I'm Clearing My Beauty Closet for a Cross-Country Move—30 Favorites I Can't Fathom Leaving Behind

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maya Thomas)

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

The time has come for me to make another big move across the country back to my native Pacific Northwest for the summer. Over the past few weeks, I've been deep in the process of packing and shipping, which in turn has reminded me of some of my favorite beauty products I can't imagine being without as I kick off this new chapter. My goal for this summer is to achieve glowing skin and healthy natural curls and to start refining my scent collection to better reflect my lifestyle.

Below, I'm sharing my edit of the 30 skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrance products I'll be shipping ahead of my departure (and packing en masse) so I can have them with me in my new place. Whether you're another 20-something making a huge move or have been looking for a sign to finally revamp your product lineup, there's something here fore you.

My Most Wanted Beauty and Lifestyle Favorites

Hourglass Equilibrium Instant Plumping Eye Mask $68 SHOP NOW Not only does the Equilibrium Instant Plumping Eye Mask instantly hydrate and plump the skin, but it also makes a huge difference in the appearance of my dark under-eye circles. Since adding this to my routine, my eyes have looked so much more awake.

Dieux Forever Eye Mask $25 SHOP NOW I was beyond heartbroken when I saw these sold out only a few weeks after they hit the stores since they were limited-edition, so imagine how excited I was to find that they're back! These reusable Dieux eye masks hold serums and creams close to the skin for max absorption using 100% medical-grade silicone.

Isamaya Face Glaze $38 SHOP NOW I love having dewy skin, so the Isamaya face glaze has quickly become one my of favorite additions to my skincare routine. The translucent, gel-based balm melts into skin, leaving behind a fresh, glowy finish. It has a formula infused with skin-loving ingredients like brown algae extract and phyto collagen.

Herbivore Orchid Antioxidant Beauty Face Oil $88 SHOP NOW One of the best things I did for my skincare routine in the past year was begin using the Orchid Antioxidant Beauty Face Oil by Herbivore. It combats free radicals while supporting my skin elasticity with fatty acids and nourishing vitamins (plus orchid extract, Japanese camellia flower oil, and jasmine sambac).

Natura Bissé Stabilizing Cleansing Mask $78 SHOP NOW The Stabilizing Cleansing Mask by Natura Bissé clarifies and purifies the skin with nourishing ingredients like pure salicylic acid and willow bark extract. It's uniquely formulated to be both a weekly mask and a daily cleanser for all skin types (but is especially effective for oily and acne-prone).

La Mer Deep Purifying Mask $170 SHOP NOW In my opinion, you can never have too many purifying masks to address all your skin concerns. For a luxury option, I love La Mer's Deep Purifying Mask. It detoxifies the skin with a formula featuring the brand's patented Miracle Broth and Pretoxifying Ferment to smooth and clarify. It always leaves my skin looking refreshed and bright.

Chantecaille Rose Makeup Remover $48 SHOP NOW Okay, I'll admit it—most of my skincare routine at the moment features all-natural formulas powered by flower extracts, but I still have my eyes on this must-have by Chantecaille. The Rose Makeup Remover has a gentle-yet-effective formula that removes traces of makeup, sweat, and dirt to refresh the skin.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Concentrated Brightening Essence $45 SHOP NOW When my skin needed a major pick-me-up after experiencing a dry winter, I added the Caudalie Vinoperfect Concentrated Brightening Essence to my skincare routine and never looked back. Using exfoliating glycolic acid, hydrating grape water, and brightening white peony, it evens the skin tone while delivering a burst of hydration.

Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 $38 SHOP NOW I love to have glowy skin for summer, and I've discovered this shimmering oil is one of the best ways to create it. It features two types of shimmer (a pearlescent glaze and reflective gold flecks) combined with illuminating, scented oil and SPF 30 to defend against harmful UV rays.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Fluid+ $36 SHOP NOW Another multitasking product I'm obsessed with (and can't imagine being without) is the Lait-Crème Fluid by Emrbyolisse. It can be used as a face-and-body moisturizer, makeup base, cleanser, and makeup remover. Formulated with aloe vera, shea butter, and beeswax, it's truly the best for moisture.

Refy Lip Gloss in Oat $20 SHOP NOW This is a high-shine, nonstick lipgloss that delivers unparalleled shine and moisture to the lips using hyaluronic acid. It's now available in 10 shades with two new ones that perfectly complement my deep skin tone: Oat (a light warm nude shade) and Suede (a sheer, cinnamon brown).

Perricone MD No Makeup 2-in-1 Lash Treatment & Mascara $35 $25 SHOP NOW Since by now you may have some idea of how much I adore multitasking products, it should be no surprise that this lash treatment and mascara has made my list. A couple swipes of this on my lashes delivers length and volume and keeps them nourished, conditioned, and strengthened over time.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in Garconne $48 SHOP NOW I love the look of flushed cheeks, and Westman Atelier's Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush has completely leveled up my makeup routine. It has a creamy, blendable formula that immediately absorbs into the skin, leaving it with a flush of natural-looking color that can't be beat.

Merit Brow 1990 Ultra Fine Eyebrow Gel Pencil $24 SHOP NOW A month ago, I decided to get light-brown braids (color 4, specifically), and I don't think I could ever go back to my natural shade. Because of that, my makeup has had to change just slightly to match, and the Brow 1990 Ultra Fine Eyebrow Gel Pencil in Light Brown is the perfect match.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray $33 SHOP NOW Since moving to a city as high-energy as New York, I've been doing my best to make sure I get a good amount of sleep every night to take me through my busy workdays. Using this sleep spray has worked wonders thanks to a formula infused with soothing lavender, vetivert, and wild chamomile oils.

Le Labo Rose 31 Eau de Parfum $235 SHOP NOW This isn't your regular rose; it's a cool rose! Le Labo's Rose 31 Eau de Parfum offers the perfect alternative to a traditional floral fragrance for anyone who likes a hint of edginess for their scents. This one blends rose with cumin, vetiver, musk, and amber for a woodsy touch.

Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body and Hair Fragrance Mist $45 SHOP NOW If you haven't added a hair perfume to your daily routine, you're definitely missing out! The Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body and Hair Fragrance mist is a new favorite of mine because it awakens the senses using a bright mixture of bergamot, orange blossom, and hinoki.

Maison Louis Marie No.4 Bois de Balincourt Home Diffuser $95 SHOP NOW I may not have landed my dream apartment just yet, but there's no harm in planning ahead! Maison Louis Marie's No.4 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum (with notes of sandalwood, vetiver, and amber) has been a favorite of mine for months, but I'm already planning on snagging its home diffuser.

Loewe Tomato Leaves Liquid Soap $77 SHOP NOW Here's another item I'm planning on adding to my future space that I've been holding off on buying (until now). Loewe's Tomato Leaves Hand Soap smells exactly like a green garden after rainfall with nourishing aloe and jojoba oil to moisturize the skin, all housed in an aesthetic bottle.

The Maker Gardener Candle $80 SHOP NOW Speaking of gardens, I was just introduced to this candle a couple of weeks ago at The Maker Hotel Shop while being introduced to a new launch, and I haven't been able to stop thinking about since then. It combines notes of wet grass, tomato, and basil for a scent reminiscent of The Gardener Studio at The Maker Hotel.

Trudon Joséphine Scented Candle $125 SHOP NOW One of my favorite compliments to receive about my home is how good it smells, and this candle is behind at least half of them. Trudon's Joséphine candle combines notes of bergamot, Kaffir lime, Chinese camellia, Turkish rose, and more to create the blooming floral scent of my dreams.

Davines Love Curl Enhancing Conditioner $39 SHOP NOW I'm not too picky about hair products since I've worn braids for most of the time I've been in New York, but I'm planning on wearing my curls out this summer since I'll be living somewhere a little less humid. This conditioner allows for easy detangling and enhances my curls using almond extract.

Melanin Haircare Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend $22 SHOP NOW Melanin Haircare's non-greasy and lightweight oil blend combines baobab, argan, and sage oils to restore and improve the manageability of the hair while also locking in moisture and promoting shine. Its soft floral, citrus fragrance has earned me compliments on more than one occasion.

Slip Slipsilk Skinny Scrunchies $35 SHOP NOW Whether I'm wearing my curls out or in a protective hairstyle, I only use silk bonnets, scarves, and now scrunchies to combat breakage a creasing. Slip's Slipsilk Skinny Scrunchies are crafted with specially selected elastic and the highest grade (6A) long-fiber mulberry silk to protect delicate strands.

L'Occitane Protecting & Repairing Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm $40 SHOP NOW I used to struggle with having dry hands frequently, but L'Occitane's shea-infused intensive hand balm keeps then nourished and protected with 25% shea butter. I brought it everywhere with me during my New York winter to make sure my hands stayed looking and feeling their best as temperatures dropped.

Susanne Kaufman Mallow Blossom Bath $70 SHOP NOW It took living without a tub for a year to realize just how much I rely on hot baths on Friday nights to wind down my hectic weeks. Now that I'll finally have one within reach, I'll be able to use Susanne Kaufmann's relaxing bath soak again. Its formulated with lavender extract, rosemary sage oil, and so many more skin-loving ingredients.

Aesop Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser $50 SHOP NOW Fact: I always have an Aesop body cleanser in my shower so I can create a spa-like experience from the comfort of my home. Recently, I've been using Aesop's Eleos Nourishing Body Cleanser, which has energizing notes of cedar atlas, patchouli, and clove bud. It leaves my skin feeling instantly refreshed and nourished.

Nécessaire The Body Wash Fragrance-Free $36 SHOP NOW I'm someone who's big on fragranced beauty products, but every now and then, I like to simplify my bodycare routine (and make layering my scented lotion, body oil, and perfume that much easier) with an unscented shower gel. The Body Wash is one of my favorites because it cleanses the skin while supporting its barrier.

Soft Services Buffing Bar Exfoliating Body Bar $28 SHOP NOW If you have KP, raise your hand! This is one of the best buffing bars I've tried that has addressed my KP and ingrown hairs quickly. The Soft Services set comes with two microcrystal, physical-exfoliating body bars (crafted with glycerin and shea butter) that buff away built-up dead skin and excess keratin.