Nordstrom Announced a Secret 7-Day Beauty Sale, so I Compiled the Chicest Picks Under $75

Blink and you'll miss it—I almost did! Nordstrom recently announced a sneaky, week-long beauty sale through September 21, and the discounts are way too good to remain flying under the radar. The sale might end tomorrow, but there's still a treasure trove of goodies to scoop up, such as my favorite Westman Atelier mascara, Bobbi Brown's makeup artist–approved primer, and a dreamy Yves Saint Laurent lip stain that's begging to be worn for date night.

In the spirit of saving you precious scrolling time (I repeat—the markdowns end tomorrow, people!), I've decided to round up 15 of the best, most luxurious picks that won't set you back more than $75. Keep scrolling—time's a wastin'!

Laura Mercier Effortless Eyes Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio $60 $45 SHOP NOW Laura Mercier's cult-favorite shadow sticks are top-notch for streamlining your routine. You can craft a smoky eye or smudgy liner look in five seconds flat. Even makeup artists praise the easy-to-use crayons for quick, no-fuss eye looks!

Tata Harper Skincare Cream Blush in Naughty $45 $36 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Tata Harper cream blush—it's one of the best I've ever tried. The pigment is sheer yet buildable, the formula is immensely hydrating (it melts into the skin like a dream), and the shades are unmatched. This juicy berry is one of my all-time favorites for fall.

Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer Cream $36 $28 SHOP NOW As someone with fine yet dense 2c waves, I'm constantly on the hunt for a curl cream that drenches my strands in moisture without weighing them down. This Aveda number fits the bill beautifully.

Yves Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain $45 $30 SHOP NOW This creamy lip stain makes your lips look soft and juicy with a high-gloss finish that never feels sticky. The rust shade is perfect for fall. I'll be wearing it on my next date night.

Voluspa Cherry Gloss Large Jar Candle $38 $29 SHOP NOW With notes of smoked cherry, rose, and leather, this candle will make your entire home smell like the coziest fall morning. I love cherry scents, though they can be polarizing. This candle strikes just the right balance between sticky sweet and woodsy.

Grande Cosmetics Conditioning Peptide Mascara $25 $21 SHOP NOW This gorgeous mascara coats your lashes in inky black pigment while treating them with nourishing peptides and vitamins to help with hair growth. I love a multitasker.

Apotheke White Vetiver Classic Scented Candle $44 $33 SHOP NOW If you prefer strictly woody scents, you'll adore this blend of cashmere, eucalyptus, lilac, vetiver, sandalwood, and cedar. So sophisticated.

Vitruvi Glow Essential Oil Diffuser $65 $52 SHOP NOW You'd be surprised by how much of a difference a soft diffuser makes to your home's ambiance. It instantly elevates my NYC apartment.

U Beauty The Resurfacing Compound Skin Care Treatment $88 $70 SHOP NOW When U Beauty staples go on sale, I don't ask questions—I just click "add to cart." The brand's Resurfacing Compound is one of my absolute favorite treatments to splurge on, as it brightens, tightens, and resurfaces my skin in one fell swoop.

The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum $46 $35 SHOP NOW This gorgeous, skin-plumping serum is a must-have for fall.

Westman Atelier Eye Want Westman Set $59 $47 SHOP NOW Westman Atelier's mascara is one of my all-time favorites. The fluffy brush provides dramatic volume from root to tip, and it stays comfortable (never crunchy!) all day long. It doesn't hurt that the packaging is oh-so chic, and it comes with the brand's equally creamy kohl eyeliner.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream $48 $37 SHOP NOW I make sure to pick up a Kiehl's Barrier Cream as soon as the air turns crisper. Apply it on drier patches of skin right before bed, and you'll be floored by how glowy your skin looks in the a.m.

Tata Harper Skincare Regenerating Cleanser $88 $70 SHOP NOW I couldn't help but include another Tata Harper staple on the list. The Regenerating Cleanser is such a hero product that gently polishes the skin. Plus, it smells divine.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Moisturizer & Primer With Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid $69 $52 SHOP NOW Makeup artists love this moisturizer-primer hybrid for a dewy look. It's lightweight, clings to foundation like a dream, and simultaneously brightens your complexion.