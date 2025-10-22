Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2025. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty, from game-changing industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain mainstays in our bathroom cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the worthy winners, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried, so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-after results.
After much testing, swatching and reviewing, we've hand-picked the very best products across our skin, hair, makeup, body and nail and fragrance categories, as well as some other special accolades. These are the crème de la crème from each category that have been awarded our prestigious Best in Class status. Ahead, you'll find the top eight beauty products pioneering efficacy, innovation and real results. Join us in applauding our Best in Class winners of 2025.
As beauty editors, we know better than most when a skincare product really works—we want no false promises and almost immediate action. And the best ingredient for such products is, unquestionably, a retinoid. This product didn’t just blow our judges away with its highly potent formula, but also with its immediate and long-term results. With a 5% "power complex" of retinoid, retinal and bio-bakuchiol, plus lactic acid, GGA, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide, you can expect instantly glowing skin as well as smoothness in the long run. It is, without question, the punchiest retinoid formula to have graced our faces in 2025.
"I'm on prescription tretinoin, and this serum feels more potent," says beauty editor Eleanor Vousden. "It's certainly not a retinoid for beginners, but for those who want a stronger formula, this is a great option to step up their retinoid journey. I saw my skin tone and texture improve over the testing period, and I'm excited to see how the results accumulate."
And fellow judge, beauty writer and content creator, Laura Pearson, agrees. "I have actually cancelled my tretinoin prescription to switch to this, as it’s just as effective. The triple-blend formula is advanced and effective, and the addition of bakuchiol means it covers all bases. It’s not harsh or drying on the skin either, which my [previous] tretinoin could be. I got the same results in this non-prescription formula without any side effects," she says.
Shop the Winner:
Beauty Pie
Youthbomb Extreme Retinal Triple Renewal Serum
Price shown is members' price.
A round of applause for our skin category winners:
Best Professional Skin Treatment: Sarah Chapman Barrier Repair Facial
Best Skin Supplement: Aegle's Clear Skin Complex
Best Moisturiser: Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser Intense
Best Face Mask: Dr. Althea Jelly Seal Dewy Mask
Best Targeted Skin Treatment: E45 Cica Soothe & Repair Cream
Best Toner: Elemis Pro-Collagen Toning Mist
Best Exfoliating Product: Grown Alchemist Polishing Facial Exfoliator
Best Vitamin C Product: Medik8 C-Tetra Advanced
Best Tinted SPF: Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral SPF 50
Best Cleanser: Orveda High Cleansing Skinmulsion
Best for Sensitive Skin: Skin + Me Daily Moisturiser SPF 50 for Sensitive Skin
Best Skincare Innovation: Skinceuticals P-Tiox Anti-Wrinkle Serum
Best Facial Tan: St. Tropez Express Sunlit Face Tint
Best Lip Treatment: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Best Cleansing Balm: Tatcha Indigo Cleansing Balm
Best Serum: The Inkey List Exosome Hydro-Glow Complex
Best Skin Tool: ZIIP Dot
Best Personalised Treatment: Klira The Special
Best Skin Renewing Products: Beauty Pie Youthbomb Extreme Retinal Triple Renewal Serum
Best Facial SPF: Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Moisture Airyfit Daily SPF50+
Best Night Product: Oskia Midnight Elixir
Best Tinted Tan Drops: Self Glow by James Read Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops
Best Light-Therapy Device: Shark Cryo-Glow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
Best Eye Cream: Tata Harper Brightening Eye Gel
See all the Next in Beauty Awards 2025 skin winners.
In 2025, it can feel as though a new hair tool that promises the bounciest curls of your life launches every day, so much so that we’re spoilt for choice. Sometimes, however, the very best thing for the job is just a good old-fashioned curling wand—although there’s nothing old-fashioned about this winner. With new technology that makes achieving super-defined curls faster than ever, the GHD Chronos Curve Max Wand sets the standard for every curling hair tool that dares follow in its footsteps.
"As someone with very long, very fine hair, curling it is a faff. It takes ages and inevitably drops out within an hour or two. This wand is, however, hands down, the best I have ever tried. Curling my hair takes a matter of minutes, and the larger barrel produces the loose curls of my dreams," says beauty director Shannon Lawlor.
Oh, and it's approved by actual hair experts, too. "I really recommend this hair tool for both professional kits and personal home use. It’s a great wand and is easy to use," says managing director of Bleach London, Alisha Dobson.
Shop the Winner:
GHD
Chronos Curve Max Wand
A round of applause for our hair category winners:
Best Air Styler: BaByliss Air Wand
Best Hair Oil: Cair Protective Oil
Best Scalp Product: Cécred Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub
Best Hair Dryer: DysonSupersonic R Professional Hair Dryer
Best Hair Colour Product: Glaze Supergloss
Best Styling Product: Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
Best Multi-Styler: Hershesons The Multi-Tasker
Best Dry Shampoo: K18 AirWash Dry Shampoo
Best Hairbrush: La Bonne Brosse N.04 The Massaging Detangling Hair Brush
Best Hair Growth Product: Living Proof Scalp Care Density Serum
Best Scalp Brush: Manta Hair Pulse Deep Ocean Blue
Best Curly Hair Product: Only Curls Mega Hold Curl Gel
Best Hair Serum: Oribe Gold Lust Restorative Night Crème for Hair
Best Shampoo: Rossano Ferretti Parma Grandioso Extra Volume Shampoo
Best Lash/Brow Serum: UKLash Eyelash Serum
Best Hair Supplement: Vida Glow Hairology
Best Conditioner: Olaplex No. 5 Fine Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Best Hot Tool: GHD Chronos Curve Max Wand
Best Bonding Treatment: RedkenAcidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment
See all the Next in Beauty Awards 2025 hair winners.
Those of you who read our pages religiously will know that there is one makeup brand that every single one of our editors adores: Victoria Beckham Beauty. Sure, the Satin Kajal Eyeliners are probably our favourite eye product ever, and the Colour Wash Water Blush cheek stain won our hearts when it launched earlier this year, but we know all too well that every great makeup look requires the very best tools, and these brushes are the very best.
"I was very excited to try these brushes," says global makeup artist and brand founder, Ruby Hammer MBE. "They feel very comfortable in the hand, apply product beautifully and are easy to use."
Shop the Winner:
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Signature Brush Suite
A round of applause for our makeup category winners:
Best Makeup Remover: Curél Hydrating Makeup Remover
Best Inclusive Shade Range: Beauty of Joseon Daily Tinted Sunscreen SPF30
Best Bronzer: Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream
Best Finishing Product: Delilah Wake Up Radiant Hydrating Skin & Make-Up Mist
Best for Lips: Dior Beauty Dior Addict Lip Glow Butter
Best for Eyes: Dolce & Gabbana Cheek&Eyes Match Lasting Blush and Eyeshadow Powder
Best Concealer: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Concealer
Best Base: Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir
Best Mascara: Makeup by Mario Master Mascara
Best Makeup/Skincare Hybrid Product: Mecca Cosmetica In a Good Light Illuminating Drops SPF30
Best for Brows: Morphe Nano Brow Pencil
Best Blush: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Best Brushes for Makeup Application: Victoria Beckham Beauty The Brush Collection
See all the Next in Beauty Awards 2025 makeup winners.
It’s no secret that we Who What Wear UK editors appreciate the finer things in life, but when it comes to our beauty routines, efficacy wins every time. So, when a wonderfully affordable product blows our socks off, you better believe we’re going to shout about it from the rooftops. In fact, this deeply hydrating, seriously glow-boosting body lotion impressed managing editor Poppy Nash so much that just last week, she stood up in the office to let everyone know she had already restocked.
"I didn't expect to love this product, but I really, really do. So much so, in fact, that I actually purchased two bottles for my friends so they could try it too!" she says.
It was such a hit that it scored full marks from every judge who tried it, with session manicurist and founder of Manicured London, Tinu Bello, saying, "I would highly recommend these body lotions. They do exactly what they say!”
Shop the Winner:
Vaseline
Gluta-Hya Dewy Radiance Serum Burst Lotion
A round of applause for our body & nails category winners:
Best Professional Body Treatment: Clarins Deep Healing Massage
Best Professional Nail Service: The GelBottle BIAB
Best Gel Polish: 14 Day Mani HEMA-Free Builder Gel Kit
Best Ingestible Skincare Product: Agent Nateur Holi Advanced Daily Magnesium Complex
Best Body Exfoliator: AKT London Foaming Body Scrub
Best Nail Health Product: Andreia Professional Lab Peach Cuticle Oil
Best Body Tanner: By Terry Tea to Tan Face & Body
Best Body Treatment: CeraVe Intensive Moisturising Lotion
Best Nail Enhancement: Elegant Touch Salon French 164
Best Hand Product: Joonbyrd Confetti Sky Multitasking Hand Treatment
Best Body Tool: Magnitone Diablo Pro Body Sculpting Device
Best Deodorant: Megababe The Santal Deo
Best for Hair Removal: Mylee Strip Off Waxing Kit
Best Body Oil: NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Roll On
Best Body SPF: Rituals The Ritual of Karma Milky Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Best Nail Tool: Ruby Hammer Neon Nail File
Best Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel
Best Body Lotion: Vaseline Gluta-Hya Body Lotion
Best Foot Product: Westlab Dead Sea Salt Foot Soak
Best Shower Product: Space NK Paros Tides Body Wash
See all the Next in Beauty Awards 2025 body and nails winners.
With the demand for unique-smelling perfumes that generate compliments getting higher and higher, it's fair to say we had our work cut out for us judging this year's new fragrance category. In fact, it felt impossible to judge at times, but we managed it, and this fragrance came out on top as a result of its truly unique blend, unrivalled longevity and undeniably moreish scent.
"The way this scent pairs together two unlikely notes in black pepper and milk foam creates a wonderful sort of magic—it's a sweet, warm, magnetic perfume that shouldn't work but totally does. It smells like putting on a pair of sky-high stilettos before the ultimate girl's night out," says Lawlor.
"This is what lactonic dreams are made of, and it’s safe to say it’s the best on the market. Expect an alluring, chic milky vanilla with a whisper of warm spices in the background," says fragrance specialist Eudora Nwasike. "It is perfect for autumn/winter when the temperature has dropped, but you’re wrapped in the sweet cosiness of this beautiful fragrance. Bravo, Valentino!"
Shop the Winner:
Valentino Beauty
Sogno in Rosso Eau de Parfum
A round of applause for our fragrance category winners:
Best Heritage Fragrance: The House of Creed Queen of Silk
Best Creative Blend: Acne Studios par Frederic Malle Eau de Parfum
Best Pillow Spray: Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist
Best Comeback Perfume: Balmain Beauty Carbone Eau de Parfum
Best Solid Perfume: Dior Beauty Miss Dior Mini Miss
Best Diffuser: Diptyque Reed Diffuser
Best Scent Innovation: Infiniment Coty Paris Soleil D'Ikosim Parfum
Best Hair Perfume: Initio Parfums Privés Musk Therapy Hair Perfume
Best Candle: Jo Malone London Special-Edition Lavender & Moonflower Classic Candle
Best Independent Fragrance: Liberty LBTY. Fragrance Zephirine Eau de Parfum
Best New Perfume: Maison Crivelli Safran Secret Extrait de Parfum
Best Modern Icon: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Best Room Spray: Malin + Goetz Tomato Home Spray
Best New Floral Fragrance: Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum
Best Body Spray: Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 39 Perfume Mist
Best Perfume: Valentino Beauty Anatomy of Dreams Sogno in Rosso Parfum
See all the Next in Beauty Awards 2025 fragrance winners.
This product has dominated our social feeds this year, and for good reason. We know a thing or two about what makes an LED mask worth it, and trust us when we say this one has it all. With multiple light settings, several treatment plans and even cooling under-eye cryo, this is the LED mask to rule them all.
"As someone who battles breakouts, I love an LED mask that contains blue light as well as red, but they're surprisingly difficult to find. This LED mask does it all in terms of light therapy, but the cooling under-eye cryo system is the cherry on top. One session makes me look a thousand times more alive," says Lawlor.
Shop the Winner:
Shark
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
We've seen a record-breaking number of new brands enter the skincare scene in 2025, but we’d argue that none have made an impression quite like Beauty of Joseon. It feels like we have more stellar K-Beauty brands than ever before right at our fingertips, which makes the success of this brand even more impressive. Whether we’re talking about its lighter-than-air SPFs or its glass-skin-finish moisturisers, everything this brand touches turns to skincare gold.
A favourite product of our judges? The Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF30 PA +++.
"I love this product; it’s lightweight, has a matte finish, blends nicely and the shades stretch really well. It's a great price point at £17, and easily accessible," says makeup artist, hair stylist and content creator Mira Parmar.
Shop the Winner:
Beauty of Joseon
Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF30 PA +++
Remaining innovative in the beauty space in 2025 is no easy feat, and yet The Inkey List keeps raising the bar higher and higher. This high-tech, first-of-its-kind serum single-handedly launched a whole new category of topical exosome skincare. The Who What Wear UK beauty team has emptied bottles of this stuff onto our faces, and we don’t plan on stopping any time soon.
"Another phenomenal product from The Inkey List. After just a few days I could see a difference in the texture and radiance of my skin. I would absolutely recommend and buy this again," says founder of The Beauty Beat, Donna Dia.
Shop the Winner:
The Inkey List
Exosome Hydro-Glow Complex