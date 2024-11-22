This Rich-Looking Colour Combination Is Taking Over Our Party-Season Manicures

When it comes to nail art designs that exude elegance, few combinations are as chic as burgundy and gold, IMO. Not only is this combo a sophisticated winter nail trend I've been seeing a lot of lately, but these two rich-looking shades strike the perfect balance between sophistication and sparkle—perfect festive soirées to everyday winter manis. Burgundy, with its rich, wine-toned depth, acts as a luxurious base to perfectly complement the gold nail art accents, which adds that eye-catching sparkle we all fall for during the lead up to the party season.

One thing that makes burgundy and gold so irresistible is their versatility. Whether you’re into sleek minimalist looks with a hint of shimmer (think a gold French tip) or bold, intricate designs that command attention, this duo has you covered. Gilded French tips, metallic foil nail art and ombré gradients are great nail art options to wear these two luxe shades together. Of course, they're ideal as a party season manicure but are equally stunning year-round to elevate your manicure too.



If you're planning for your next burgundy and gold manicure, scroll ahead for the chicest burgundy and gold nails designs we've spotted.

Burgundy and Gold Nail Designs

1. Burgundy Nails With Gold French Tips

A gold French tip is the perfect accent to a burgundy manicure.

2. Gold Chrome With Burgundy Tips

Such a chic party season mani idea.

3. Burgundy and Gold Tartan Nail Art

A beautiful nail art design for winter.

4. Burgundy and Gold Swirls

Abstract nail art looks so luxe in this colourway.

5. Burgundy and Gold Half Moon Nail Art

A pretty and sophisticated twist on a burgundy manicure.

6. Burgundy and Gold Accent Nail Art

Why not choose one or two accent nails for your gold nail art?

7. Burgundy and Gold Diagonal French

If you want to dip your toe into the trend, this is a minimal nail design to try.

8. Burgundy Nails With Gold Stars

Party season nail art, sorted.

9. Reverse French Manicure

A gold reverse French looks eternally stylish.

10. Gold Circle Nail Art

I love this abstract design (even if the red accent is a little brighter than burgundy).

