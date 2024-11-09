4 Sophisticated Pedicure Colours That Will Make Your Party Outfits Look Ultra Polished

Grace Lindsay
By
published
in Features

How is it November already? This year is flying by and Christmas is fast approaching. Yep, my diary is already filling up with festive meals, family parties and celebratory drinks, so I'm using the next couple of weeks to get ahead on my beauty appointments so that I can make sure I'm feeling my very best for this busy season ahead. My haircut is booked, and next on my list is a manicure and pedicure.

I know that I'll be wearing heels a lot over the next two months, so I want to choose a pedicure colour that will compliment my winter wardrobe and help add that elegant finishing touch to my evening outfits. However, with so many shades to choose from, I'm not really sure what to go for. In order to help me decide, I reached out to Hayley McColm, Pro Nail Ambassador from Mii Cosmetics, to get an expert's opinion on what pedicure colours will be big this November.

From classic shades to shimmery finishes, McColm has recommended something for everyone, so keep on scrolling for her expert advice and nail polish recommendations. Whether you're doing at at-home pedicure or treating yourself to a salon appointment like me, your toes will be looking party-ready in no time...

4 Elegant November Pedicure Colours to Try, According to an Expert

1. Earthy Green Tones

@monikh with a green pedicure

(Image credit: @monikh)

This might not be your typical choice, but deep green, earthy tones look so chic around this time of year. "This will be a big trend for November, as a shade that gives an instant sense of warmth and comfort," explains McColm. Not only that, but this shade will also compliment other warm tones such as burgundy or chocolate brown, so you can be sure that your pedicure won't clash with your wardrobe.

Shop the Trend:

Midnight Snacc Nail Polish
OPI
Midnight Snacc Nail Polish

Such a festive shade.

Mii Cosmetics Nail Polish
Mii Cosmetics
Rich Meadow Colour Confidence Nail Polish

Just. So. Chic.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel Limited Edition 83 Vert Bronze
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel Limited Edition 83 Vert Bronze

This slightly lighter, warmer shade is so unique.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish Spaceship Voyage

I love a shimmery finish.

2. Classic and Shimmery Reds

@harrietwestmoreland red pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

"A classic, vibrant red is honestly perfect all year round but especially so at this time of year," says McColm. This shade is such a timeless choice and makes a great pedicure colour for the festive season. However, if you want to take it up a notch, why not opt for a shimmery red? McColm recommends Madame Rouge from Mii Cosmetics. "[This shade] is a stunning red with an understated shimmer as an elevated version of red glitters for this season."

Shop the Trend:

Nailberry L'oxygéné Nail Lacquer - to the Moon and Back
Nailberry
L'oxygéné Nail Lacquer - To The Moon and Back

How stunning?!

Opi Nail Lacquer Red Nail Polish - Big Apple Red
OPI
Nail Lacquer Red Nail Polish - Big Apple Red

A classic option if you prefer a non-shimmery finish.

DIOR Vernis Limited Edition 114 Lumière
Dior
Vernis Limited Edition 114 Lumière

This is going straight on my Christmas list.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish Disco Fever

H&M nail polishes are so affordable.

3. Burgundy

@slipintostyle with a burgundy pedicure

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

If you want something a little richer and warmer, you simply can't go wrong with burgundy. "This autumn classic has been everywhere and it’s not going anywhere any time soon," explains McColm. "Bonus points for its versatility: it goes with every outfit for the colder seasons."

Shop the Trend:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour

This is a great burgundy option that will never go out of style.

Essie Nail Polish - 50 Bordeaux
Essie
Nail Polish - 50 Bordeaux

Essie has a more red-toned burgundy that looks so elegant.

Opi Nail Lacquer Dark Red Nail Polish - Black Cherry Chutney
OPI
Nail Lacquer Dark Red Nail Polish - Black Cherry Chutney

Or, try this more purple-toned hue from OPI.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish Platinum Plum

Another great option from H&M.

4. Milky French

@harrietwestmoreland French pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Last but by no means least, for those of you who prefer something a little more subtle, say hello to a milky French pedicure. "I’ve seen a lot of milky French pedis lately which is a nod back to minimal nails from the '90s," says McColm. "Hopeful Blush and True Innocence from Mii Cosmetics will help you achieve that chic, timeless French finish."

Shop the Trend:

Mii Cosmetics Nail Polish
Mii Cosmetics
Hopeful Blush Colour Confidence Nail Polish

This nail polish would make a great base colour for a milky French tip.

Nails Inc. Mani Marker White
Nails Inc.
Mani Marker White

These nail pens make it so much easier to draw a French tip onto your nail.

Opi Nail Lacquer Top Coat
OPI
Nail Lacquer Top Coat

Finish things off with a glossy top coat.

Mylee French Tip Stamper
Mylee
French Tip Stamper

Another easy way to do a French tip at home.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

