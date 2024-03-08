Sephora and Ulta Are Both Having Major Sales RN—12 Beauty Products I'd Buy From Each

As a beauty editor, you might think I have all the skincare, hair, and makeup products I could ever need. While I do have the honor of testing a lot of new products a lot of the time, I'm no stranger to Sephora and Ulta. In fact, heading out to pick up a coffee and walk the hallowed halls of one of the aforementioned beauty retailers is one of my most treasured hobbies. There's nothing better than ambling around the aisles until you find something that speaks to you. New fragrance? Sure. High-tech skincare device? Yep. Nourishing hair mask? Done.

The only thing that elevates the experience is when one of them is having a sale. When both are having a sale, well, that's next-level. And that's what's happening right now. Here are the details: Ulta's Semi-Annual Beauty Event is happening now through March 28 with daily deals of up to 50% off. Sephora's One-Day Deals sale is also happening right now through March 28, and you can also score deals of up to 50%. To put it simply, my bank account isn't safe. Keep scrolling to see the 12 beauty products I'm buying from both Sephora and Ulta!

Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Medium Hold Clear Brow Gel $22 $11 SHOP NOW Anastasia Beverly Hills is one of the top beauty brands to turn to for all things eyebrows, and this brow gel is no exception. The flexible gel never feels stiff or looks flaky. Plus, the medium-hold formula keeps my brow hairs brushed-up all day long, which is just how I like them.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Dry Body Brush $16 $6 SHOP NOW I've been trying to incorporate dry brushing into my wellness routine. I simply use the brush in long, upward strokes on my arms and legs to exfoliate my skin and boost circulation. It feels nice and invigorating, and it takes five minutes or less.

caliray Freedreaming Blurring Lightweight Skin Tint $32 $19 SHOP NOW In the spring and summer, I veer away from heavier foundation formulas and opt for lightweight, hydrating ones. This year, I have my eye on this formula from Caliray. It promises to blur imperfections and neutralize the appearance of redness, which is just what my skin needs.

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in 415 Redwood $45 $23 SHOP NOW A bold, red lip is always in season. For a velvety look, I'll always reach for this formula from Armani Beauty. It's matte, but it's what I call a "modern matte" formula because it's so hydrating and creamy. And the color payoff is exceptional.

First Aid Beauty Sculpting Body Lotion $34 $26 SHOP NOW With summer on the way, I'm investing in a firming body lotion, like this one from First Aid Beauty. Over time, it visibly improves tone and texture thanks to ingredients like peptides and caffeine. It's the perfect warm-weather skincare prep.

IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Anti-Frizz Smoothing Balm $34 $17 SHOP NOW This do-it-all hair product offers heat-protection, smoothness, and shine all in one spritz. I'm snagging a bottle for all my upcoming at-home blow-outs. Apparently, it mimics the results of keratin treatments for super-sleek hair. I'm sold.

Ulta

Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser $29 $15 SHOP NOW Peach & Lily is one of my all-time favorite skincare brands, and this cleanser is one of the reasons why. It contains cica to reduce redness and irritation, chamomile for antibacterial properties, and camellia to fight free radicals. Every time I use it, my skin feels soft, calm, and clean—never dry, tight, or irritated.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum $55 $28 SHOP NOW This serum is next on my to-try list because it targets everything from lines and wrinkles to dryness and enlarged pores. It's packed full of antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and other skin-strengthening ingredients. The best part? It's oil-free and won't clog pores.

Tarte Maneater Mascara $27 $14 SHOP NOW When it comes to mascara, I appreciate a one-and-done formula, and this is it. It's volumizing, lengthening, curling, and defining. With just a couple of swipes, I get full, fanned-out lashes.

Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream $58 $29 SHOP NOW Here's another product I've used on and off for a few years. I love that the formula is hydrating, soothing, and firming, thanks to ingredients like prebiotics and probiotics, peptides, squalane, and apple and watermelon extracts.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer 3-in-1 Triangle Tip Easy Precision Eyebrow Pencil $26 $13 SHOP NOW Another Anastasia Beverly Hills product I'm snagging while it's on sale, this brow pencil is angled to quickly and precisely fill in sparse areas. As with anything ABH, the shades are on-point and nearly undetectable from your actual brow hairs.