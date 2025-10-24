Trophies, Tiramisu and an Epic Gifting Suite: Inside Our 2025 Next in Beauty Awards

We just hosted our annual Who What Wear Next in Beauty Awards, where all of 2025's winners were in attendance to collect their trophies.

@rebecca.munroe for Who What Wear UK
(Image credit: @rebecca.munroe)
This year has been one of Who What Wear UK’s most important years for beauty yet. Not only does 2025 mark the brand’s 10-year anniversary, but with the launch of our inaugural beauty issue, as well as our very first Treatment Directory and live shopping stream, it’s clear that we take our role in guiding you to the very best products very seriously. And on Wednesday night, after months of testing and reviewing hundreds of beauty products, Who What Wear UK hosted its third annual Next in Beauty awards—an evening filled with cocktails, dancing and what might be the best tiramisu we’ve ever had.

@rebecca.munroe for Who What Wear UK

(Image credit: @rebecca.munroe)

Grace Lindsay, Eleanor Vousden, Shannon Lawlor and Hannah Almassi co-hosted the event.

The event was attended by our editors, industry professionals, beauty brands and, of course, all of our amazing winners, to celebrate the best of the best beauty products of 2025 at Inner Space at Town Hall by Bottaccio. After being treated to a makeover by Dior Beauty and getting our hair done by Hershesons, we welcomed our guests to present the eight best-in-class beauty products on the market right now.

@rebecca.munroe for Who What Wear UK

(Image credit: @rebecca.munroe)

The Who What Wear one-metre-long tiramisu was the star of the show.

Between sipping on Palomas and eating delicious French fries, our beauty team—managing director Hannah Almassi, beauty director Shannon Lawlor, beauty editor Eleanor Vousden and junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay—bestowed our winners with their trophies.

@rebecca.munroe for Who What Wear UK

(Image credit: @rebecca.munroe)

Beauty Director, Shannon Lawlor wears a Taller Marmo dress to Who What Wear's 2025 Next in Beauty Awards.

@rebecca.munroe for Who What Wear UK

(Image credit: @rebecca.munroe)

Yes, we did have branded fries.

Featuring brands such as Beauty Pie, Victoria Beckham Beauty, ghd, Valentino Beauty, Shark Beauty and many, many more, it’s needless to say, it was an impressive line-up—and an even more impressive evening. Keep scrolling to see pictures from the night.

@rebecca.munroe for Who What Wear UK

(Image credit: @rebecca.munroe)

Guests from every corner of the beauty industry attended.

See Photos from Who What Wear UK's Next-in-Beauty Awards

