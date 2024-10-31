Hailey Bieber's Maple Syrup Manicure Is All I Can Think About Until My Next Salon Visit

Call me basic, but I'm a sucker for anything fall coded—from pumpkin spice lattes to turtleneck sweaters and boots. It doesn't really stop there either. Any opportunity to wear latte-inspired nail colors or shades that echo a syrupy sweet snack, I'm in. That's why I was completely mesmerized by Hailey Bieber's maple syrup manicure. As you can tell, I'm still thinking about it a good month later and planning on getting it once it's time to refresh my Halloween nails.

At first glance, you might think this is just your typical brown nail color, but oh would you be wrong. Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, added so much extra depth to this color to give it more of a syrupy sheen. Naturally, I needed to exactly how she did it and got the scoop. Keep reading below for how Ganzorigt created this epic fall shade and how you can do it too.

How to Create Maple Syrup Nails

It actually took Ganzorigt quite a bit of effort to achieve the perfect maple syrup shade. She shared that she mixed four different shades of brown ranging from dark to light. "Once the color was similar to a deep brown jelly, I then added a clear base coat to thin it out," she explains. "The two main shades used from OPI were their gel colors in Cliffside Karaoke and Brown to Earth."

If you'd like to re-create the shade yourself or tell your nail salon tech what colors to use, Ganzorigt recommends copying her process. You'll start by mixing the two above shades, but you can really make it your own by combining them with any other dark or light-toned brown hues that you'd like. You might have to play around a bit to achieve the perfect color. Then, you'll want to add a clear base coat to give it a glazed look.

It also wouldn't hurt to have a home manicure kit handy for this if you're DIYing. A nail file, cuticle pusher, and nail clippers are absolutely essential—especially if you'll be trying your hand at Gel-X Extensions. Cuticle oil is also necessary IMHO because it keeps your nail area from looking dry and makes your mani look extra polished.

You can shop Ganzorgit's key colors for a maple syrup manicure below along with her choice of base coat.

OPI GelColor Intelli-Gel in Cliffside Karaoke $25 SHOP NOW

OPI GelColor Intelli-Gel in Brown to Earth $25 SHOP NOW

OPI Natural Nail Base Coat $12 SHOP NOW

BOTEFEI Manicure Kit $10 SHOP NOW

SheGlam Blooming Nails Cuticle Oil-Pink 8ml $2 SHOP NOW

More Fall Nail Colors to Try

OPI Nail Lacquer in Complimentary Wine $9 SHOP NOW This deep burgundy nail color is another favorite of Ganzorigt's for fall because it's timeless and a true burgundy. It's a great option for anyone who loves a moodier hue for the season.

Essie Nail Color in 605 Bed Rock & Roll $10 SHOP NOW I love that this burnt red shade has a few brown undertones, making it the perfect fall latte-inspired hue.

Dior Nail Polish in Pied-de-Poule $32 SHOP NOW This midnight blue (almost black) shade from Dior is so rich and perfect for the fall-to-winter transition. Similarly, Ganzorigt loves OPI's shade Midnight Mantra, which is a close match to this one.

Olive & June Nail Polish in Enchanted $8 SHOP NOW Olive & June's mystical deep purple shade gives wicked queen energy. It also has a hint of shimmer to add a bit of mischief.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Sorcière $32 SHOP NOW If deeper shades aren't your cup of tea for fall, try this rosier color from Chanel.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark $13 SHOP NOW Ganzorigt says this classic OPI shade is one of her most-requested during fall. It's such a dark shade of purple that it almost appears black.