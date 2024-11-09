4 Sophisticated Pedicure Colours That Will Make Your Party Outfits Look Ultra Polished
How is it November already? This year is flying by and Christmas is fast approaching. Yep, my diary is already filling up with festive meals, family parties and celebratory drinks, so I'm using the next couple of weeks to get ahead on my beauty appointments so that I can make sure I'm feeling my very best for this busy season ahead. My haircut is booked, and next on my list is a manicure and pedicure.
I know that I'll be wearing heels a lot over the next two months, so I want to choose a pedicure colour that will compliment my winter wardrobe and help add that elegant finishing touch to my evening outfits. However, with so many shades to choose from, I'm not really sure what to go for. In order to help me decide, I reached out to Hayley McColm, Pro Nail Ambassador from Mii Cosmetics, to get an expert's opinion on what pedicure colours will be big this November.
From classic shades to shimmery finishes, McColm has recommended something for everyone, so keep on scrolling for her expert advice and nail polish recommendations. Whether you're doing at at-home pedicure or treating yourself to a salon appointment like me, your toes will be looking party-ready in no time...
4 Elegant November Pedicure Colours to Try, According to an Expert
1. Earthy Green Tones
This might not be your typical choice, but deep green, earthy tones look so chic around this time of year. "This will be a big trend for November, as a shade that gives an instant sense of warmth and comfort," explains McColm. Not only that, but this shade will also compliment other warm tones such as burgundy or chocolate brown, so you can be sure that your pedicure won't clash with your wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
This slightly lighter, warmer shade is so unique.
2. Classic and Shimmery Reds
"A classic, vibrant red is honestly perfect all year round but especially so at this time of year," says McColm. This shade is such a timeless choice and makes a great pedicure colour for the festive season. However, if you want to take it up a notch, why not opt for a shimmery red? McColm recommends Madame Rouge from Mii Cosmetics. "[This shade] is a stunning red with an understated shimmer as an elevated version of red glitters for this season."
Shop the Trend:
A classic option if you prefer a non-shimmery finish.
3. Burgundy
If you want something a little richer and warmer, you simply can't go wrong with burgundy. "This autumn classic has been everywhere and it’s not going anywhere any time soon," explains McColm. "Bonus points for its versatility: it goes with every outfit for the colder seasons."
Shop the Trend:
Or, try this more purple-toned hue from OPI.
4. Milky French
Last but by no means least, for those of you who prefer something a little more subtle, say hello to a milky French pedicure. "I’ve seen a lot of milky French pedis lately which is a nod back to minimal nails from the '90s," says McColm. "Hopeful Blush and True Innocence from Mii Cosmetics will help you achieve that chic, timeless French finish."
Shop the Trend:
This nail polish would make a great base colour for a milky French tip.
These nail pens make it so much easier to draw a French tip onto your nail.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
I Quit Gel Nails After Discovering This $13 Product Keeps My At-Home Manis Chip-Free for 2 Weeks
I'm never looking back.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Hailey Bieber's Maple Syrup Manicure Is All I Can Think About Until My Next Salon Visit
I tracked down the exact shades you'll need to copy it.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Even the Chicest People Can't Agree on This "Controversial" Manicure—6 Alts They're Choosing
Expensive-looking manis ahead.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Documenting Nail Trends Is My Sport of Choice—I Predict These 11 Will Dominate This Winter
Major mani inspo ahead.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Adding This Easy Step Into My Nail Routine Elevated My At-Home Manicures
They've genuinely never looked better.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Elegant and Expensive Looking: 18 Almond-Shaped Nail Designs We're Wearing This Month
BRB, booking a nail appointment.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Never Thought I'd Paint My Nails This "Polarizing" Color—Now I'm Obsessed
It's surprisingly chic.
By Grace Lindsay
-
With the Rise of Y3K Beauty, "Smart Nails" Have Never Been More Mainstream
"It's like cyberpunk goes couture."
By Jamie Schneider