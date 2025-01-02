Wearing These Colours With This Nail Shape Made My Manicures Look So Expensive

Until I started writing about manicure techniques and nail trends for a living, I never really gave much thought to different nail shape and nail colour combinations. The thing is, once you do start thinking about it, you realise that some pairing just make total sense. A short rounded nail with a glossy black finish, for example—so chic! And others really don't... A case in point, long, squared-off, and opaque white.

When it comes to nailing (pardon the pun) a sophisticated, elegant, and above all expensive-looking manicure, an almond-shaped nail wins every time. There's something about the elongated length and softly rounded tip that looks so classy and pretty. "I genuinely think that an almond-shaped nail suits everyone," says manicurist Ashleigh Bamber. "It can be worn at different lengths but always has the effect of making fingers look longer." What's more, even a long almond-shaped nail can be a more practical option than a pointed or squared tip since it's less likely to catch or snag and break.

Now that we've settled on almond being the most elegant and expensive-looking nail shape, it's time to consider colour. "Truthfully I think that an almond-shaped nail looks good with any colour," says Bamber. "However there are a few that I would consider to be my favourite and my most-requested shades for almond nails."

If you're looking for colour inspiration for your next almond-shaped manicure, scroll down, we have plenty.

1. Sheer White

There's something about the pairing of a sheer white finish and a perfectly-shaped almond nail that looks so expensive. "I think it's the super glossy, clean finish that you get from a sheer white polish," agrees Bamber. "That plus, a really neat and symmetrical almond-shaped tip is just a match made in heaven."

Shop the trend:

Essie Nail Polish in Allure £9 SHOP NOW This slightly creamy hue looks great with darker skin tones.

Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow £9 SHOP NOW Whereas this pink-toned option works better for lighter skin tones.

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £15 SHOP NOW And this super-sheer neutral shade works for everyone.

2. Baby Pink

"Some people think that pink nails always look tacky," Bamber says. "But honestly, I think it's all in the length." She recommends an elongated almond shape to give a pink manicure a more grown-up, sophisticated effect.

OPI Passion Nail Polish £18 SHOP NOW Thanks to OPI's Infinite Shine formula, this pink has a super glossy finish.

Mylee 5-In-1 Builder Gel Light Pink £13 SHOP NOW Not only does this light pink look great on its own, but it's also a perfect base for nail art designs.

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW This shade is quite sheer, but makes nails look so bright and healthy.

3. Warm Red

"Red is another colour that can look tacky when worn with the wrong shape," says Bamber. "But opt for an almond shape rather than a squared-off or pointed tip and choose a warm or muted shade of red and it will look so much more elegant and sophisticated."

Mavala Mini Colour Nail Polish £6 SHOP NOW This rich red hue looks beautiful with warm and olive skin tones.

Essie Nail Polish - 56 Fishnet Stockings £9 SHOP NOW This iconic shade is an Essie classic.

Nailberry Pop My Berry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW Picture this with a long, almond-shaped nail. So chic.

4. Chocolate Brown

"While I do think brown looks really cool with a short, rounded nail, I love it just as much on an elongated almond shape too," says Bamber. "It looks much more chic and expensive."

Nails Inc. Caught in the Nude Nail Polish £8 SHOP NOW One of my personal favourites—so yes, I can confirm this looks 10/10 with an almond-shaped nail.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel £45 SHOP NOW Ultra-dark and cool-toned, this brown polish may be expensive, but it also looks it.

OPI Chocolate Moose Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW This true chocolate brown looks almost edible.

5. Deep Burgundy

"Burgundy nails with an almond shape was one of my most requested combinations this winter," says Bamber. "I can see why—it's a great colour to opt for if you normally wear black, but want to try something different yet still quite neutral."

Shop the look:

DIOR Vernis Nail Polish £27 SHOP NOW When I picture a chic burgundy manicure, this is exactly the shade I have in my mind.

Nails Inc. Kensington High Street Gel Effect Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW Some may prefer this cooler, purple-toned hue.

Mavala Las Vegas Nail Colour £6 SHOP NOW Mavala's nail polishes are always so pigmented.

6. Classic French Tips

Granted, it's not technically a colour, but I really do think that a classic French tip looks its very best when paired with an almond-shaped nail, and Bamber agrees. "Any manicurist will tell you that an almond shape is the best to wear with a French tip design," she says. "I also think that am ombré tip works really well for the same reason."

Shop the look:

Essie French Manicure at Home £27 SHOP NOW Everything you need to achieve Essie's signature French tip.

Mylee Gel Polish French Manicure Duo £15 SHOP NOW Prefer a gel manicure? Here's an option for those who own their own nail lamp.