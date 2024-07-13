Sorry to My Neutral Manicure—This Fun Summer Nail Trend Is Tempting Me to Try Something New

Bright nail colours have been everywhere this year, from butter yellow French tips to ice-cream hues like pistachio, we've seen it all. So, it makes total sense that the nail trend wheel of fortune has now landed on a nostalgic orangey shade in all its bold, bright glory, and just in time for the height of summer.



Yes, coral nails are set to make a big splash this year, with the likes of Florence Pugh and Blake Lively already opting for the trend over more traditional hues. And the wearable yet impactful shade is the perfect salve to our so far sun-free UK summer thanks to its ability to add a fun pop of colour to an otherwise grey day.

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | elevated nail artist (@nailartbyqueenie) A photo posted by on

As the orangey-pink hue is a fairly bold choice compared to the glazed and glass nails of recent years, we spoke to Kamden Monplaisir, Founder of Awe London to get the full lowdown on the coral nail trend. “Coral nails scream summer, they're vibrant and striking but still manage to be versatile. What's not to love? says Monplaisir. Opting for a bold coral is one thing, but choosing an exact shade during your next manicure—especially if you're normally a lover of neutrals—is a whole different affair.

So, for first timers Monplaisir recommends “Coral Touch" as a lighter introduction to the shade or ‘Fired Coral’ for something a little deeper. Both are Gel Colours by The Gel Bottle and are the most popular shades chosen by clients opting for coral in her salon.

If you're in the mood to try the trend but don’t want to skip out on some nail art, then the founder and nail expert suggests leaning into the summer feeling but opting for floral designs. “Currently, anything flower oriented is such a statement. Whether a mini flower on one nail or large 3D flowers on a few, it’s really easy to incorporate a coral tone into your flower design.”

In order to preserve your coral style, Monplaisir says “just like any manicure, your nails are jewels not tools. So avoid using your nails in a heavy duty manner. This means no picking, or using them to pry things open and as always remember to continue to use your daily dose of cuticle oil.”

Ready to book into the salon? Scroll ahead for some coral nail trend inspo and then shop the best coral nail polishes and press on nails if you want to get the look at home.

CORAL NAIL TREND INSPO:

The beauty of the coral nail trend is that you can invest as little or as much as you like in it. Depending on your style, try a brighter coral like the above or if you're just dipping your toe in the coral water, try a softer hue.

This more peachy coral shade is perfect for those of us that love a more neutral mani.

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) A photo posted by on

On the other end of the spectrum, a watermelon hue like Betina's mani is perfect if you want to make a summer statement.

The coral nail trend also lends itself well to pretty nail art, too. Try coral tips like the above for something that still feels really polished.

A more pink-y coral polish looks great against darker skin tones.

Peach nails are part of the coral nails family, and this slightly deeper peach hue hits the spot perfectly.

How good does this sunset effect pink and coral mani look?

Proving that bright nail colours can look so elegant.

I love the coral and orange tones here against the white accents.

Shop the Best Coral Nail Polishes and Press Ons:

1. Nails Inc - Coral Street

Nails Inc. Coral Street Neon Nail Polish £11 SHOP NOW Sweet, simple and perfect for all skin tones.

2. Gucci - Peggy Sunburn

Gucci Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish £26 SHOP NOW If your not quite ready to take the full coral plunge, this peachy hued option from Gucci is a great starting point.

3. Essie - Tart Deco

Essie 74 Tart Deco Coral Orange Colour £7 SHOP NOW This Essie colour truly is high shine formula.

4. Elegant Touch Core Colour Calypso Coral

Elegant Touch Core Colour Calypso Coral £5 £4 SHOP NOW If committing to coral via polish or gel isn't quite your style, these press on nails which are fittingly named Calypso Coral are a must buy.

5. Chanel Le Vernis - Premiere Dame

chanel Le Vernis £29 SHOP NOW The absolute perfect coral polish.

6. Nailberry - Peony Blush

Nailberry Peony Blush £17 SHOP NOW A slightly softer tone for those of us that prefer lighter, more pastel hues.

7. Rimmel London - Spiced Coral

Rimmel Super Gel Nail Polish 047 Spiced Coral £7 SHOP NOW Aptly names Spiced Coral, this a more punchier, bolder option.

The best manicures are rooted in both nail and hand care. Scroll on for the products to add to your nail kit to help you get the most out of your mani.

Shop the Best Nail Care Products:

1. Koba Skincare Hand Cream

KOBA skincare Touch Me Hand Cream £29 SHOP NOW Cracked and sore cuticles are sometimes an unavoidable nail woe, but dry hands are enough to send anyone into a nail-care slump. Luckily, Koba's deeply nourishing safou oil (a source of antioxidants such as vitamins E and C) always comes in clutch.

2. Bio Sculpture Manisafe UV Protection Gloves

Bio Sculpture Manisafe Uv Protection Gloves £30 SHOP NOW With at-home gel options on the rise, it's important to prioritise protecting your hands from long-term UV exposure. These hand gloves are perfect for a trip to a salon but are also a must for any seasoned home manicurists.

3. Leighton Denny Mini Mani Rescue Kit Manicure Set