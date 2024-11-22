This Rich-Looking Colour Combination Is Taking Over Our Party-Season Manicures
When it comes to nail art designs that exude elegance, few combinations are as chic as burgundy and gold, IMO. Not only is this combo a sophisticated winter nail trend I've been seeing a lot of lately, but these two rich-looking shades strike the perfect balance between sophistication and sparkle—perfect festive soirées to everyday winter manis. Burgundy, with its rich, wine-toned depth, acts as a luxurious base to perfectly complement the gold nail art accents, which adds that eye-catching sparkle we all fall for during the lead up to the party season.
One thing that makes burgundy and gold so irresistible is their versatility. Whether you’re into sleek minimalist looks with a hint of shimmer (think a gold French tip) or bold, intricate designs that command attention, this duo has you covered. Gilded French tips, metallic foil nail art and ombré gradients are great nail art options to wear these two luxe shades together. Of course, they're ideal as a party season manicure but are equally stunning year-round to elevate your manicure too.
If you're planning for your next burgundy and gold manicure, scroll ahead for the chicest burgundy and gold nails designs we've spotted.
Burgundy and Gold Nail Designs
1. Burgundy Nails With Gold French Tips
A gold French tip is the perfect accent to a burgundy manicure.
2. Gold Chrome With Burgundy Tips
Such a chic party season mani idea.
3. Burgundy and Gold Tartan Nail Art
A beautiful nail art design for winter.
4. Burgundy and Gold Swirls
Abstract nail art looks so luxe in this colourway.
5. Burgundy and Gold Half Moon Nail Art
A pretty and sophisticated twist on a burgundy manicure.
6. Burgundy and Gold Accent Nail Art
Why not choose one or two accent nails for your gold nail art?
7. Burgundy and Gold Diagonal French
If you want to dip your toe into the trend, this is a minimal nail design to try.
8. Burgundy Nails With Gold Stars
Party season nail art, sorted.
9. Reverse French Manicure
A gold reverse French looks eternally stylish.
10. Gold Circle Nail Art
I love this abstract design (even if the red accent is a little brighter than burgundy).
Shop The Trend
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
No Nail Polish Remover? No Problem—Manicurists Share the Best Tips (and What Not to Do)
The more you know!
By Jamie Schneider
-
Megan Fox's "Deep Red Jelly" Manicure Is the Coolest Way to Wear Holiday Nails
Edgy and untraditional.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Never Thought I'd Try Acrylic Nails, But This Manicurist Guide Has Me 100% Convinced
Now you know.
By Maya Thomas
-
J.Lo Wore the Crystal-Inspired Manicure Set to Replace Your Favorite Nude This Winter
BRB, booking a salon appointment.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm a Pro at Spotting Nail Trends Before They Take Off—5 I Know Will Dominate Well Into 2025
An expert backed me up.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Sorry, French Tips—This Is the Chic and Very Cute Nail Trend I'll Be Wearing Throughout December
An Insta-worthy manicure.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Exclusive: Cynthia Erivo Shares the "Little Details" That Make Her Wicked-Inspired Nails Really Sing
"I love to think of Elphaba as someone who really takes care of herself."
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Quit Gel Nails After Discovering This $13 Product Keeps My At-Home Manis Chip-Free for 2 Weeks
I'm never looking back.
By Eleanor Vousden