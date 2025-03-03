Even Celebrities Love OPI—I Spotted This Classic Nail Colour on the Oscars Red Carpet

It's no secret that OPI is one of our favourite nail brands of all time. Amongst the thousands of nail colours out there, OPI has some of the most iconic shades. From Bubble Bath to Funny Bunny and Big Apple Red to Malaga Wine, they're some of the most recognised and loved nail shades around.

So, it's no surprise that we saw an OPI classic on the Oscars red carpet last night, and IMO, it's one of OPI's best nail colours out there.

OPI Baby, Take A Vow

OPI Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish
OPI
Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish

We spotted this milky nail look on Este Haim, created by celebrity nail artist, Natalie Minerva who used OPI's Baby, Take A Vow. This OPI nail shade is a sheer, blushing soft pink that suits everyone. While it applies sheer, it can be layered up for a more 'milky' look, which Minerva has done here using the gel polish version (but don't worry, you can also get it in nail polish form).

On Instagram, Minerva shares, "Colors like Baby, Take a Vow are great because depending on your application you can have them be very sheer, or far more pigmented depending on how much gel you apply per layer. For Este, I was super heavy handed so this version was a bit more on the pigmented side."

Personally, I love this milky pink manicure combined with the almond nail shape and will be getting hold of the OPI nail colour to recreate this look at home. However, this versatile shade means it also look super pretty applied in a sheer coat below—it's like a tinted moisturiser for your nails that instantly makes your nails look neat, healthy and glossy.

Shop OPI Baby, Take A Vow

OPI Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish
OPI
Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish

Shop More Classic OPI Shades

Opi Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Sheer Pink Nail Polish - Bubble Bath 15ml
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Bubble Bath

Bubble Bath is a classic for a reason, and is another sheer pink that suits everyone.

Opi Nail Polish - Funny Bunny White 15ml
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny

OPI Funny Bunny is a sheer, milky white and is favourite of Hailey Bieber as a base for her signature glazed doughnut manicure.

Put It in Neutral Nail Polish
OPI
Nail Polish in Put It in Neutral

OPI Put It In Neutral is another sheer pink favourite of the Who What Wear UK team.

