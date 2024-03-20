Alix Earle, Victoria Monét, and Issa Rae Swear By This Red Carpet Body Gloss
When celebs hit the red carpet, their glowing complexions are one of the first things we notice, which is why we're constantly asking makeup artists to spill their favorite foundation formulas and skin-prep secrets. However, makeup artists almost never stop at an A-lister's face. They're in charge of making their limbs look flawless too. That's why their shoulders, collarbones, arms, and legs always look as if they've been airbrushed. Obviously, we want in on all the red carpet info, and that includes the under-the-radar body products that pro makeup artists trust. So when we found out about the $50 product that celebs like Alix Earle, Victoria Monét, and Issa Rae swear by, we let out an actual shriek of excitement.
The product in question was developed by one of the best pro makeup artists in the industry—Patrick Ta—so it's no wonder these celebs love it. Dying to know more? We get it. Keep scrolling to see and shop for the exact product in question.
Here it is—Patrick Ta Beauty Major Glow Balm. It's a moisturizing face-and-body gloss that contains good-for-skin ingredients like jojoba seed oil, shea butter esters, and rice bran emollients. There are also micro-fine pearl pigments. Together, they give the skin a glossy, luxe, and wet-look finish. And, yes, it looks just as amazing IRL as it does on the red carpet.
This is one of two shades that are offered, and it's called She's Glossy. It might look super pigmented in the photo, but it's actually a universal, transparent color.
The other shade is called She's on Vacation, and it's a true bronze color.
This product has a true balm-like texture. It can be applied with fingers or a makeup brush. To apply it to the body, we recommend using the Patrick Ta Beauty Body Brush. It will deposit and blend it easily across the limbs.
The Celebs
Here, Alix Earle is pictured wearing the Major Glow Balm before the ESPY Awards last summer. As you can see, her chest and collarbones have a high-shine finish. She's famously said, "I would shower in this stuff if I could."
Celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin created this ultra-glowy look for Issa Rae ahead of this year's Academy Awards red carpet.
Victoria Monét wore the Major Glow Balm to the Billboard Women in Music event. Her look was created by celebrity makeup artist Alexander Echeverri, who used a mix of both shades. "Using my favorite two formulas for bronzing created the ultimate glow that was so central to Victoria's look," he said in a press release.
Shop 5 More Body-Perfecting Products We Love
This exfoliating body serum will leave your limbs smooth and bright.
This supercharged serum contains retinol, AHAs, and peptides.
Make your skin glow like Rihanna's with this tinted luminizing product.
One of our favorite hacks for summer is to apply this Glow Stick Sunscreen on our collarbones and shoulders for sun protection and an incredible wet-look glow.
