I'm Kicking Off 2025 with an Elite Beauty Routine—30 Finds I Can’t Wait to Start Using

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

Like so many people I know, finishing one year and diving headfirst into another can be somewhat daunting. In addition to wondering what a new year may have in store (good, bad, or otherwise), I always find myself doing small things to prepare myself to step into the year with confidence. As a beauty editor who loved testing, reviewing, and recommending products long before starting a career as one; this process ends up being pretty fun. At the conclusion of all the holiday festivities when the clock strikes twelve, I know I'll be heading into a brand new year of possibilities will everything that makes me feel my prettiest in tow.

This time around, I've pulled together an edit of the 30 beauty and wellness products that have reserved as spot on my wishlist so you can get some helpful shopping inspiration. Who knows? You may end up falling head over heels for a product that completely new to you like I did for so many of these picks!

Tuckermuck PVC Small Vanity Case in Noir Cypress Toile To say I'm obsessed with this Tuckermuck toile-printed vanity case would be a huge understatement. It has a spacious interior, zipped closure, and durable PVC material that's easy to clean in case any of my makeup and skincare products spill. Just think about how stunning this will look on any vanity or bathroom counter!

Blissy Beauty Band in White $60 $45 SHOP NOW I have a growing collection of Blissy products from their silk scrunchies to pillow cases, so I've had their Beauty Band on my list for some time now. In addition to keeping my hair in check while I'm doing my skincare routine, it prevents breakage because its silk lining retains moisture (meaning none of my products will be soaked up by the fabric).

Ogee Luminous Botanical Face Mist $56 SHOP NOW When it comes to essential products in my skincare lineup, having a great facial mist is a must for me. I have combination skin that becomes very dry in the winter, and this botanical-infused face mist by Ogee makes a huge difference in how well my skin barrier can retain moisture after I've gone through the effort of slathering it with hydrating products. It's a game-changer.

Cosrx Clear Fit Master Patch $5 SHOP NOW I rarely have breakouts (thank you, genetics); but when I do, I pop on these skin-clearing patches. The Cosrx patches adhere naturally to the skin and are crafted from hydrocolloid material which effectively extracts impurities and creates a moist environment, speeding up the healing process. I love it because it's barely noticeable when applied to the skin so it's perfect for when I need to make a quick run to the grocery store.

Caudalie Vinoclear Moisturizing Toner $30 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with all things rose water, so I knew I would love Caudalie's Vincolear Moisturizing Toner after testing it over a couple of days. With the weather growing cooler and dryer, I've found that using this moisturizing toner keeps my skin looking and feeling hydrated. It's also gentle on the skin, and soothes it while removing final traces of makeup. I'll always make space for this one in my product lineup.

Oribe Gold Lust All Over Oil $62 SHOP NOW This aptly named oil can literally be used from head-to-toe; making it the ultimate multipurpose product any beauty enthusiast can get their hands on. It helps replenish and restore moisture with a blend of 17 nourishing oils rich in antioxidants and fatty acids. Once I stock up on it, I'll be using it as an overnight deep treatment for my hair so I can wake up with smooth, shiny strands.

L'Occitane Almond Shower Scrub Duo $98 SHOP NOW If you don't already use an almond oil-infused body care product), you've definitely been missing out on its amazing benefits. I began using the Almond Shower Oil last year, but have my eyes on this particular set since it includes another beloved product by the brand: their Almond Delicious Paste. I've used both individually, and can only imagine how beautifully they pair together.

Ellis Brooklyn Fable Excellent Body Milk $39 SHOP NOW One of the best things I did for my body last year was to incorporate body milk into my routine. This Ellis Brooklyn options has caught my eye with its amazing Arcadia-inspired scent of elegant orange blossom complimented by the warmth of amber and coziness of cedarwood. This body milk layers well with a few of my other favorites, and quickly absorbs into the skin. It's that good!

Aesop Resurrection Duet $131 SHOP NOW I've decided that 2025 will be the year that I begin investing in luxury hand care products that don't just provide my skin with the TLC it needs year-round, but also looks incredible when displayed on my kitchen counter or bathroom sink. While alone, both of these products are definitely on the pricier side, but this super powered duo is being offered at just $131. It's seriously a steal.

Oak Essentials Cloud Foaming Bath Oil $52 SHOP NOW Have you every experience a foaming bath oil? Because, I you have, I can promise you've never had a bath with one like this new offering by Oak Essentials. The bath oil uniquely formulated to turn into foaming bubbles when in contact with running water, turning any bath time into a spa treatment without every having to leave the comfort of your tub. It also smells just like a fresh summer day... literally, amazing.

Sisley-Paris Stylo Lumiere Highlighter Pen in Spice Gold $80 SHOP NOW I believe every makeup lover has to make the discovery of at least one easy-to-use highlighter product, and the Stylo Lumiere Highlighter Pen is one of my forever choices. As long as this product is available, I'll use it in the shade Spice Gold to add a touch of sunlight to the high points of my face. It also happens to be the perfect size to tuck away in the small bags I'm always carrying.

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss in Phantôme $62 SHOP NOW One thing about me? I love chocolate brown lip gloss shades with orange undertones because it brightens my complexion and gives my dual-toned lips even, smooth coverage. Tom Ford's Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss in Pahntôme is exactly what my lip gloss dreams are made of, and you can count on my wearing it nonstop once I add it my makeup collection.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla $24 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of this ultra-moisturizing lip balm. I've been using it since its launch a few years ago, and it's never let me down since its uses a formula of vegan waxes backed by shea and murumuru seed butters. The natural moisturizers work to sooth, relieve, and condition my parched lips (which I've been having much more of since moving to the East Coast).

Chantecaille Gilded Garden Collection Eye Duet in Cassis $65 SHOP NOW I've always loved a vintage-inspired eyeshadow palette that looks pretty tucked in my makeup bag and has versatile shades that compliment my skin tone. Chantecaille's limited edition Gilded Garden Collection Eye Duet in Cassis offers the perfect mauve shade with a hint of shimmer that can be used to add a natural-looking flush of color to the eyes or create a bold, nighttime look.

Makeup by Mario Sculpt Pop On-The-Go in Dark/Raspberry $30 SHOP NOW If you have a round face and struggle to get the structure and dimension you're after, do yourself a favor and pick up this limited edition blush and contour duo. Both of these products went viral a couple months ago, so I recently tried them. All I have to say is that they're 100% worth the hype, and I'll be snagging the set at this great price before it goes flying off the shelf during the holiday season.

Tenoverten The Rose Wipes $12 SHOP NOW There's little that compares to knowing before you have clean nails to help you create a flawless manicure. I prefer using Tenvoerten's The Rose Wipes over "traditional" liquid nail polish removers because it dissolves nail polish in seconds and doesn't dry out my skin. The wipes also leaves the prettiest rose scent behind which makes me wonder why I ever put up with strong alcohol smells from my nail products for so long.

Londontown Total Care Gift Set $52 SHOP NOW With Londontown's Total Care Gift Set, there's no excuse not to treat your nails with respect. I can't wait to gift myself this set of six products because it comes with everything you need for the perfect manicure including a top coat, base coat, nail scrub, nourishing cuticle oil, and more. What's more, each formula is infused with nourishing botanical ingredients.

Diptyque Fleur de Peau Fragrance Hair Mist $72 SHOP NOW Key Notes: musk, iris, ambrette, pink peppercorn I know you've probably come across an advertisement for hair mist and questioned if there's any point to using one. I'm here to tell you that they right one will be worth investment if it lasts in your strands all day. Lately, I've been loving Diptyque's Fleur de Peau Fragrance Hair Mist because it's the perfect blend of blooming florals and comforting musk. I just spritz it on curls or braids and go.

Davines Love Curl Hair Mask $40 SHOP NOW Another goal of mine for the new year is to feel more comfortable styling my natural coils without relying on heavy products or hot tools. To help make this possible, I'll be stocking up on the Love Curl Hair Mask to keep my strands nourished, flexible, and voluminous. I've been hooked on it ever since I had the opportunity to sample it, and recommend the product to anyone with wavy, curly, and coily hair.

Machete Everyday Hair Brush in Classic Tortoise $160 SHOP NOW Okay, I'll admit it—I already have way to many brushes and combs at my disposal, but I'll make more space in my medicine cabinet for this classic tool. I love the look and feel of the Everyday Hair Brush, but it's heirloom-quality design features natural boars hair and nylon detangling bristles for smooth, flawless-looking strands. It also arrives with a chic travel bag and storage box.

Virtue Flourish x Manta Healthy Hair Brush $36 SHOP NOW Created for fragile hair, this hair brush by Virtue bends and molds to the natural shape of your head while gently working through your hair for less tension on the strands. Ideal for all hair types, the brush helps minimize breakage and has a heat-resistant design that's up to 175°F, and anti-static. It's especially helpful for teasing out tangles after having hair in a protective style like knotless braids for weeks.

Lomi Cooling Derma Globes $48 SHOP NOW I love my naturally round face, but the puffiness I see in the morning can sometimes get on my nerves. To help, I'm planning on using Lomi's Cooling Derma Globes on the daily. They can be gently rolled across the face to reduce puffiness, soothe and calm the skin, enhance product absorption, while also improving blood circulation for a refreshed complexion.

Furtuna Skin Energia Luminoso Obsidian Gua Sha $40 SHOP NOW I'm still getting the hang of gua sha, but of all the beginner-friendly tools I've gotten my hands on; this one by Furtuna Skin is my favorite. Sculpted into the perfect shape from natural volcanic obsidian, the tool has unique properties that maintain heat and encourage circulation to visibly smooth fine lines, reduce puffiness, restore stressed skin, and help your favorite skincare products perform.

Esker Firming Body Plane Set $85 SHOP NOW I always make sure my complexion receives exfoliation at least twice a week, but sometimes I forget about doing the same for my legs, arms, and chest. To get into the habit of it in 2025, I'll be using this set by Esker which includes the Body Plane body exfoliator tool, skin barrier strengthening Firming Oil, and reusable cloth.

NuFace Mini Starter Kit $220 SHOP NOW Here's another skincare tool I've had my eyes on for months. NuFace's Mini Starter Kit can be used to help tone, lift, and contour the facial muscles with cutting edge micro current technology to reduce the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and wrinkles. In addition to being petite and portable, the device has three intensity levels and has an auto shut off feature after five minutes.

Osea Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist $38 SHOP NOW Unfortunately, I'm a member of the population of people who walk this earth without the ability of being able to fall asleep the second their head hits the pillow. To speed up the process, I use aromatherapy methods like Osea's Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist. It induces a relaxed meditative state with the calming scent of chamomile, lavender, and juniper.

Osea Gigartina Therapy Bath Soak $60 SHOP NOW I'll be forever grateful to my mother for introducing me to the therapeutic qualities of bath soaks, and especially happy I discovered the Gigartina Therapy Bath Soak. It uses a formula infused with gigartina seaweed to soften and smooth the skin, while lavender oils provides a calm and soothing environment. Over time, it's become my favorite part of the evening.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser $123 $99 SHOP NOW I have this stone diffuser sitting on my bedside table right now, but would love another for my bathroom to deliver the same great aromatherapeutic experience. It has a high-quality matte ceramic cover looks like a piece of pottery and comes equipped with four hour and eight hour run times. It also has an automatic safety shut-off feature built into the device and an LED light that gives off a cozy glow to seed the ambiance.

Bala Power Ring in Sand $89 SHOP NOW This 10 pound Power Ring by Bala is the perfect prop for strength training, aerobics, and other workout methods since it's an ultra-unique cross between a kettlebell and dumbbell. It's also crafted from high quality fitness materials (steel wrapped in soft silicone), and feels extremely comfortable in the hands during my favorite exercises.