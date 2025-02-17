I'm a Nail Trend Expert—These Are the 6 Nail Colours Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring
Today, for the first time in a long time that I woke up, looked outside the window and was greeted with an unexpected sight: the sun was shining. Yes, it’s still chilly and it’ll probably be back to grey skies tomorrow, but knowing that warm weather is on the horizon has me excited. Rather than sitting by the window and counting down the days however, I’ve taken to one of my favourite tasks: hunting out the biggest nail trends and, in keeping with the sun that’s shining outside, I’ve turned my attention to spring nail trends—most notably the biggest trending spring nail colours.
As someone who predicts nail trends for a living, believe me when I say that, this year, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the spring shades we're going to be wearing on our nails. Yes, pastel nail looks make an appearance, however this year we’re saying goodbye to 2024’s buttery yellow hues and instead I recommend opting for something a little cooler (in tone, that is).
There are also some more unusual colours set to take over this spring. Alongside olive green shades, you’ll also find subtle shimmers and pearlescent nails in ethereal, mermaid-inspired tones. And, for the nail minimalists, sheer nail looks are set to continue thanks to chic nearly-nude hues.
Want to see what I’m talking about? Keep scrolling for what I promise are set to be springs biggest trending nail colours.
1. Ballet Pink
This pale pink tone has timeless appeal, so you won’t just find it trending during the upcoming spring months. What makes it perfect for this time of year, however, is the subtle way it taps into the pastel nail trend that will undoubtedly start to come through as we move closer to Easter. Plus, it still feels classic enough for those who prefer a more minimalist nail look too.
Shop Ballet Pink Nail Polishes
Chanel's Ballerina nail polish is the perfect pale pink tone.
Essie's Ballet Slippers polish has beige undertones for a more muted finish.
At under £4, this is a great affordable ballet pink polish.
2. Soft Blue
Talking about pastels, for spring 2025 it’s going to be all about the soft blue mani. While it may seem intimidating, it’s actually a really adaptable shade as you can go as bright or light as you want. Alternatively, if you don't want to go full blue, try a icy French tip for a twist on the trend.
Shop Soft Blue Nail Polishes
Butter London's polish provides a high-shine glossy look.
3. Ethereal Shimmer
If you thought sparkly nail looks were secluded to the festive period, think again, as I predict we’re going to see a whole host of shimmery looks come spring. When it comes to shades, those with pastel undertones are going to channel the mood of the season most effectively however I also predict we’ll see plenty of nude chrome and pearlescent finishes too.
Shop Ethereal Shimmer Nail Polishes
If colour isn't your style, try this white pearlescent polish.
4. Zingy Olive
One for the seasonal trend anarchists, olive may seem an unexpected tone to wear during spring, however it’s a shade whose popularity is undoubtedly on the rise. For a fresh feel, rather than dark greens, instead opt for a brighter, zingier palette. Think an olive floating in your martini rather than cooked on your pizza.
Shop Zingy Olive Polishes
5. Lilac and Lavender
Another set of tones that feels intrinsically linked to spring, lilac and lavender are always sure to strike the right note at this time of year. While I’m a huge fan of these block-coloured looks, from something more subtle, lavender milk nails are also a chic way to wear the tone for a sheerer, creamier finish.
Shop Lilac and Lavender Polishes
If you haven't tried H&M's nail polishes, I recommend checking them out.
6. Nearly Naked
Okay, so these nearly naked nail looks may appear to be the opposite of a trending nail colour as they aim to give the illusion of bare nails. What I’ve found, however, is that to achieve this look, you want a nail polish with a slightly warmer, pink undertone to conceal and correct any blemishes and really show your nails off in their best light. Think of these like BB creams for your nails, offering a sheer veil of colour that still allows your natural nail to shine through.
Shop Nearly Naked Polishes
This is a great sheer polish for brittle and weak nails.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.