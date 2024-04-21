Margot Robbie's Manicurist Told Me These 5 Nail Trends Will Dominate This Summer

Summer is just around the corner (finally!) and now is the time to start looking for some summer manicure inspiration. Summer is probably my favourite time to experiment with nail trends. For the rest of the year, I usually keep things low-key with a neutral pink or a timeless red. Summertime however, is where I like to experiment. The brighter days and warmer weather always encourages me to step out of my comfort zone when I head to the salon. Although we can't guarantee sunny weather in the UK, we can at least try and manifest it without manicures. And if you're going away on holiday, now is the time to try something new, such as a colourful French manicure.

Curious to know nail trends we'll all be wanting to try for summer 2024, I spoke to celebrity manicurist and Sally Hansen ambassador, Michelle Class , whose client roster reads like a red carpet guest list. Class tends to the hands of celebrities like Margot Robbie, J.Lo, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, preparing their nails before they step out at premieres and front campaigns, so what she doesn't know about nails isn't worth knowing.

Scroll ahead for the chic trends she tips to be big news this summer, as well as how to get the look

Summer 2024 Nails Trends: 5 to Try

1. Colourful French Tips

It's a trend we see coming around every summer, and the colourful French manicure still big news for 2024, says Class. "When it comes to summer expect vibrant colours like purples, like Sally Hansen’s Knowledge Is Flower (£8), as well as lime greens, and sunny yellows to dominate summer nail designs," she says. "These will look super cute replacing your classic white French mani with a pop of colour." If you're DIY'ing at home, be sure to use a fine-tipped nail art brush to get a precise French manicure every time.

Can't decide on a colour? Go for mismatched brights on every finger.

I'm in the mood for this matcha green French mani.

Shop the trend:

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Knowledge Is Flower £8 SHOP NOW

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 131 Cavalier Seul £29 SHOP NOW

Zara Nail Set £18 SHOP NOW

2. Jelly Nails

Are you ready for the return of jelly? It's a fun way to wear your favourite shades with a twist. "Jelly nails are going to be really popular this year," says Class. "Characterised by translucent, jelly-like finishes in various colours, the jelly effect will add a playful and modern twist to summer manicures. Think of a syrupy-sheer texture with a hint of colour.



There are some jelly nail polishes around, but you can easily turn your favourite shade into a jelly finish with Class' tip. "You can do this by mixing your chosen shade into Sally Hansen’s Shiny Miracle Gel top coat (£8)," she says, which will ensure a glossy, long-wearing finish too.

Milky jelly nails are still going strong for 2024.

How pretty is this lilac jelly polish?

Shop the trend:

Zara Nail Polish in Red Cherry Jelly £9 SHOP NOW

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss in 60 Blush Jelly £9 SHOP NOW

OPI Nail Polish in Funny Bunny £15 SHOP NOW

3. Glazed Nails

'Donut glazed' nails took off a couple of summers ago with Hailey Bieber popularising chrome powder finishes, and it's a trend we're not expecting to die down anytime soon. "Glazed nails aren’t going anywhere this summer—these are really easy to re-create at home by adding one of Sally Hansens new Special Effects topcoats over any polish for an easy twist on your favourite," says Class. Opt for neutral pinks and whites or gold bold by layering over sage green.

How pretty is this glazed green hue?

If you're indecisive in the salon chair, you can never go wrong with a neutral base and a chrome effect on top.

Shop the trend:

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Unicorn £8 SHOP NOW

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Gold Drops £7 SHOP NOW

Essie Nail Art Special Effects Topcoat in 05 Cosmic Chrome £9 SHOP NOW

4. Pastel Ombré Nails

Ombré nails are back in a big way, according to Class. "Try soft pastel ombré gradients, blending colours like baby blue, lavender, and peach, which will create a dreamy and ethereal look perfect for the summer months," she says. "You can do this by blending two complementing shades together on one nail or creating your gradient starting with the deepest shade to the lighter on each individual nail. "

This is such a fun nail idea for summer.

Why not experiment with the placements of your gradient like these aura effect nails?

Shop the trend:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 125 Muse £29 SHOP NOW

H&M Nail Polish in Lilac £4 SHOP NOW

H&M 2-Pack Nail Art Brushes £4 SHOP NOW

5. Clean Nails

"Sometimes a good clean nail is the perfect summer look," says Class. And I have to agree, this is a look that works for whatever your summer plans are. "Our nails grow out faster in the sun and to avoid this, go au natural and keep them short, clean and totally hydrated during your holidays with a coat of Sally Hansen’s Hard As Nails (£8) and lashings of Vitamin E cuticle oil," says Class.



For an expensive-looking manicure you'll want to ensure your cuticles are pristine, so try a cuticle remover to safely remove any dead skin around the nail bed before finishing with a sheer wash of pink or white to complete the look.

Anyone else mesmerised by this cuticle work?

A sheer white is a sure-fire way to make your manicure look expensive.

Shop the trend:

Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover £8 £5 SHOP NOW

OPI Nail Polish in Put It in Neutral £15 SHOP NOW