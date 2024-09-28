When I Want a Salon-Worthy Manicure, I Know I Can Rely on Zara's £9 Nail Polishes

There are so many chic nail art trends out there at the moment, from glazed nails to jelly nails and classic French tips. However, as someone who loves nothing more than going to get a manicure, I've noticed that these nail art trends can set you back a small fortune when asking for them in a salon. Luckily for me, I recently tried out a selection of nail polish colours from one of my favourite high-street stores and was blown away by the salon-worthy results. If you're wondering what store I am talking about, it's none other than Zara.

When it comes to the high street, Zara is my top choice for affordable beauty bits. From the brand's expensive-smelling fragrances to its effective hair care line, there really is nothing Zara can't do. So, when I saw that the brand did a range of nail polishes that would help me to recreate some of the most popular nail trends at home, I knew I had to give them a go.

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

I'm going to be honest, although I love Zara, at just £9 I didn't have the highest of hopes for these polishes. Plus, I am very fussy when it comes to nail polish formulas. I don't like anything too thick and gloopy, but I also don't want to have to apply hundreds of layers in order for the colour to shine through. I am always opening parcels for work so I don't want my nail polish to chip easily, but I hate hard-to-remove formulas that stain your nails. Yep, I told you I'm fussy. However, I can honestly say that Zara's nail polishes tick all the boxes. The formula isn't too thick but I find that I only need to apply two coats of the colour for the desired effect. Plus, each polish lasts just as well as my high-end alternatives and is easy to remove whenever I fancy a change.

So, you probably want to know which shades to go for. I tried out Zara's bestselling nail polish colours and each one made it look as if I had spent hours at the salon. Don't believe me? Check out the results below...

The Best Zara Nail Polish Colours to Shop Now

1. Glazed

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

First up is the shade "glazed". Now I love this shimmery, pearlescent nail trend, but it always seemed like a bit of a faff to do at home. That was until I discovered this nail polish. Just two coats will give you the most beautiful "glazed donut" finish that still lets your natural nails shine through. This shade has earnt me so many compliments over the past week so I know I will be reaching for it again and again.

2. Red Cherry Jelly

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Next up is "red cherry jelly." The jelly nail trend is super popular right now as it gives your nails a juicy, shiny, healthy-looking finish. What I love about this polish is that it looks like it might be quite sheer but it actually adds a bold pop of colour to your manicure. Again, this polish only took two coats to achieve the above look and I was so impressed with the results.

3. Confetti

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Last but by no means least, if you want a stand-out manicure this season, you have to try the Zara nail polish in the shade "confetti". This nail polish looks exactly like it sounds, and would be perfect for an upcoming birthday or special occasion. You can wear it on its own or layer it over your favourite nail colour. I personally like to apply this on top of a pearlescent shade for a fun finish.

Shop More Zara Nail Polish Colours

