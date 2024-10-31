Hailey Bieber's Maple Syrup Manicure Is All I Can Think About Until My Next Salon Visit
Call me basic, but I'm a sucker for anything fall coded—from pumpkin spice lattes to turtleneck sweaters and boots. It doesn't really stop there either. Any opportunity to wear latte-inspired nail colors or shades that echo a syrupy sweet snack, I'm in. That's why I was completely mesmerized by Hailey Bieber's maple syrup manicure. As you can tell, I'm still thinking about it a good month later and planning on getting it once it's time to refresh my Halloween nails.
At first glance, you might think this is just your typical brown nail color, but oh would you be wrong. Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, added so much extra depth to this color to give it more of a syrupy sheen. Naturally, I needed to exactly how she did it and got the scoop. Keep reading below for how Ganzorigt created this epic fall shade and how you can do it too.
How to Create Maple Syrup Nails
It actually took Ganzorigt quite a bit of effort to achieve the perfect maple syrup shade. She shared that she mixed four different shades of brown ranging from dark to light. "Once the color was similar to a deep brown jelly, I then added a clear base coat to thin it out," she explains. "The two main shades used from OPI were their gel colors in Cliffside Karaoke and Brown to Earth."
If you'd like to re-create the shade yourself or tell your nail salon tech what colors to use, Ganzorigt recommends copying her process. You'll start by mixing the two above shades, but you can really make it your own by combining them with any other dark or light-toned brown hues that you'd like. You might have to play around a bit to achieve the perfect color. Then, you'll want to add a clear base coat to give it a glazed look.
It also wouldn't hurt to have a home manicure kit handy for this if you're DIYing. A nail file, cuticle pusher, and nail clippers are absolutely essential—especially if you'll be trying your hand at Gel-X Extensions. Cuticle oil is also necessary IMHO because it keeps your nail area from looking dry and makes your mani look extra polished.
You can shop Ganzorgit's key colors for a maple syrup manicure below along with her choice of base coat.
More Fall Nail Colors to Try
This deep burgundy nail color is another favorite of Ganzorigt's for fall because it's timeless and a true burgundy. It's a great option for anyone who loves a moodier hue for the season.
I love that this burnt red shade has a few brown undertones, making it the perfect fall latte-inspired hue.
This midnight blue (almost black) shade from Dior is so rich and perfect for the fall-to-winter transition. Similarly, Ganzorigt loves OPI's shade Midnight Mantra, which is a close match to this one.
Olive & June's mystical deep purple shade gives wicked queen energy. It also has a hint of shimmer to add a bit of mischief.
If deeper shades aren't your cup of tea for fall, try this rosier color from Chanel.
Ganzorigt says this classic OPI shade is one of her most-requested during fall. It's such a dark shade of purple that it almost appears black.
Nude shades are timeless, but this pink-leaning shade has a bit of a brown undertone that works nicely for the season.
Shawna Hudson is a beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and travel writer with over 10 years of experience. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, and more. She is currently a beauty writer at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.
-
Even the Chicest People Can't Agree on This "Controversial" Manicure—6 Alts They're Choosing
Expensive-looking manis ahead.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Documenting Nail Trends Is My Sport of Choice—I Predict These 11 Will Dominate This Winter
Major mani inspo ahead.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Adding This Easy Step Into My Nail Routine Elevated My At-Home Manicures
They've genuinely never looked better.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Elegant and Expensive Looking: 18 Almond-Shaped Nail Designs We're Wearing This Month
BRB, booking a nail appointment.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Never Thought I'd Paint My Nails This "Polarizing" Color—Now I'm Obsessed
It's surprisingly chic.
By Grace Lindsay
-
With the Rise of Y3K Beauty, "Smart Nails" Have Never Been More Mainstream
"It's like cyberpunk goes couture."
By Jamie Schneider
-
From Hailey Bieber to a Chanel Nail Artist, Everyone's Donning This Rich Fall Manicure
Booking my next appointment stat.
By Jamie Schneider
-
From Cherry to Brick to Oxblood, These Are the 10 Best Red Nail Polishes for Every Skin Tone
Instant elegance, no matter the season.
By Jamie Schneider