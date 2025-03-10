These 16 Cult Beauty Products Always Cause a Frenzy in My Group Chat, and They’re 20% Off RN

There’s something about spring beauty—whether it’s the re-emerging pastel nail polishes, the blush you want to suddenly pile onto your cheeks, or the new dewy skin serum that you just know will quench your winter-dry skin—there’s something exciting and fresh about the pretty products that start lining the shelves this time of year.

In the search for my next seasonal staples, I stumbled upon a gold mine of must-have products hiding within Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale, with prices up to 20% off from now until March 13 when you apply the code REFRESH at checkout—so naturally, I sent the link to my group chat so my girls could reap the rewards on their beauty restocks, too.

Take a look through our favorites below to find something game-changing for your seasonal beauty routine. Laden with brands that litter our beauty editors' shelves, shop staples from La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, Augustinus Bader and more from $4 while this coveted sale lasts.

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum $50 $40 SHOP NOW There’s nothing better than long, luscious lashes, which is why my friends and I can’t stop gabbing about this lash growth serum. All it takes is one swipe of serum along the top lash line (you can even do your brows, too!) to get noticeably fuller flutters in just 8 weeks.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 $46 $37 SHOP NOW This tinted face sunscreen is a favorite amongst myself, my mom, and my sister—each of us hoping one has it on them when we congregate at home for backyard pool hangs. Its sheer formula offers enough pigment to neutralize the redness in all of our rosacea-afflicted skin (though it also comes in a clear version ), with acne-safe ingredients that never make us break out. (Bonus points for being the best base for summer makeup!)

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, 1-Oz. $85 SHOP NOW Vitamin C has been the ingredient on everyone’s lips for years—and for good reason. This BeautyStat Vitamin C serum is one of Hailey Bieber’s and our editors’ “holy grails” thanks to its hefty portion of L-ascorbic acid (20%!) and significant brightening results for discoloration.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $98 $78 SHOP NOW It’s no secret that we love this high-end, medical-grade brand for its luxurious products that really work —especially The Rich Cream. While a large bottle of this über-moisturizing face lotion can go for $550, we spotted this 15 milliliter version on sale for just $78.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant $35 $28 SHOP NOW As someone with sensitive skin, I can tell you this liquid exfoliant is a fabulous acne-clearing, sebum-controlling, pore-minimizing product. Not only is this formula so gentle that you can use it up to twice daily, it’s quite fuss-free, meaning you can apply it with a cotton pad and go about your next steps—no rinsing required.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Spf 40 1.7 Fl. Oz. $38 $30 SHOP NOW My other go-to when I’m not reaching for my tinted EltaMD sunscreen ? Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen, a fast-absorbing, comfortable formula that protects against UVA and UVB rays (SPF 40) and feels nourishing on my summer skin thanks to its juicy blend of meadowfoam seed oil complex and frankincense.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer (various Sizes) $24 $19 SHOP NOW Arguably one of the best drugstore moisturizers of all time is this rich, nourishing facial cream that quickly absorbs into the skin and is compatible with all skin types—sensitive included.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (60 Pack) $153 $122 SHOP NOW Skip the pricey spa visits when these at-home AHA/BHA peel pads that smooth and brighten skin tone and texture. “This product has achieved cult status for a reason—it works,” writes one reviewer. “My esthetician is also a huge fan of this product.” At just $2 per peel at this sale price, you’ll save yourself a fortune in the long run.

Vacation Vacation Spf 30 Lip Dessert 4.25g - After Dinner Mint $5 SHOP NOW On sale for just $4, this is the cheapest product that my beauty-inclined friends are adding to our carts. I don’t know about you, but we keep an SPF-infused lippie in almost every purse.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask 8 Oz $39 $31 SHOP NOW Stand up to wiry winter hair with Briogeo’s deep conditioning mask: a treatment for those with dry or dyed hair that requires a little extra love to look and feel shiny and supple. Just one use for 10 minutes a week can work wonders.

Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (3.38 Fl. Oz.) $25 $20 SHOP NOW We’re no amateurs in the snail mucin game, so we’ll never pass up a chance to restock on our favorite K-Beauty serum when it’s on sale. This ultra-hydrating essence works to soothe, repair, and hydrate the skin barrier while giving us that glass skin look that we all covet.

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum $40 $32 SHOP NOW Speaking of hydrating serums, this hyaluronic acid serum is another drugstore favorite that helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while giving your skin the product equivalent to 8 cups of water per day.

Supergoop! Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C $24 $19 SHOP NOW Another SPF product I’m immediately restocking for my summer beach bag? This sunscreen spray from Supergoop, which is laden with vitamin C for a lit-from-within glow and SPF 50 for protection.

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch $6 $5 SHOP NOW The products my friends and I are always asking each other for recommendations of? Pimple patches—and this $5 pack earned rave reviews from shoppers. “Put a patch on overnight and the blemish was imperceptible by morning,” wrote one shopper. “One day later, my skin had totally healed up."

St. Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops $42 $34 SHOP NOW My skin gets quite fair during the winter and spring, which doesn’t quite fit my ultra-dark hair and deep eyes, so I like to lean on these self-tanning drops from St. Tropez. Just one dropper-full is enough to give my skin a glowing, sunkissed complexion that never looks orange or patchy.