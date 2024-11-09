4 Sophisticated Pedicure Colours That Will Make Your Party Outfits Look Ultra Polished

How is it November already? This year is flying by and Christmas is fast approaching. Yep, my diary is already filling up with festive meals, family parties and celebratory drinks, so I'm using the next couple of weeks to get ahead on my beauty appointments so that I can make sure I'm feeling my very best for this busy season ahead. My haircut is booked, and next on my list is a manicure and pedicure.

I know that I'll be wearing heels a lot over the next two months, so I want to choose a pedicure colour that will compliment my winter wardrobe and help add that elegant finishing touch to my evening outfits. However, with so many shades to choose from, I'm not really sure what to go for. In order to help me decide, I reached out to Hayley McColm, Pro Nail Ambassador from Mii Cosmetics, to get an expert's opinion on what pedicure colours will be big this November.

From classic shades to shimmery finishes, McColm has recommended something for everyone, so keep on scrolling for her expert advice and nail polish recommendations. Whether you're doing at at-home pedicure or treating yourself to a salon appointment like me, your toes will be looking party-ready in no time...

4 Elegant November Pedicure Colours to Try, According to an Expert

1. Earthy Green Tones

This might not be your typical choice, but deep green, earthy tones look so chic around this time of year. "This will be a big trend for November, as a shade that gives an instant sense of warmth and comfort," explains McColm. Not only that, but this shade will also compliment other warm tones such as burgundy or chocolate brown, so you can be sure that your pedicure won't clash with your wardrobe.

2. Classic and Shimmery Reds

"A classic, vibrant red is honestly perfect all year round but especially so at this time of year," says McColm. This shade is such a timeless choice and makes a great pedicure colour for the festive season. However, if you want to take it up a notch, why not opt for a shimmery red? McColm recommends Madame Rouge from Mii Cosmetics. "[This shade] is a stunning red with an understated shimmer as an elevated version of red glitters for this season."

3. Burgundy

If you want something a little richer and warmer, you simply can't go wrong with burgundy. "This autumn classic has been everywhere and it’s not going anywhere any time soon," explains McColm. "Bonus points for its versatility: it goes with every outfit for the colder seasons."

4. Milky French

Last but by no means least, for those of you who prefer something a little more subtle, say hello to a milky French pedicure. "I’ve seen a lot of milky French pedis lately which is a nod back to minimal nails from the '90s," says McColm. "Hopeful Blush and True Innocence from Mii Cosmetics will help you achieve that chic, timeless French finish."

