Wearing These Colours With This Nail Shape Made My Manicures Look So Expensive

By
published
in Features

Until I started writing about manicure techniques and nail trends for a living, I never really gave much thought to different nail shape and nail colour combinations. The thing is, once you do start thinking about it, you realise that some pairing just make total sense. A short rounded nail with a glossy black finish, for example—so chic! And others really don't... A case in point, long, squared-off, and opaque white.

When it comes to nailing (pardon the pun) a sophisticated, elegant, and above all expensive-looking manicure, an almond-shaped nail wins every time. There's something about the elongated length and softly rounded tip that looks so classy and pretty. "I genuinely think that an almond-shaped nail suits everyone," says manicurist Ashleigh Bamber. "It can be worn at different lengths but always has the effect of making fingers look longer." What's more, even a long almond-shaped nail can be a more practical option than a pointed or squared tip since it's less likely to catch or snag and break.

Sheer white almond nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Now that we've settled on almond being the most elegant and expensive-looking nail shape, it's time to consider colour. "Truthfully I think that an almond-shaped nail looks good with any colour," says Bamber. "However there are a few that I would consider to be my favourite and my most-requested shades for almond nails."

If you're looking for colour inspiration for your next almond-shaped manicure, scroll down, we have plenty.

1. Sheer White

almond nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

There's something about the pairing of a sheer white finish and a perfectly-shaped almond nail that looks so expensive. "I think it's the super glossy, clean finish that you get from a sheer white polish," agrees Bamber. "That plus, a really neat and symmetrical almond-shaped tip is just a match made in heaven."

Shop the trend:

Essie
Essie
Nail Polish in Allure

This slightly creamy hue looks great with darker skin tones.

Essie Core 3 Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Polish in Marshmallow

Whereas this pink-toned option works better for lighter skin tones.

Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

And this super-sheer neutral shade works for everyone.

2. Baby Pink

almond nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

"Some people think that pink nails always look tacky," Bamber says. "But honestly, I think it's all in the length." She recommends an elongated almond shape to give a pink manicure a more grown-up, sophisticated effect.

Passion Nail Polish
OPI
Passion Nail Polish

Thanks to OPI's Infinite Shine formula, this pink has a super glossy finish.

Mylee 5-In-1 Builder Gel Light Pink - 15ml
Mylee
5-In-1 Builder Gel Light Pink

Not only does this light pink look great on its own, but it's also a perfect base for nail art designs.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
CHANEL
Le Vernis Nail Colour

This shade is quite sheer, but makes nails look so bright and healthy.

3. Warm Red

almond nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

"Red is another colour that can look tacky when worn with the wrong shape," says Bamber. "But opt for an almond shape rather than a squared-off or pointed tip and choose a warm or muted shade of red and it will look so much more elegant and sophisticated."

Mavala Mini Colour Nail Polish - Cream
Mavala
Mini Colour Nail Polish

This rich red hue looks beautiful with warm and olive skin tones.

Essie Nail Polish - 56 Fishnet Stockings 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish - 56 Fishnet Stockings

This iconic shade is an Essie classic.

Nailberry Pop My Berry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Pop My Berry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

Picture this with a long, almond-shaped nail. So chic.

4. Chocolate Brown

almond nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

"While I do think brown looks really cool with a short, rounded nail, I love it just as much on an elongated almond shape too," says Bamber. "It looks much more chic and expensive."

Nails Inc. Caught in the Nude Nail Polish 15ml (various Shades)
Nails Inc.
Caught in the Nude Nail Polish

One of my personal favourites—so yes, I can confirm this looks 10/10 with an almond-shaped nail.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel

Ultra-dark and cool-toned, this brown polish may be expensive, but it also looks it.

Chocolate Moose Nail Polish
OPI
Chocolate Moose Nail Polish

This true chocolate brown looks almost edible.

5. Deep Burgundy

almond nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

"Burgundy nails with an almond shape was one of my most requested combinations this winter," says Bamber. "I can see why—it's a great colour to opt for if you normally wear black, but want to try something different yet still quite neutral."

Shop the look:

Dior Vernis Nail Polish
DIOR
Vernis Nail Polish

When I picture a chic burgundy manicure, this is exactly the shade I have in my mind.

Kensington High Street Gel Effect Nail Polish
Nails Inc.
Kensington High Street Gel Effect Nail Polish

Some may prefer this cooler, purple-toned hue.

Mavala Las Vegas Nail Colour (5ml)
Mavala
Las Vegas Nail Colour

Mavala's nail polishes are always so pigmented.

6. Classic French Tips

almond nails

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

Granted, it's not technically a colour, but I really do think that a classic French tip looks its very best when paired with an almond-shaped nail, and Bamber agrees. "Any manicurist will tell you that an almond shape is the best to wear with a French tip design," she says. "I also think that am ombré tip works really well for the same reason."

Shop the look:

Essie French Manicure at Home
Essie
French Manicure at Home

Everything you need to achieve Essie's signature French tip.

Mylee Gel Polish French Manicure Duo 2 X 10ml
Mylee
Gel Polish French Manicure Duo

Prefer a gel manicure? Here's an option for those who own their own nail lamp.

Nail Stamp
Nail HQ
French Manicure Nail Stamper

Skip the faff of brushes, this stamp will make French tips so much easier.

Explore More:
Grace Day
Freelance Beauty Editor

Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸