I've Never Been Drawn to Valentine's Day Nails, But These Chic French Tip Designs Have Me Sold

Valentine's Day is approaching, and while I don't believe in spending lots of money every time a new occasion rolls around, I do like to do little things now and again to celebrate these special events. When it comes to Valentine's Day, however, I must admit I've never been one for adopting a Valentine's nail trend—they just never seem to be very me. I much prefer a chic, minimalist design over something bright and gimmicky. Instead, to celebrate Valentine's Day, I'd rather get out my best perfume and put a bit of red lipstick on to make myself feel good.

Having said that, whether you're spending the day with your partner, your friends or simply having a quiet one to yourself, I can't deny that getting my nails done makes me feel so much better. And, this year, I've actually seen a surge in very chic Valentine's Day nail ideas—and they all have one thing in common. To me, nothing says chic like a French tip manicure, so I'm thrilled to have found some inspiration on how I can wear this trend in February.

Luckily for me, there are so many Valentine's French tip nail designs out there, and to be honest I've been having a hard time choosing which one to go for. I've rounded up some of my favourite manicure looks below, so keep on scrolling if you're also thinking of treating yourself to some new nails to celebrate the day of love...

11 French Tip Valentine's Day Nail Designs

1. Pink and Red French Tips

@iramshelton pink and red French tip nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Can't decide between pink or red French tips this Valentine's Day? Why not go for both? I love this super-cool, half-and-half design.

2. Glazed Heart French Tips

@imarninails glazed heart-shaped French tip nails

(Image credit: @imarninails)

Glazed nails are so on trend, and this heart design is perfect for February and beyond.

3. Confetti French Tips

@themaniclub confetti French tip nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

If you want to go for a fun, statement French tip, I'm a big fan of this red and pink confetti design. This manicure is bound to earn you so many compliments.

4. Double Red French Tips

@iramshelton red double French tip nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

In my opinion, a double French tip looks so chic. Opt for a red nail polish to make this look Valentine's Day worthy.

5. Micro Red French Tips

@harrietwestmoreland micro red French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

If you prefer something more subtle, a micro-French tip is the way to go. This design features a thin French tip that adds a polished finish to any nail look.

6. Neon Pink French Tips

@harrietwestmoreland neon pink French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Pink is always a smart choice for Valentine's Day, but this neon pink design takes things to a whole new level.

7. Classic French Tips

@paintedbyjools French tip nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If pink and red shades aren't your thing, you simply can't go wrong with a classic French tip. This modern French manicure is perfect for any special occasions.

8. Red Velvet French Tips

@nailartbyqueenie red velvet French tip nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

How stunning is this red velvet design? This manicure is sure to turn heads.

9. Pink Glow French Tips

@harrietwestmoreland pink glow French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This soft pink hue looks so romantic when paired with a white French tip. Plus, the shiny finish adds a beautiful glow to your nails.

10. Red Heart French Tips

@iramshelton red heart French tip nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

In my opinion, this is the perfect Valentine's Day manicure.

11. Soft Pink French Tips

@raelondonnails pink French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Simple, classic and clean. This soft-pink French tip look so polished.

The Best Products for French Tip Valentine's Day Nail Designs

Gucci Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish
Gucci
Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish in 025 Goldie Red

A red nail polish is a must, and I've got my eyes on this chic shade from Gucci.

Nails Inc Mani Marker Pink
Nails Inc
Mani Marker Pink

This pink mani marker will made doing French tips at home so much easier.

Opi Xpress/on Nude Press on Nails Gel-Like Salon Manicure - French Press
OPI
xPRESS/ON Nude Press on Nails Gel-Like Salon Manicure - French Press

If you want a classic look, I recommend these press-on nails from OPI.

Nailberry Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

A romantic, soft pink nail polish will look so sophisticated this Valentine's Day.

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit

Use the thin brush from this kit to get a flawless French tip at home.

