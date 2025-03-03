Even Celebrities Love OPI—I Spotted This Classic Nail Colour on the Oscars Red Carpet
It's no secret that OPI is one of our favourite nail brands of all time. Amongst the thousands of nail colours out there, OPI has some of the most iconic shades. From Bubble Bath to Funny Bunny and Big Apple Red to Malaga Wine, they're some of the most recognised and loved nail shades around.
So, it's no surprise that we saw an OPI classic on the Oscars red carpet last night, and IMO, it's one of OPI's best nail colours out there.
OPI Baby, Take A Vow
We spotted this milky nail look on Este Haim, created by celebrity nail artist, Natalie Minerva who used OPI's Baby, Take A Vow. This OPI nail shade is a sheer, blushing soft pink that suits everyone. While it applies sheer, it can be layered up for a more 'milky' look, which Minerva has done here using the gel polish version (but don't worry, you can also get it in nail polish form).
On Instagram, Minerva shares, "Colors like Baby, Take a Vow are great because depending on your application you can have them be very sheer, or far more pigmented depending on how much gel you apply per layer. For Este, I was super heavy handed so this version was a bit more on the pigmented side."
Personally, I love this milky pink manicure combined with the almond nail shape and will be getting hold of the OPI nail colour to recreate this look at home. However, this versatile shade means it also look super pretty applied in a sheer coat below—it's like a tinted moisturiser for your nails that instantly makes your nails look neat, healthy and glossy.
Shop OPI Baby, Take A Vow
Shop More Classic OPI Shades
Bubble Bath is a classic for a reason, and is another sheer pink that suits everyone.
OPI Funny Bunny is a sheer, milky white and is favourite of Hailey Bieber as a base for her signature glazed doughnut manicure.
OPI Put It In Neutral is another sheer pink favourite of the Who What Wear UK team.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
-
Selena Gomez Is Dripping in Jewels at the Oscars—Her "Peach Champagne" Mani Looks Just as Expensive
*Swoon*
By Jamie Schneider
-
These Under-$15 Products Are Responsible for Lily-Rose Depp's 1940s-Inspired "Hollywood Icon" Curls
I must re-create them ASAP.
By Jamie Schneider
-
This Regal Hair Trend Is Winning the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet
Ariana Grande, Lupita Nyong'o, and Mikey Madison are proof.
By Jamie Schneider
-
The Oscars Are the Pinnacle of Award Season (and so Are the Beauty Looks)—22 Standouts
One word: obsessed.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Elegant, Subtle, and Painfully Chic—Licorice French Nails Will Be *It* for Spring
This "anti-trend" is one to watch.
By Jamie Schneider
-
If Chanel Nail Polishes Had a Fan Club, I'd Be President—the Trendiest Spring 2025 Shades to Shop
They're impossibly chic.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Wildly Popular, Taylor Swift–Coded Lipstick Is Rarely in Stock—Now There's a Nail Polish Version
Act fast.
By Jamie Schneider
-
This Was the *Scorching* Heat–Proof Mascara Every Woman Wore on the Set of White Lotus
It's underrated and editor approved.
By Kaitlyn McLintock