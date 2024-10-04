I Know You're Stylish If You Have an Immaculate Pedicure Year-Round—4 Chic Colours That Work in October

As we settle into autumn, our regular pedicure can fall way, way off the self care priority list as soon as the temperature drops. Unlike the summer, when our feet are more often on show in sandals, our feet are often tucked away in our new season boots or loafers during the day (and fluffy socks come evening, of course). It's easy to neglect our feet at this time of the year, however, indulging in a regular autumn pedicure is a great way to keep your feet looking and feeling good as we head into winter. Plus, a great pedicure means your feet will be looking great in time for the party season and winter weddings as we reach for our heels once again.



So, what October pedicure colours should you try next? As October ushers in the autumnal tones in our wardrobes, it's the perfect time to explore pedicure colour trends that capture this vibe too. I've been scrolling on the feeds of Instagram's chicest pedicurists to find the October pedicure colours that the fashion set is booking in for this month. From glossy black to chocolate brown, there's an autumn pedicure colour to suit everyone. Scroll ahead for all the pedicure colour inspo you need to get ready for your next pedicure appointment.

Chic October Pedicure Colours to Try

1. Black

Black is a colour that works year-round in our wardrobe, so it makes total sense as a classic colour for our toes too. It may be a dark shade, but works a bit like a neutral hue too, so it will go with whatever shoes or outfit you're wearing, and won't look out of place at winter weddings and Halloween. Black is also a great moody autumn pedicure colour, and always looks super glossy, which will ensure your pedicure looks expensive.

essie Licorice Nail Varnish £9 SHOP NOW I love Essie's formulas on my toes—they last so well.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Le Diable En Chanel £29 SHOP NOW The deepest, glossiest black nail polish around.

Beauty Pie Dr Glycolic™ Soft Feet 7-Day Peel Socks £6 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



These exfoliating socks gradually work over a week to gently shed dead skin from your feet to smooth rough heels.

2. Cherry

Cherry red is chic, timeless and perfect as an October pedicure colour. It exudes luxury and is still a little moody without venturing to very dark pedicure colours like black and brown if they aren't your bag. Dark reds are a great way to bring your pedicure into autumn and winter if you usually opt for a bright red pedicure during the spring and summer months.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish in Black Cherry Bomb £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



A deep, black-cherry red that instantly makes your feet look polished.

OPI Got the Blues for Red Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW OPI's Got The Blues For Red is going to be one of autumn's biggest nail colours, and it looks great on toes too.

Tweezerman Dual Sided Pushy Cuticle Stick £16 SHOP NOW The secret to making your at-home pedicure look professional is neat cuticles. Use this to push back dead skin around the base of the nail, which will help your polish go on far neater.

3. Chocolate

Chocolate brown nails are dominating our manicures this autumn, and we're inclined to try the trend on our toes too. Stylish types are opting for deep browns this month, which are a warmer, soft alternative to black. There is a shade of brown to suit everyone, from dark chocolate to chestnut and mushroom brown.

H&M Gel Nail Polish in Tiramisu for 2 £7 SHOP NOW The gel-like finish of this nail polish ensures a long-lasting finish on your toes.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Purrrride £16 SHOP NOW This deep, chocolatey brown shade is on my wishlist.

Footner Exfoliating Foot Mask Socks £17 £9 SHOP NOW If you can't make it to the salon, these exfoliating socks are the next best thing—they totally transform dry, rough feet into silky smooth soles in a matter of days.

4. French Pedicure

We saw the French pedicure take off during the summer, and it's still being hotly requested in salons right now as we move into autumn. It's a perfect transitional look to take your feet from summer to the new season, while remaining timeless and making your feet look neat.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW The perfect sheer pink base for a French pedicure.

essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in First Fitting £9 SHOP NOW Coat the tips with Essie's long-wearing formula, which provides a hard-wearing, gel-like finish.