Top Manicurists Say These Bridesmaid Nail Designs Are the Epitome of Elegance

It's no secret that settling on the perfect bridesmaid nails can pose quite the challenge. Whether you're the bride selecting a cohesive manicure look for her bridal part to wear or a bridesmaid part who's been left to decide on the nail polish color or design for themselves, sometimes a little guidance from the pros can be helpful.

Enter celebrity nail artist Sigourney Nuñez and Nails Inc. founder Thea Green, who've been behind countless looks for some of the most recognizable public figures. Keep scrolling for their expert advice on how to decide on a nail look, ways to avoid classic faux pas, and their biggest predictions for this season's bridesmaid manicure trends.

How to Make a Decision

"When choosing nail colors and designs as a bridesmaid, it’s important to strike the balance between individuality and harmony with the overall wedding theme," Green tells us. "While creativity is encouraged, here are some nail colors and designs that may be best to avoid." She suggests avoiding neon colors that could clash with the soft tones classically attributed to wedding color palettes, ditching extremely dark colors, and deciding against distracting nail art that could detract from the cohesive look of the wedding party.

Generally, the main decision for the manicure look of the day rests with the couple who's setting the tone. "I think it all comes down to the vibe of the bride! Some brides are very upfront with a list of dos and don’ts, and that sometimes includes nail polish colors. Other brides are more relaxed about the aesthetic," explains Nuñez. The general rule of thumb is you never want to outshine the couple, so she recommends always speaking to them first if you don't know if a nail look would unintentionally draw from her main moment.

Below, we've mapped out a guide two the best bridesmaid looks to consider for the big day from classic neutral shades to trendy chromes, plus helpful tools and nail polishes picks according to celebrity manicurists and beauty editors.

1. Classic Neutrals

If you're part of a bridal party this season, consider embracing a manicure with fall hues for the wedding. "As weddings embrace fall’s natural hues, moody neutrals offer a subtle elegance that complements both minimalist and earthy color palette," says Green. "These colors add warmth and sophistication without overshadowing the bridesmaid dresses, fitting perfectly into fall’s aesthetic of deeper richer tones." If pink nails are your year-round go-to, try a dusty shade of pink with warm undertones.

"A dusty rose manicure is a perfect color that has that current trendy vibe with a hint to a timeless classic," says Nuñez. We'll be re-creating this blushing pink manicure by Julia Diogo.

You can never go wrong with an off-white manicure. For this nail look, Diogo prepped the hands using Glossier hand cream followed by the Bio Sculpture Gel polish in Seafoam, described by the brand as "a soft peachy white color."

Shades of chocolate brown is always a great option for a versatile color that can be worn for casual and formal events. This manicure by celebrity nail artist Georgia Rae was created using the Bio Sculpture Gel shade Sunset Boulevard.

If a moody fall manicure isn't your top pick, opt for neutral orange and brown-based hues. Betina Goldstein was reminded of Italian terra-cotta and leather by her color pick for this chic manicure.

Shop the Look

OPI Nail Polish in Bare My Soul $9 SHOP NOW

Essie Nail Polish in Wool Me Over $14 SHOP NOW

Essie Nail Polish in Odd Squad $10 SHOP NOW

2. Rich Jewel Tones

Jewel tones look gorgeous no matter the time of year a wedding is being held but happen to look especially stylish during the fall and winter. "These colors are perfect for creating a bold yet classy look. They’re also versatile and flattering on various skin tones, making them a go-to for cohesive bridal party nails," Green says.

This shade of deep purple looks good on all skin tones and gives its wearer an air of effortless elegance. OPI's nail polish shade To Party is what Rae used to create this chic manicure.

Using an emerald green nail polish is one of the easiest ways to add an extra touch of elegance to your bridesmaid look (especially when it pairs with eye-catching jewelry, as modeled by Goldstein).

While I'm a fan of neutral nails for everyday wear, I have a soft spot for navy blue. To re-create this nail look by Rae, prep the hands with gentle exfoliation and oil to restore moisture before following a deep blue gel polish.

If you're on the hunt for a bridesmaid-worthy nail color ideal for a fall or winter wedding, try a green with hints of brown for added depth and intrigue. For this manicure, Diogo used Bio Sculpture Gel's emerald green polish in Free Lovin'.

Shop the Look

Nails Inc. Quick Drying Nail Polish in Haley $10 SHOP NOW

OPI Nail Polish in Peppermint Bark $9 SHOP NOW

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Fugueuse $32 SHOP NOW

3. French Manicures (With a Twist)

French manicures are always a classic choice for a bridesmaid manicure look, but Green tells us there are easy ways to add personality. "The classic French manicure has been reimagined with modern twists to suit contemporary bridal parties. It’s elegant yet offers room for creativity, making it perfect for fall weddings where tradition meets modernity. Colored tips especially in jewel tones or metallics work best for a French mani with a twist," she says.

What better way to try a chrome manicure without committing fully to the look than by adding a hint of metallic shine to the tips of your nails? We're taking notes from Goldstein and going gold.

This manicure by Rae incorporates two of the biggest bridesmaid-friendly looks: jewel tones and a colorful French tip using a custom base mix and a stunning shade of burgundy.

While Nuñez recommends avoiding bright neon colors, consider playing with pastels. This fun take on the colorful French manicure trend adds a whisper of lemon yellow to the tips.

For fans of neutral nail shades who also love a good French, try combining an ethereal, milky white base with a thin black tip to re-create this manicure by Rae that she's dubbed a, "winter French."

Shop the Look

Nails Inc. Metallic Mani 4-Piece Nail Set $36 $23 SHOP NOW

Manicurist Paris Nail Art Liner Brush $16 SHOP NOW

Nails Inc. London Better On Top Quick-Drying Top Coat $9 SHOP NOW

4. Soft Shimmers

Being part of a bridal party offers the perfect opportunity to lean into your glam side with a sparkly manicure. "These softer shimmery tones offer a romantic twist on traditional pastel and neutral shades," Green says. "They’re on the rise as popular shades in fall and are a perfect option for a wedding mani." You can try swiping a clear top layer with some shimmer over your favorite polish shades or try a polish with glitter.

This elegant manicure with a dusting of sparkle was created by Iram Shelton using OPI's shiny beige crème shade Bleached Brows as a base with a layer of Glitter Mogul. We're obsessed with how it catches the light!

Goldstein was inspired by the sparkling waves of the Mediterranean Sea for this nail look. To re-create it, use an emerald green jelly gel polish as a base, followed by a translucent silver magnetic gel (and, of course, a magnet).

Y2K nail designs are still trending, as proven by this holographic manicure by Goldstein in celebration of her birthday. The pretty gold glow these nails give when hit with sunlight is unparalleled.

Imarni created this pretty opal-inspired manicure for actress Zoë Kravitz using a neutral pink base and a sprinkle of gold shimmer halfway down the nail to create an ombré effect.

Shop the Look

Londontown Kur Diamond Shine Top Coat $20 SHOP NOW

ILNP Nail Polish in Velveteen $13 SHOP NOW

OPI Nail Polish in Gemini and I $12 SHOP NOW

5. Chrome Details

One of the biggest nail trends of the year, Chrome manicures also make a good argument for being the perfect choice for bridesmaids. "Metallics add a touch of glamour and luxury, often mirroring the metallic accents seen in fall wedding décor," Green explains. "They pair beautifully with fall’s deeper colors and add a festive touch that transition well from day to evening events."

This sparkling berry chrome manicure by celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen is the perfect fall and winter answer to the bright, strawberry-pink chrome nail look popularized by Hailey Bieber.

Can't decide on one nail shade you'd like to wear as a bridesmaid? No problem. Try re-creating this eye-catching rainbow chrome manicure by Shelton that displays several colors.

For fall and winter chrome manicures, try combining a chocolate winter shade with a sparkling gold chrome finish. For this nail look, Shelton used an OPI nail polish in Hot Toddy Naughty from the brand's Terribly Nice collection.

For English singer-songwriter and actress Pixie Lott's bridal manicure, Imarni created a timeless look using The Gel Bottle Inc's Satin Chrome. It not only complements Lott's clean, short nails, but also works well with her skin tone.

Shop the Look

Addiction Tokyo The Nail Polish in Night Spell $19 SHOP NOW

OPI Chrome Effects Nail Lacquer Top Coat $13 SHOP NOW