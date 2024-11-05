J.Lo Told Me This Skincare Step Is "Overrated," so I Overhauled My Winter Routine

(Image credit: Getty Images; Michael Tullberg)

"I'll tell you a quick story," offers Jennifer Lopez when I ask her about overrated skincare habits. It's not often that the iconic singer and actress gives us a glimpse into her personal beauty POV, so of course I wait for her to proceed with bated breath. To quote the TikTok crowd, I'm absolutely sat.

"In my late 20s, I went to the doctor [because] I broke out around my mouth. I was like, 'I don't know what this is. I keep washing it, and I'm using [a] scrub,'" she then recounts. "He's like, 'Stop scrubbing your face. You're causing irritation.' I was scrubbing and scrubbing and scrubbing, and I was making it worse and worse and worse, thinking I needed to clean my face more." Since then, she's dialed back the bubbles, even advising against a double cleanse (especially if you have sensitive skin).

"I get the need to remove makeup and prevent clogged pores, but it can also be really damaging to your skin," she says regarding a double wash. "It strips your skin of your own natural oils, and it can also damage your skin's protective barrier. You can get super dry and even break out." She speaks the truth! As you scrub away your skin's natural oils, your pores can produce even more sebum in order to compensate for the lack of moisture, which can ultimately lead to breakouts. It often becomes a vicious cycle, one that trips up even the most seasoned beauty fans—including Lopez herself.

That said, you do still need to effectively remove makeup, sunscreen, and overall daily grime. "But if you have a good cleanser, you don't need to wash your face twice," Lopez declares. It's why she created a two-in-one, gel-cream cleanser to reap the benefits of a deep, double cleanse without the potential for too much scrubbing. It contains special glycolipids to clear pores and dissolve makeup without stripping the skin (as opposed to sulfates, which leave behind a squeaky, "tight" feeling).

JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser

I will typically use a cleansing balm to remove daily makeup and sunscreen before washing with a water-based confection, but I've recently decided to heed Lopez's advice and forgo the double-cleansing step. After all, my skin can use any extra moisture it can get as we head into the drier fall and winter months. Since our chat, I've noticed the stubborn texture on my cheeks (which I originally thought were clogged pores but am now realizing was a sign of barrier damage) finally clearing up. Double cleansing has felt like second nature since I introduced it to my routine a few years back, but as long as I use a gentle yet effective cleanser—like Lopez's silky number—I can achieve a clean canvas with a single lather. And who doesn't love a streamlined skincare regimen?

Below, discover more beauty gems from my chat with Lopez, including her tips for sculpted, lifted skin and a must-have hack for under-eye puffiness.

"I've worn sunscreen every day since my early 20s, and I really, truly believe it is the key to keeping youthful-looking skin," says Lopez. Sensorial experience is key when it comes to sunscreen—if you don't love how it feels, you're less likely to wear it!—which is why Lopez wanted hers to layer effortlessly under makeup. "I made sure it doesn't feel like a sunscreen," she says of her creamy, SPF-moisturizer hybrid.

You can also find the SPF staple in a bunch of J.Lo's holiday kits

"I'm kind of obsessed with dry brushing on my body. It increases [blood] flow and will give you a tighter and more lifted look," says Lopez. "It delivers more oxygen to the skin and removes the toxins. It gives the skin a more radiant look." Just don't forget to moisturize your skin afterward

In terms of lifting and toning the face, Lopez is a fan of gua sha. "We might be making one for JLo Beauty," she tells me (so stay tuned!). But for now, I personally love stainless steel tools like this one from Sacheu. It has a natural cooling effect, even if you don't keep it in the fridge. "Every few days, I give myself a good 'workout' with the different techniques that I've learned for gua sha. It's about getting the blood circulation going," Lopez adds.

All gua sha routines need a proper glide, so be sure to grab a silky, serum-like formula. "Any serum, oil—anything that hydrates the face and gives it a nice slip," Lopez suggests. Her rich gel-serum is certainly a solid option, which delivers an extra tightening effect.

"If I'm really in a hurry, I take a little bit of our Complexion Booster—they're like bronzing drops—and I mix it in with a little bit of moisturizer, and then I run out the door. It's a quick and easy way to get a little glow, feel really hydrated, and look really plump and pretty," she adds.