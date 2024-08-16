People Are 100% More Likely to Think You Look Demure and Polished If You Have a “Vanilla French” Manicure

Is there anything more elegant than a French tip manicure? This nail trend is so popular right now, and there's no denying how polished it looks. That being said, as someone who loves a more muted manicure, I've been keen to find a softer alternative to a bright white French tip. Luckily for me, "vanilla French" nails are a thing, and they are even chicer than they sound...

What Is a Vanilla French Manicure?

Originally coined by celebrity nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, a vanilla French mani is essentially a softer, creamier take on your typical French tip. Instead of opting for a classic white nail polish, this trend involves using more subtle, milky hues to give a gorgeous "vanilla" effect. It often features a slightly sheer finish too, which makes it look even more sophisticated in my opinion.

Although this trend originally came about in early 2023, according to Google Trends, searches are on the rise, and I can totally see why. This cosy, creamy hue is perfect for transitioning into the autumn months, so I have no doubt that it will be popular as we move into September and beyond.

If you're thinking about giving it a go, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

Vanilla French Manicure Inspiration

This soft, blended vanilla French tip looks so understated and chic.

Jennifer Lopez recently showed off her vanilla French mani.

For a creamy finish, go over your French tip with a sheer, milky shade.

Hailey Bieber is a fan of this trend.

Vanilla latte French tips, anyone?

Another gorgeous ombré design.

A creamy white nail polish and a shiny top coat will give the perfect "vanilla" finish.

Products You Need for a Vanilla French Manicure

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW This milky, off-white shade would make the most beautiful, soft French tip.

Manucurist Milky White £14 SHOP NOW Another great milky vanilla hue.

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish, 212 Annabel Rose £26 SHOP NOW If you want something slightly darker, I love this Gucci option.

Le Mini Macaron "Les Brushes" Nail Art Brush £29 SHOP NOW Use a thin nail art brush to get that French tip effect.