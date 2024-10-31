Hailey Bieber's Maple Syrup Manicure Is All I Can Think About Until My Next Salon Visit

Hailey Bieber's maple syrup manicure

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Call me basic, but I'm a sucker for anything fall coded—from pumpkin spice lattes to turtleneck sweaters and boots. It doesn't really stop there either. Any opportunity to wear latte-inspired nail colors or shades that echo a syrupy sweet snack, I'm in. That's why I was completely mesmerized by Hailey Bieber's maple syrup manicure. As you can tell, I'm still thinking about it a good month later and planning on getting it once it's time to refresh my Halloween nails.

At first glance, you might think this is just your typical brown nail color, but oh would you be wrong. Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, added so much extra depth to this color to give it more of a syrupy sheen. Naturally, I needed to exactly how she did it and got the scoop. Keep reading below for how Ganzorigt created this epic fall shade and how you can do it too.

How to Create Maple Syrup Nails

It actually took Ganzorigt quite a bit of effort to achieve the perfect maple syrup shade. She shared that she mixed four different shades of brown ranging from dark to light. "Once the color was similar to a deep brown jelly, I then added a clear base coat to thin it out," she explains. "The two main shades used from OPI were their gel colors in Cliffside Karaoke and Brown to Earth."

If you'd like to re-create the shade yourself or tell your nail salon tech what colors to use, Ganzorigt recommends copying her process. You'll start by mixing the two above shades, but you can really make it your own by combining them with any other dark or light-toned brown hues that you'd like. You might have to play around a bit to achieve the perfect color. Then, you'll want to add a clear base coat to give it a glazed look.

It also wouldn't hurt to have a home manicure kit handy for this if you're DIYing. A nail file, cuticle pusher, and nail clippers are absolutely essential—especially if you'll be trying your hand at Gel-X Extensions. Cuticle oil is also necessary IMHO because it keeps your nail area from looking dry and makes your mani look extra polished.

You can shop Ganzorgit's key colors for a maple syrup manicure below along with her choice of base coat.

Opi Gelcolor Intelli-Gel - Cliffside Karaoke
OPI
GelColor Intelli-Gel in Cliffside Karaoke

Opi Gelcolor Intelli-Gel - Brown to Earth 0.5 Oz - #gcf004
OPI
GelColor Intelli-Gel in Brown to Earth

Opi Natural Nail Base Coat
OPI
Natural Nail Base Coat

Botefei Manicure Kit
BOTEFEI
Manicure Kit

Blooming Nails Cuticle Oil-Pink
SheGlam
Blooming Nails Cuticle Oil-Pink 8ml

More Fall Nail Colors to Try

Opi Nail Lacquer in Complimentary Wine
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Complimentary Wine

This deep burgundy nail color is another favorite of Ganzorigt's for fall because it's timeless and a true burgundy. It's a great option for anyone who loves a moodier hue for the season.

Essie Nail Color 605 Bed Rock & Roll
Essie
Nail Color in 605 Bed Rock & Roll

I love that this burnt red shade has a few brown undertones, making it the perfect fall latte-inspired hue.

Dior Vernis
Dior
Nail Polish in Pied-de-Poule

This midnight blue (almost black) shade from Dior is so rich and perfect for the fall-to-winter transition. Similarly, Ganzorigt loves OPI's shade Midnight Mantra, which is a close match to this one.

Olive & June, Enchanted
Olive & June
Nail Polish in Enchanted

Olive & June's mystical deep purple shade gives wicked queen energy. It also has a hint of shimmer to add a bit of mischief.

Chanel, Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Sorcière
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Sorcière

If deeper shades aren't your cup of tea for fall, try this rosier color from Chanel.

Opi Nail Lacquer - Lincoln Park After Dark - 0.5 Fl Oz
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark

Ganzorigt says this classic OPI shade is one of her most-requested during fall. It's such a dark shade of purple that it almost appears black.

73% Plant Power Good Energy Efficient Nail Polish
NAILS.INC
73% Plant Power Nail Polish in Good Energy Efficient

Nude shades are timeless, but this pink-leaning shade has a bit of a brown undertone that works nicely for the season.

Shawna Hudson
Associate Beauty Editor

Shawna Hudson is a beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and travel writer with over 10 years of experience. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, and more. She is currently a beauty writer at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.

