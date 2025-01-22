This Iconic Mid-2000s Eye Shadow Is Going Viral (Again)—Here's Why It Should Be in Your Makeup Bag

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

It's rare (but not unheard of) for beauty editors to keep coming back to a specific makeup product for years on end. As a beauty editor myself, I know it's the highest compliment we could give. To think that we keep repurchasing one item when we test hundreds per year and have access to the best in the business is pretty special.

One of those products is the Urban Decay Original Naked Eyeshadow Palette. Another one of those products is the Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow in the shade Space Cowboy. (Can I pause here to give Urban Decay a shout-out for creating such iconic products?)

The latter launched in 2013, but lately, it's been making the rounds on social media as Gen Z rediscovers its universally flattering hue and otherwordly sparkle. Personally, I couldn't be happier about this development. I've been wearing it for 12 years, and I don't think I'll ever stop. It warms my heart to see it get the love it deserves. Ahead, learn why this eye shadow deserves a spot in your makeup bag!

The Eye Shadow

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Glittery Eyeshadow $24 SHOP NOW Shade: Space Cowboy Size: 0.06 oz Finish: High-shine sparkle Features: Long-wearing, vegan, cruelty-free Here's what the shade Space Cowboy looks like in the packaging. It's a high-shine, silver sparkle set in a champagne-colored base. Even though it's a glittery pressed powder, it's not chunky or garish. Nope. It's soft and silky and has an ultra-shimmering finish that almost looks wet when swiped across the skin.

How It Looks IRL

Look #1: Sheer & Subtle

I always use my finger to apply it to my eyelids. I find that it picks up more color and sparkle than a brush. Once it's on, I either sheer it out by blending it with my finger or build it up by packing on more for a dramatic look. This is the former. I used light pressure to apply it, blended it out across my entire eyelid, and then added a swipe of mascara. As you can see, the effect is subtle, yet elevated. Instead of big flecks of glitter, you only see a soft, sophisticated shine.

Look #2: Bold & Dramatic

Here's what it looks like when I use heavier pressure and don't blend it out as much on my eyelids. The sparkle is much more defined and looks ethereal, thanks to a wet-look finish. If you want to make it even more impactful, apply it over another eye shadow. Trust me—you won't believe how stunning it looks, especially in low light. Yeah, for me, it's a makeup bag must-have.

The Rest of the Space Cowboy Collection

Urban Decay Moondust Liquid Glitter Eyeliner in Space Cowboy $28 SHOP NOW There are more Space Cowboy products than just the original eye shadow. Take this glitter eyeliner, for instance. It has a similar champagne color but boasts both silver and multicolor glitter flecks for a bold, high-impact finish.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Space Cowboy $23 SHOP NOW There's also a Space Cowboy version of the brand's iconic 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil. I like applying this to the corners of my eyes for a cute inner-highlight moment.

Shop 5 Similar Shimmery Eye Shadows

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Crystal Reflector™ in Quartz $26 SHOP NOW I've already waxed poetic about this product, but it's worth mentioning again. It's similar to the Urban Decay eye shadow in that it has the most ethereal, wet-look effect. True story: I'm so passionate about it that I convinced three strangers to buy it the last time I went to Sephora.

EM Cosmetics Cosmic Pearl Dewy Eyeshadow $26 SHOP NOW This shimmer eye shadow is a new addition to my collection. It has a unique, putty-like texture that makes it so buildable. It creates a stunning, starry-eyed look.