Wearing These Colours With This Nail Shape Made My Manicures Look So Expensive
Until I started writing about manicure techniques and nail trends for a living, I never really gave much thought to different nail shape and nail colour combinations. The thing is, once you do start thinking about it, you realise that some pairing just make total sense. A short rounded nail with a glossy black finish, for example—so chic! And others really don't... A case in point, long, squared-off, and opaque white.
When it comes to nailing (pardon the pun) a sophisticated, elegant, and above all expensive-looking manicure, an almond-shaped nail wins every time. There's something about the elongated length and softly rounded tip that looks so classy and pretty. "I genuinely think that an almond-shaped nail suits everyone," says manicurist Ashleigh Bamber. "It can be worn at different lengths but always has the effect of making fingers look longer." What's more, even a long almond-shaped nail can be a more practical option than a pointed or squared tip since it's less likely to catch or snag and break.
Now that we've settled on almond being the most elegant and expensive-looking nail shape, it's time to consider colour. "Truthfully I think that an almond-shaped nail looks good with any colour," says Bamber. "However there are a few that I would consider to be my favourite and my most-requested shades for almond nails."
If you're looking for colour inspiration for your next almond-shaped manicure, scroll down, we have plenty.
1. Sheer White
There's something about the pairing of a sheer white finish and a perfectly-shaped almond nail that looks so expensive. "I think it's the super glossy, clean finish that you get from a sheer white polish," agrees Bamber. "That plus, a really neat and symmetrical almond-shaped tip is just a match made in heaven."
Shop the trend:
Whereas this pink-toned option works better for lighter skin tones.
2. Baby Pink
"Some people think that pink nails always look tacky," Bamber says. "But honestly, I think it's all in the length." She recommends an elongated almond shape to give a pink manicure a more grown-up, sophisticated effect.
Thanks to OPI's Infinite Shine formula, this pink has a super glossy finish.
Not only does this light pink look great on its own, but it's also a perfect base for nail art designs.
3. Warm Red
"Red is another colour that can look tacky when worn with the wrong shape," says Bamber. "But opt for an almond shape rather than a squared-off or pointed tip and choose a warm or muted shade of red and it will look so much more elegant and sophisticated."
Picture this with a long, almond-shaped nail. So chic.
4. Chocolate Brown
"While I do think brown looks really cool with a short, rounded nail, I love it just as much on an elongated almond shape too," says Bamber. "It looks much more chic and expensive."
One of my personal favourites—so yes, I can confirm this looks 10/10 with an almond-shaped nail.
Ultra-dark and cool-toned, this brown polish may be expensive, but it also looks it.
5. Deep Burgundy
"Burgundy nails with an almond shape was one of my most requested combinations this winter," says Bamber. "I can see why—it's a great colour to opt for if you normally wear black, but want to try something different yet still quite neutral."
Shop the look:
When I picture a chic burgundy manicure, this is exactly the shade I have in my mind.
Some may prefer this cooler, purple-toned hue.
6. Classic French Tips
Granted, it's not technically a colour, but I really do think that a classic French tip looks its very best when paired with an almond-shaped nail, and Bamber agrees. "Any manicurist will tell you that an almond shape is the best to wear with a French tip design," she says. "I also think that am ombré tip works really well for the same reason."
Shop the look:
Prefer a gel manicure? Here's an option for those who own their own nail lamp.
Skip the faff of brushes, this stamp will make French tips so much easier.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
-
Eloise at the Plaza Is the OG Coquette Icon—12 Beauty Staples I'm Convinced She'd Use Today
From a sparkle-infused hair oil to an oversize velvet bow.
By Maya Thomas
-
According to a Celebrity Nail Artist, the "Dark Feminine" Aesthetic Is Trending for Winter
Channel your inner Lana Del Rey.
By Shawna Hudson
-
The Exact Nail Polish Selena Gomez Wore for Her Engagement (!) Manicure
It's a bridal staple.
By Jamie Schneider
-
According to Instagram, Stylish People Are Only Wearing These Acrylic Nail Designs
BRB, I'm booking my nail appointment.
By Maya Thomas
-
Yep, It's Official: Hailey Bieber's "Sugar Cookie" Nails Are My New Holiday Beauty Obsession
They're frosty and festive.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm Kicking Off 2025 With an Elite Beauty Routine—30 Finds I Can't Wait to Start Using
My wallet won't know what hit it.
By Maya Thomas
-
This At-Home Gel Mani Kit Is All Over Instagram, so We Tried It
Honest thoughts (and before-and-after pics) ahead.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Summer-Coded Mani Looks 10 Times Chicer in the Winter—Here's Proof
I know you're stylish if I see you with these nails.
By Jamie Schneider