cat-eye makeup. That said, sometimes a celebrity beauty moment does sneak its way into the mix, and I can't help but bookmark it for the next day—you know, for research purposes! Such is the case when Kendall Jenner herself popped up on my screen saying, "I just got done with a workout, and I really wanted to show you guys my post-workout detox routine." As the TikTok crowd would say, I was sat.
Will buying these post-workout beauty items magically give me a chiseled, Jenner-like jawline? Perhaps not, but I can certainly try with her go-to sculpting tool, Anua's Retinol Gua Sha Cream—which, ahem, is currently 30% off for Amazon Prime Day.