Nordstrom Announced a Secret 7-Day Beauty Sale, so I Compiled the Chicest Picks Under $75
Blink and you'll miss it—I almost did! Nordstrom recently announced a sneaky, week-long beauty sale through September 21, and the discounts are way too good to remain flying under the radar. The sale might end tomorrow, but there's still a treasure trove of goodies to scoop up, such as my favorite Westman Atelier mascara, Bobbi Brown's makeup artist–approved primer, and a dreamy Yves Saint Laurent lip stain that's begging to be worn for date night.
In the spirit of saving you precious scrolling time (I repeat—the markdowns end tomorrow, people!), I've decided to round up 15 of the best, most luxurious picks that won't set you back more than $75. Keep scrolling—time's a wastin'!
Laura Mercier's cult-favorite shadow sticks are top-notch for streamlining your routine. You can craft a smoky eye or smudgy liner look in five seconds flat. Even makeup artists praise the easy-to-use crayons for quick, no-fuss eye looks!
Don't sleep on Tata Harper cream blush—it's one of the best I've ever tried. The pigment is sheer yet buildable, the formula is immensely hydrating (it melts into the skin like a dream), and the shades are unmatched. This juicy berry is one of my all-time favorites for fall.
As someone with fine yet dense 2c waves, I'm constantly on the hunt for a curl cream that drenches my strands in moisture without weighing them down. This Aveda number fits the bill beautifully.
This creamy lip stain makes your lips look soft and juicy with a high-gloss finish that never feels sticky. The rust shade is perfect for fall. I'll be wearing it on my next date night.
With notes of smoked cherry, rose, and leather, this candle will make your entire home smell like the coziest fall morning. I love cherry scents, though they can be polarizing. This candle strikes just the right balance between sticky sweet and woodsy.
This gorgeous mascara coats your lashes in inky black pigment while treating them with nourishing peptides and vitamins to help with hair growth. I love a multitasker.
If you prefer strictly woody scents, you'll adore this blend of cashmere, eucalyptus, lilac, vetiver, sandalwood, and cedar. So sophisticated.
You'd be surprised by how much of a difference a soft diffuser makes to your home's ambiance. It instantly elevates my NYC apartment.
When U Beauty staples go on sale, I don't ask questions—I just click "add to cart." The brand's Resurfacing Compound is one of my absolute favorite treatments to splurge on, as it brightens, tightens, and resurfaces my skin in one fell swoop.
This gorgeous, skin-plumping serum is a must-have for fall.
Westman Atelier's mascara is one of my all-time favorites. The fluffy brush provides dramatic volume from root to tip, and it stays comfortable (never crunchy!) all day long. It doesn't hurt that the packaging is oh-so chic, and it comes with the brand's equally creamy kohl eyeliner.
I make sure to pick up a Kiehl's Barrier Cream as soon as the air turns crisper. Apply it on drier patches of skin right before bed, and you'll be floored by how glowy your skin looks in the a.m.
I couldn't help but include another Tata Harper staple on the list. The Regenerating Cleanser is such a hero product that gently polishes the skin. Plus, it smells divine.
Makeup artists love this moisturizer-primer hybrid for a dewy look. It's lightweight, clings to foundation like a dream, and simultaneously brightens your complexion.
This soothing moisturizer was all over NYFW backstage. It contains redness-reducing ingredients, so it's wonderful for slathering on pre-makeup.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
