I've Never Been Drawn to Valentine's Day Nails, But These Chic French Tip Designs Have Me Sold
Valentine's Day is approaching, and while I don't believe in spending lots of money every time a new occasion rolls around, I do like to do little things now and again to celebrate these special events. When it comes to Valentine's Day, however, I must admit I've never been one for adopting a Valentine's nail trend—they just never seem to be very me. I much prefer a chic, minimalist design over something bright and gimmicky. Instead, to celebrate Valentine's Day, I'd rather get out my best perfume and put a bit of red lipstick on to make myself feel good.
Having said that, whether you're spending the day with your partner, your friends or simply having a quiet one to yourself, I can't deny that getting my nails done makes me feel so much better. And, this year, I've actually seen a surge in very chic Valentine's Day nail ideas—and they all have one thing in common. To me, nothing says chic like a French tip manicure, so I'm thrilled to have found some inspiration on how I can wear this trend in February.
Luckily for me, there are so many Valentine's French tip nail designs out there, and to be honest I've been having a hard time choosing which one to go for. I've rounded up some of my favourite manicure looks below, so keep on scrolling if you're also thinking of treating yourself to some new nails to celebrate the day of love...
11 French Tip Valentine's Day Nail Designs
1. Pink and Red French Tips
Can't decide between pink or red French tips this Valentine's Day? Why not go for both? I love this super-cool, half-and-half design.
2. Glazed Heart French Tips
Glazed nails are so on trend, and this heart design is perfect for February and beyond.
3. Confetti French Tips
If you want to go for a fun, statement French tip, I'm a big fan of this red and pink confetti design. This manicure is bound to earn you so many compliments.
4. Double Red French Tips
In my opinion, a double French tip looks so chic. Opt for a red nail polish to make this look Valentine's Day worthy.
5. Micro Red French Tips
If you prefer something more subtle, a micro-French tip is the way to go. This design features a thin French tip that adds a polished finish to any nail look.
6. Neon Pink French Tips
Pink is always a smart choice for Valentine's Day, but this neon pink design takes things to a whole new level.
7. Classic French Tips
If pink and red shades aren't your thing, you simply can't go wrong with a classic French tip. This modern French manicure is perfect for any special occasions.
8. Red Velvet French Tips
How stunning is this red velvet design? This manicure is sure to turn heads.
9. Pink Glow French Tips
This soft pink hue looks so romantic when paired with a white French tip. Plus, the shiny finish adds a beautiful glow to your nails.
10. Red Heart French Tips
In my opinion, this is the perfect Valentine's Day manicure.
11. Soft Pink French Tips
Simple, classic and clean. This soft-pink French tip look so polished.
The Best Products for French Tip Valentine's Day Nail Designs
A red nail polish is a must, and I've got my eyes on this chic shade from Gucci.
This pink mani marker will made doing French tips at home so much easier.
If you want a classic look, I recommend these press-on nails from OPI.
A romantic, soft pink nail polish will look so sophisticated this Valentine's Day.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
